Wisconsin high school girls basketball final scores, results — December 12, 2025

Xavier High School's Hailey Hafner (2) battles for a rebound against Menasha High School's Rayanna Jenkins (4) during their girls basketball game Thursday, December 11, 2025, in Menasha, Wisconsin. Xavier won 49-39.
The 2025 Wisconsin high school girls basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from tonight’s slate of action.

Abundant Life Christian 91, Williams Bay 22

Adams-Friendship 69, Westfield 68

Almond-Bancroft 67, Pittsville 52

Appleton East 50, Kimberly 43

Appleton North 63, Oshkosh West 39

Arrowhead 89, Waukesha West 38

Assumption 61, Rib Lake 48

Bonduel 53, Manawa 18

Brodhead 50, Turner 46

Brookfield Central 67, Germantown 59

Brookfield East 63, Menomonee Falls 23

Columbus 53, Belleville 38

Cudahy 48, Shorewood 30

D. C. Everest 50, Wausau West 47

Dodgeland 54, Horicon 50

East Troy 41, Whitewater 30

Edgerton 76, Big Foot 21

Edgewood 63, Oregon 41

Frederic 58, Luck 46

Golda Meir 89, Milwaukee Bradley 13

Greendale 64, Waukesha North/Wau 55

Hamilton 73, West Allis Hale 29

Hartford 86, Slinger 56

Hortonville 78, Oshkosh North 29

Hudson 76, Menomonie 57

Hurley 60, Lac Courte Oreilles 40

Jefferson 48, Monroe 26

Johnson Creek 46, Palmyra-Eagle 31

Kaukauna 65, Fond du Lac 55

Kenosha Indian Tra 57, Kenosha Bradford 35

Kettle Mor Lutheran 67, Wisconsin Lutheran 52

Kohler 74, Cedarburg 51

La Crosse Central 59, Holmen 26

Lake Mills 71, The Lincoln Academy 10

Madison Country Day 68, University Lake Sc 26

Markesan 51, Fall River 49

Mauston 48, Reedsburg 37

Medford 79, Lakeland 50

Milwaukee Hamilton 59, Milw Riverside 29

Milwaukee King 84, Milw Sch Languages 48

Milwaukee Pulaski 47, Milwaukee South 27

New Auburn 65, Bruce 27

New London 74, Green Bay E 19

Newman Catholic 66, Phillips 41

Notre Dame 67, Green Bay Preble 31

Onalaska 62, Blair-Taylor 35

Pacelli 68, Wild Rose 29

Pardeeville 53, Randolph 20

Port Edwards 41, Rosholt 38

Prairie Farm/Clayt 40, Siren 33

Racine Horlick 71, Augustine Prep S 26

River Falls 74, Chippewa Falls 44

Saint Mary Catholic 42, Howards Grove 32

Salam 70, Faith Ch (Wms Bay) 31

Sheboygan South 62, Oakfield 31

South Milwaukee 48, Brown Deer 33

South Shore 32, Bayfield 30

SPASH 97, Wausau East 33

Stratford 74, Abbotsford 31

Tomahawk 63, Northland Pines 56

Wauwatosa East 90, Wauwatosa West 41

West De Pere 73, Pulaski 39

Whitefish Bay 64, Grafton 56

Whitnall 48, Greenfield 32

Winter 53, Lake Holcombe 26

Wis. Rapids 39, Marshfield 35

Wittenberg-Birn. 56, Shiocton 3

