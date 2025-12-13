Wisconsin high school girls basketball final scores, results — December 12, 2025
The 2025 Wisconsin high school girls basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from tonight’s slate of action.
Abundant Life Christian 91, Williams Bay 22
Adams-Friendship 69, Westfield 68
Almond-Bancroft 67, Pittsville 52
Appleton East 50, Kimberly 43
Appleton North 63, Oshkosh West 39
Arrowhead 89, Waukesha West 38
Assumption 61, Rib Lake 48
Bonduel 53, Manawa 18
Brodhead 50, Turner 46
Brookfield Central 67, Germantown 59
Brookfield East 63, Menomonee Falls 23
Columbus 53, Belleville 38
Cudahy 48, Shorewood 30
D. C. Everest 50, Wausau West 47
Dodgeland 54, Horicon 50
East Troy 41, Whitewater 30
Edgerton 76, Big Foot 21
Edgewood 63, Oregon 41
Frederic 58, Luck 46
Golda Meir 89, Milwaukee Bradley 13
Greendale 64, Waukesha North/Wau 55
Hamilton 73, West Allis Hale 29
Hartford 86, Slinger 56
Hortonville 78, Oshkosh North 29
Hudson 76, Menomonie 57
Hurley 60, Lac Courte Oreilles 40
Jefferson 48, Monroe 26
Johnson Creek 46, Palmyra-Eagle 31
Kaukauna 65, Fond du Lac 55
Kenosha Indian Tra 57, Kenosha Bradford 35
Kettle Mor Lutheran 67, Wisconsin Lutheran 52
Kohler 74, Cedarburg 51
La Crosse Central 59, Holmen 26
Lake Mills 71, The Lincoln Academy 10
Madison Country Day 68, University Lake Sc 26
Markesan 51, Fall River 49
Mauston 48, Reedsburg 37
Medford 79, Lakeland 50
Milwaukee Hamilton 59, Milw Riverside 29
Milwaukee King 84, Milw Sch Languages 48
Milwaukee Pulaski 47, Milwaukee South 27
New Auburn 65, Bruce 27
New London 74, Green Bay E 19
Newman Catholic 66, Phillips 41
Notre Dame 67, Green Bay Preble 31
Onalaska 62, Blair-Taylor 35
Pacelli 68, Wild Rose 29
Pardeeville 53, Randolph 20
Port Edwards 41, Rosholt 38
Prairie Farm/Clayt 40, Siren 33
Racine Horlick 71, Augustine Prep S 26
River Falls 74, Chippewa Falls 44
Saint Mary Catholic 42, Howards Grove 32
Salam 70, Faith Ch (Wms Bay) 31
Sheboygan South 62, Oakfield 31
South Milwaukee 48, Brown Deer 33
South Shore 32, Bayfield 30
SPASH 97, Wausau East 33
Stratford 74, Abbotsford 31
Tomahawk 63, Northland Pines 56
Wauwatosa East 90, Wauwatosa West 41
West De Pere 73, Pulaski 39
Whitefish Bay 64, Grafton 56
Whitnall 48, Greenfield 32
Winter 53, Lake Holcombe 26
Wis. Rapids 39, Marshfield 35
Wittenberg-Birn. 56, Shiocton 3
