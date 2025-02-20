High School

Wisconsin (WIAA) high school girls basketball state tournament brackets, matchups, game times (2/19/2025)

High School on SI has brackets, matchups for every Wisconsin girls basketball 2025 tournament

Jack Butler

Kimberly High School's Emily Urban (3) drives to the basket against Neenah High School's Ava Kreger (21) and Celia Gentile (4) during their girls basketball game Friday, January 24, 2025, in Kimberly, Wisconsin. Kimberly won 75-38.
The Wisconsin (WIAA) high school girls basketball's road to the state title begins on Tuesday, February 25 with opening round games.

High School on SI has brackets for every classification in the 2025 Wisconsin high school girls basketball state tournament.

Wisconsin (WIAA) high school girls basketball state tournament brackets, matchups, game times

DIVISION 5 SECTION 1 & 2 BRACKET

Section 1

First Round Matchups

No. 1 Solon Springs - BYE

No. 8 Turtle Lake vs. No. 9 Northwood

No. 5 Siren vs. No. 12 Luck

No. 4 Clayton vs. No. 13 Birchwood

No. 3 New Auburn vs. No. 14 Frederic

No. 6 Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran vs. No. 11 Bruce

No. 7 Spring Valley vs. No. 10 Prairie Farm

No. 2 Webster vs. No. 15 Lac Courte Oreilles

No. 1 Owen-Withee vs. No. 16 Bayfield

No. 8 Prentice vs. No. 9 Butternut

No. 5 Gilman vs. No. 12 Lake Holcombe

No. 4 Washburn vs. No. 13 Cornell

No. 5 Winter vs. No. 14 Webster

No. 6 Rib Lake vs. No. 11 Flambeau

No. 7 Mellen vs. No. 10 Drummond

No. 2 South Shore vs. No. 15 Thorp

Section 2

First Round Matchups

No. 1 Assumptions - BYE

No. 8 Loyal vs. No. 9 Northland Lutheran

No. 5 Greenwood vs. No. 12 Newman

No. 4 Almond-Bancroft vs. No. 13 Athens

No. 3 Pittsville vs. No. 14 Elcho

No. 6 Columbus Catholic vs. No. 11 Tri-County

No. 7 Three Lakes vs. No. 10 Rosholt

No. 2 Pacelli vs. No. 15 Edwards

No. 1 Lena - BYE

No. 8 Suring vs. No. 9 Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran

No. 5 Niagra vs. No. 12 Gibraltar

No. 4 Oneida Nation vs. No. 13 Bowler

No. 3 Sevastopol vs. No. 14 Wausaukee

No. 6 Wabeno/Laona vs. No. 11 Saint Thomas Aquinas

No. 7 Florence vs. No. 10 Gresham Community

No. 2 Gillett - BYE

DIVISION 5 SECTION 3 & 4 BRACKET

Section 3

First Round Matchups

No. 8 Alma vs. No. 9 New Lisbon

No. 5 Cashton vs. No. 12 Wonewoc-Center

No. 4 Blair-Taylor vs. No. 13 Lincoln

No. 3 Kickapee vs. No. 14 Elmwood/Plum City

No. 6 Chochrane-Fountain City vs. No. 11 Brookwood

No. 7 Hillsboro vs. No. 10 Royall

No. 2 Eleva-Strum vs. No. 15 La Farge

No. 8 De Soto vs. No. 9 Potosi

No. 5 Black Hawk vs. No. 12 Southwestern

No. 4 Belmont vs. No. 13 Boscobel

No. 3 Wauzeka-Steuben vs. No. 14 Seneca

No. 6 River Ridge vs. No. 11 North Crawford

No. 7 Ithaca vs. No. 10 Highland

No. 2 Shullsburg vs. No. 15 Benton

Section 4

First Round Matchups

No. 1 Sheyboygan Area Lutheran

No. 19 Rio

No. 8 Valley Christian vs. No. 9 Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah

No. 5 Fall River vs. No. 12 Cambria-Friesland

No. 4 Wild Rose vs. No. 13 Sheboygan County Christian

No. 3 Oakfield vs. No. 14 Stockbridge

No. 6 Central Wisconsin Christian vs. No. 11 Reedsville

No. 7 Randolph vs. No. 10 Green Lake/Princeton

No. 2 Lourdes vs. No. 15 Hilbert

No. 1 Albany - BYE

No. 8 Wisconsin Heights vs. No. 9 Ozaukee

No. 5 Catholic Central vs. No. 12 Wayland Academy

No. 4 Palmyra-Eagle vs. No. 13 Juda

No. 3 Faith Christian - BYE

No. 6 Williams Bay vs. No. 11 Johnson CReek

No. 7 Kenosha Christian Life vs. No. 10 Madison County Day

No. 2 Chesterton Academy - BYE

DIVISION 4 SECTION 1 & 2 BRACKET

Section 1

First Round Matchups

No. 8 Boyceville vs. No. 9 Grantsburg

No. 5 Clear Lake vs. No. 12 Cumberland

No. 6 Regis vs. No. 11 Unity

No. 7 Mondovi vs. No. 10 Glenwood City

No. 8 Hartley vs. No. 9 Chetek-Wayerhaeuser

No. 5 Ladysmith vs. No. 12 Chequamegon

No. 6 Cadott vs. No. 11 Abbotsford

No. 7 Edgar vs. No. 10 Colby

Section 2

First Round Matchups

No. 8 Coleman vs. No. 9 Little Wolf

No. 5 Oconto vs. No. 12 Shiocton

No. 6 Crivitz vs. No. 11 Marion-Tigerton Co-op

No. 7 Weyauwega-Fremont vs. No. 10 Iola-Scandinavia

No. 8 Kohler vs. No. 9 Howards Grove

No. 5 Brillion vs. No. 12 Southern Door

No. 6 Algoma vs. No. 11 Mishicot

No. 7 Cedar Grove-Belgium vs. No. 10 Roncalli

DIVISION 4 SECTION 3 & 4 BRACKET

Section 3

First Round Matchups

No. 8 Necedah vs. No. 9 Spencer

No. 5 Luther vs. No. 12 Osseo-Fairchild

No. 6 Whitehall vs. No. 11 Nekosha

No. 7 Melrose-Mindoro vs. No. 10 Augusta

No. 8 Riverdale vs. No. 9 Parkview

No. 5 Lancaster vs. No. 12 Iowa-Grant

No. 6 Darlington vs. No. 11 Westby

No. 7 New Glarus vs. No. 10 Fennimore

Section 4

First Round Matchups

No. 8 Horicon vs. No. 9 Marshall

No. 5 Markesan vs. No. 12 Waterloo

No. 6 Living World Lutheran vs. No. 11 Montello

No. 7 Dodgeland vs. No. 10 Random Lake

No. 8 Heritage Christian vs. No. 9 Clinton

No. 7 University Lake/Trinity Academy vs. No. 10 Juneau

DIVISION 3 SECTION 1 & 2 BRACKET

Section 1

Second Round

No. 1 Baldwin-Woodville vs. No. 8 Barron OR No. 9 Hayward

No. 4 Prescott vs. No. 5 Northwestern OR No. 12 Spooner

No. 3 Amery vs. No. 6 Somerset OR No. 11 Ellsworth

No. 2 St. Croix Central vs. No. 10 St. Croix Falls OR No. 7 Osceola

No. 1 Elk Mound vs. No. 8 Stanley-Boys OR No. 9 Viroqua

No. 5 Arcadia vs. No. 4 Bloomer

No. 3 Mauston vs. No. 6 Altoona OR No. 11 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau

No. 2 Wisconsin Dells vs. No. 7 Adams-Friendship OR No. 10 Black River Falls

Section 2

Second Round

No. 1 Wittenberg-Birnamwood vs. No. 8 Peshtigo OR Oconto Falls

No. 4 Seymour vs. No. 5 Wrightstown vs. No. 12 Clintonville

No. 3 Menominee Indian vs. No. 6 Tomahawk OR No. 11 Sturgeon Bay

No. 2 Freedom vs. No. 7 Amherst OR No. 10 Northland Pines

No. 1 Winneconne vs. No. 8 Two Rivers OR NO. 9 Ripon

No. 4 Kiel vs. No. 5 Chilton OR No. 12 New Holstein

No. 3 Ormo vs. No. 6 Denmark OR No. 11 Wautoma

No. 2 Xavier vs. No. 7 Berlin OR No. 10 Little Chute

DIVISION 3 SECTION 3 & 4 BRACKET

Section 3

Second Round

No. 1 Edgerton vs. No. 8 Big Foot OR No. 9 Evansville

No. 5 Lodi vs. No. 4 Turner

No. 3 Priaire du Chien vs. No. 6 River Valley OR No. 11 Dodgeville

No. 2 Platteville vs. No. 7 Brodhead OR No. 10 Richland Center

No. 1 Laconia vs. No. 8 Winnebago Lutheran Academy OR No. 9 Mayville

No. 4 Lake County Lutheran vs. No. 5 Lakeside Lutheran OR No. 12 Campbellsport

No. 3 Luther Prep vs. No. 6 Columbus OR No. 11 Lake Mills

No. 2 East Troy vs. No. 7 North Fond Du Lac OR No. 10 Whitewater

Section 4

Second Round

No. 1 Kettle Moraine Lutheran vs. No. 8 Brookfield Academy OR No. 9 Carmen Science & Tech Northwest

No. 4 Dominican vs. No. 5 Brown Deer

No. 3 Sheboygan Falls vs. No. 6 Fuller Collegiate Academy OR No. 11 Hmong American Peace

No. 2 Oostburg vs. No. 7 Milewaukee School of Language OR No. 10 Kewaskum

No. 1 Catholic Memorial vs. No. 8 St. Francis OR No. 9 Shoreland Lutheran

No. 4 St. Catherine's vs. No. 5 Messmer

No. 3 St. Thomas More vs. No. 6 Cristo Rey

No. 2 Milwaukee Academy of Science vs. No. 7 St. Anthony OR No. 10 Racine Lutheran

DIVISON 2 SECTION 1 & 2 BRACKET

Section 1

First Round

No. 1 Rice Lake - BYE

No. 8 Merrill vs. No. 9 New Richmond

No. 5 Rinelander - BYE

No. 4 Menomonie - BYE

No. 3 Mosinee

No. 6 Medford vs. No. 11 Wausau East

No. 7 River Falls vs. No. 10 Ashland

No. 2 Lakeland

No. 1 Shawano Commuinty - BYE

No. 8 East vs. No. 9 Antigo

No. 5 Fox Valley Lutheran - BYE

No. 4 Waupaca - BYE

No. 3 Luxemburg-Caso - BYE

No. 6 Pulaski - BYE

No. 7 New London vs. No. 10 Southwest

No. 2 Marinette

Section 2

First Round

No. 1 Beaver Dam-BYE

No. 8 West vs. No. 9 Slinger

No. 5 Menasha -BYE

No. 4 Ashwaubenon - BYE

No. 3 Waupun - BYE

No. 6 Port Washington vs. No. 11 East

No. 7 Plymouth vs. No. 10 South

No. 2 West De Pere

No. 1 Eisenhower - BYE

No. 8 Brookfield Central vs. No. 9 West

Second Round

No. 5 Milwaukee Lutheran vs. No. 4 Vincent

No. 3 West vs. No. 6 Grafton

No. 2 Cedarburg vs. No. 7 New Berlin West

DIVISION 2 SECTION 3 & 4 BRACKET

Section 3

First Round

No. 1 West Salem - BYE

No. 9 Logan vs. No. 8 Tomah

No. 5 Sauk Prairie - BYE

No. 4 Onalaska - BYE

No. 3 Deforest - BYE

No. 6 Sparta vs. No. 11 Baraboo

No. 10 Portage vs. No. 7 Reedsburg

No. 2 La Crosse Central - BYE

No. 1 Edgewood - BYE

No. 9 Jefferson vs. No. 8 Fort Atkinson

No. 5 Delavan-Darien - BYE

No. 4 Monona Grove - BYE

No. 3 Stoughton - BYE

No. 6 Elkhorn vs. No. 11 Monroe

No. 10 McFarland vs. No. 7 Mount Horeb

No. 2 Milton - BYE

Section 4

First Round

No. 1 Union Grove - BYE

No. 8 Waterford vs. No. 9 Cudahy

No. 5 Greendale-BYE

No. 4 Burlington - BYE

No. 3 Greenfield - BYE

No. 6 Martin Luther vs. No. 11 South Milwaukee

No. 10 Wilmot vs. No. 7 Park

No. 2 Whitnall - BYE

Second Round

No. 1 Wauwatosa East vs. No. 8 Nicolet

No. 4 Wisconsin Lutheran vs. No. 5 Golda Meir School

No. 3 Pius XI Catholic vs. No. 6 Shorewood

No. 2 Whitefish Bay vs. No. 7 Augustine Prep

DIVISON 1 SECTION 1 & 2 BRACKET

Section 1

First Round

No. 16 Oshkosh North vs. No. 17 Chippewa Falls

No. 18 Appleton West vs. No. 15 D.C. Everest

Second Round

No. 1 Eau Claire Memorial vs. No. 16 Oshkosh North OR No. 17 Chippewa Falls

No. 8 Marshfield vs. No. 9 Homen

No. 5 Neenah vs. No. 12 Appleton North

No. 4 Hudson vs No. 13 Wausau West

No. 3 Hortonville vs. No. 14 Lincoln

No. 6 Appleton East vs. No. 11Oshkosh West

No. 7 Eau Claire North vs. No. 10 Superior

No. 2 Stevens Point vs. No. 18 Appleton West OR No. 15 D.C. Everest

Section 2

No. 16 Divine Savior Holy Angels vs. No. 17 Fond du Lac

No. 15 North vs. No. 18 North

Second Round

No. 1 Pewaukee vs. No. 16 Divine Savior Holy Angels OR No. 17 Fond du Lac

No. 8 Bay Port vs. No. 9 Germantown

No. 5 De Pere vs. No. 12 Lincoln

No. 4 Brookfield East vs. No. 13 Hamilton

No. 3 Hartford vs. No. 14 Kaukauna

No. 6 Homestead vs. No. 11 Menomonee Falls

No. 7 Notre Dame Academy vs. No. 10 Preble

No. 2 Kimberly vs. No. 15 North OR No. 18 North

DIVISION 1 SECTION 3 & 4 BRACKET

Section 3

First Round

No. 16 Craig vs. No. 17 Parker

No. 15 East vs. No. 18 West

Second Round

No. 1 Arrowhead vs. No. 16 Craig OR No. 17 Parker

No. 8 Mukwonago vs. No. 9 La Follette

No. 5 Madison Memorial vs. No. 12 Middleton

No. 13 Watertown vs. No. 4 Verona

No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 14 Sun Prairie East

No. 6 Kettle Moraine vs. No. 11 Sun Prairie West

No. 7 Oconomowoc vs. No. 10 Beloit Memorial

No. 2 Waunakee vs. No. 15 East OR No. 18 West

Section 4

First Round

No. 16 West Allis Central vs. No. 17 Hale

No. 15 Riverside University vs. No. 18 Horlick

Second Round

No. 1 Muskego vs. No. 16 West Allis Central OR No. 17 Hale

No. 8 St. Joan Antida vs. No. 9 Case

No. 5 Badger vs. No. 12 Tremper

No. 4 Oak Creek vs. No. 13 Reagan Prep

No. 3 Bradley Tech vs. No. 14 Franklin

No. 6 Westosha Central vs. No. 11 King

No. 7 Hamilton vs. No. 10 Indian Trail

No. 2 Bradford vs. No. 15 Riverside University OR No. 18 Horlick

