Wisconsin (WIAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - August 29, 2025
There are 150 games games scheduled across Wisconsin on Friday, August 29, including 12 games that will have statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Wisconsin High School Football Scoreboard.
The big matchup tonight is between No. 1 Arrowhead and No. 4 Neenah, but No. 5 West De Pere and No. 22 Kaukauna promises to be a competitive game as well.
Wisconsin High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, August 29
With 12 ranked games kicking off tonight in Wisconsin, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of fireworks as we get into the second week of the season.
Madison Area High School Football Schedule - Friday, August 29
There are 35 games schedules across the Madison metro area Friday, August 29, highlighted by the only ranked on ranked matchup of the night in the area with No. 10 Oconomowoc taking on No. 23 Verona. You can follow every game on our Madison Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Green Bay Area High School Football Schedule - Friday, August 29
There are 32 games scheduled across the Green Bay metro area Friday, August 29, highlighted by the heavy weight matchup of No. 1 Arrowhead and No. 4 Neenah. You can follow every game on our Green Bay Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Milwaukee Area High School Football Schedule - Friday, August 29
There are 52 games scheduled across the Milwaukee metro area Friday, August 29, highlighted by another high level ranked on ranked matchup between No. 8 Slinger and No. 17 Badger. You can follow every game on our Milwaukee Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
