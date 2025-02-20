Wisconsin (WIAA) high school girls basketball state tournament brackets, matchups, game times (2/19/2025)
The Wisconsin (WIAA) high school girls basketball's road to the state title begins on Tuesday, February 25 with opening round games.
High School on SI has brackets for every classification in the 2025 Wisconsin high school girls basketball state tournament.
You can also play High School on SI's Playoff Pick 'Em throughout the Wisconsin high school girls basketball playoffs.
Wisconsin (WIAA) high school girls basketball state tournament brackets, matchups, game times
DIVISION 5 SECTION 1 & 2 BRACKET
Section 1
First Round Matchups
No. 1 Solon Springs - BYE
No. 8 Turtle Lake vs. No. 9 Northwood
No. 5 Siren vs. No. 12 Luck
No. 4 Clayton vs. No. 13 Birchwood
No. 3 New Auburn vs. No. 14 Frederic
No. 6 Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran vs. No. 11 Bruce
No. 7 Spring Valley vs. No. 10 Prairie Farm
No. 2 Webster vs. No. 15 Lac Courte Oreilles
No. 1 Owen-Withee vs. No. 16 Bayfield
No. 8 Prentice vs. No. 9 Butternut
No. 5 Gilman vs. No. 12 Lake Holcombe
No. 4 Washburn vs. No. 13 Cornell
No. 5 Winter vs. No. 14 Webster
No. 6 Rib Lake vs. No. 11 Flambeau
No. 7 Mellen vs. No. 10 Drummond
No. 2 South Shore vs. No. 15 Thorp
Section 2
First Round Matchups
No. 1 Assumptions - BYE
No. 8 Loyal vs. No. 9 Northland Lutheran
No. 5 Greenwood vs. No. 12 Newman
No. 4 Almond-Bancroft vs. No. 13 Athens
No. 3 Pittsville vs. No. 14 Elcho
No. 6 Columbus Catholic vs. No. 11 Tri-County
No. 7 Three Lakes vs. No. 10 Rosholt
No. 2 Pacelli vs. No. 15 Edwards
No. 1 Lena - BYE
No. 8 Suring vs. No. 9 Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran
No. 5 Niagra vs. No. 12 Gibraltar
No. 4 Oneida Nation vs. No. 13 Bowler
No. 3 Sevastopol vs. No. 14 Wausaukee
No. 6 Wabeno/Laona vs. No. 11 Saint Thomas Aquinas
No. 7 Florence vs. No. 10 Gresham Community
No. 2 Gillett - BYE
DIVISION 5 SECTION 3 & 4 BRACKET
Section 3
First Round Matchups
No. 8 Alma vs. No. 9 New Lisbon
No. 5 Cashton vs. No. 12 Wonewoc-Center
No. 4 Blair-Taylor vs. No. 13 Lincoln
No. 3 Kickapee vs. No. 14 Elmwood/Plum City
No. 6 Chochrane-Fountain City vs. No. 11 Brookwood
No. 7 Hillsboro vs. No. 10 Royall
No. 2 Eleva-Strum vs. No. 15 La Farge
No. 8 De Soto vs. No. 9 Potosi
No. 5 Black Hawk vs. No. 12 Southwestern
No. 4 Belmont vs. No. 13 Boscobel
No. 3 Wauzeka-Steuben vs. No. 14 Seneca
No. 6 River Ridge vs. No. 11 North Crawford
No. 7 Ithaca vs. No. 10 Highland
No. 2 Shullsburg vs. No. 15 Benton
Section 4
First Round Matchups
No. 1 Sheyboygan Area Lutheran
No. 19 Rio
No. 8 Valley Christian vs. No. 9 Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah
No. 5 Fall River vs. No. 12 Cambria-Friesland
No. 4 Wild Rose vs. No. 13 Sheboygan County Christian
No. 3 Oakfield vs. No. 14 Stockbridge
No. 6 Central Wisconsin Christian vs. No. 11 Reedsville
No. 7 Randolph vs. No. 10 Green Lake/Princeton
No. 2 Lourdes vs. No. 15 Hilbert
No. 1 Albany - BYE
No. 8 Wisconsin Heights vs. No. 9 Ozaukee
No. 5 Catholic Central vs. No. 12 Wayland Academy
No. 4 Palmyra-Eagle vs. No. 13 Juda
No. 3 Faith Christian - BYE
No. 6 Williams Bay vs. No. 11 Johnson CReek
No. 7 Kenosha Christian Life vs. No. 10 Madison County Day
No. 2 Chesterton Academy - BYE
DIVISION 4 SECTION 1 & 2 BRACKET
Section 1
First Round Matchups
No. 8 Boyceville vs. No. 9 Grantsburg
No. 5 Clear Lake vs. No. 12 Cumberland
No. 6 Regis vs. No. 11 Unity
No. 7 Mondovi vs. No. 10 Glenwood City
No. 8 Hartley vs. No. 9 Chetek-Wayerhaeuser
No. 5 Ladysmith vs. No. 12 Chequamegon
No. 6 Cadott vs. No. 11 Abbotsford
No. 7 Edgar vs. No. 10 Colby
Section 2
First Round Matchups
No. 8 Coleman vs. No. 9 Little Wolf
No. 5 Oconto vs. No. 12 Shiocton
No. 6 Crivitz vs. No. 11 Marion-Tigerton Co-op
No. 7 Weyauwega-Fremont vs. No. 10 Iola-Scandinavia
No. 8 Kohler vs. No. 9 Howards Grove
No. 5 Brillion vs. No. 12 Southern Door
No. 6 Algoma vs. No. 11 Mishicot
No. 7 Cedar Grove-Belgium vs. No. 10 Roncalli
DIVISION 4 SECTION 3 & 4 BRACKET
Section 3
First Round Matchups
No. 8 Necedah vs. No. 9 Spencer
No. 5 Luther vs. No. 12 Osseo-Fairchild
No. 6 Whitehall vs. No. 11 Nekosha
No. 7 Melrose-Mindoro vs. No. 10 Augusta
No. 8 Riverdale vs. No. 9 Parkview
No. 5 Lancaster vs. No. 12 Iowa-Grant
No. 6 Darlington vs. No. 11 Westby
No. 7 New Glarus vs. No. 10 Fennimore
Section 4
First Round Matchups
No. 8 Horicon vs. No. 9 Marshall
No. 5 Markesan vs. No. 12 Waterloo
No. 6 Living World Lutheran vs. No. 11 Montello
No. 7 Dodgeland vs. No. 10 Random Lake
No. 8 Heritage Christian vs. No. 9 Clinton
No. 7 University Lake/Trinity Academy vs. No. 10 Juneau
DIVISION 3 SECTION 1 & 2 BRACKET
Section 1
Second Round
No. 1 Baldwin-Woodville vs. No. 8 Barron OR No. 9 Hayward
No. 4 Prescott vs. No. 5 Northwestern OR No. 12 Spooner
No. 3 Amery vs. No. 6 Somerset OR No. 11 Ellsworth
No. 2 St. Croix Central vs. No. 10 St. Croix Falls OR No. 7 Osceola
No. 1 Elk Mound vs. No. 8 Stanley-Boys OR No. 9 Viroqua
No. 5 Arcadia vs. No. 4 Bloomer
No. 3 Mauston vs. No. 6 Altoona OR No. 11 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau
No. 2 Wisconsin Dells vs. No. 7 Adams-Friendship OR No. 10 Black River Falls
Section 2
Second Round
No. 1 Wittenberg-Birnamwood vs. No. 8 Peshtigo OR Oconto Falls
No. 4 Seymour vs. No. 5 Wrightstown vs. No. 12 Clintonville
No. 3 Menominee Indian vs. No. 6 Tomahawk OR No. 11 Sturgeon Bay
No. 2 Freedom vs. No. 7 Amherst OR No. 10 Northland Pines
No. 1 Winneconne vs. No. 8 Two Rivers OR NO. 9 Ripon
No. 4 Kiel vs. No. 5 Chilton OR No. 12 New Holstein
No. 3 Ormo vs. No. 6 Denmark OR No. 11 Wautoma
No. 2 Xavier vs. No. 7 Berlin OR No. 10 Little Chute
DIVISION 3 SECTION 3 & 4 BRACKET
Section 3
Second Round
No. 1 Edgerton vs. No. 8 Big Foot OR No. 9 Evansville
No. 5 Lodi vs. No. 4 Turner
No. 3 Priaire du Chien vs. No. 6 River Valley OR No. 11 Dodgeville
No. 2 Platteville vs. No. 7 Brodhead OR No. 10 Richland Center
No. 1 Laconia vs. No. 8 Winnebago Lutheran Academy OR No. 9 Mayville
No. 4 Lake County Lutheran vs. No. 5 Lakeside Lutheran OR No. 12 Campbellsport
No. 3 Luther Prep vs. No. 6 Columbus OR No. 11 Lake Mills
No. 2 East Troy vs. No. 7 North Fond Du Lac OR No. 10 Whitewater
Section 4
Second Round
No. 1 Kettle Moraine Lutheran vs. No. 8 Brookfield Academy OR No. 9 Carmen Science & Tech Northwest
No. 4 Dominican vs. No. 5 Brown Deer
No. 3 Sheboygan Falls vs. No. 6 Fuller Collegiate Academy OR No. 11 Hmong American Peace
No. 2 Oostburg vs. No. 7 Milewaukee School of Language OR No. 10 Kewaskum
No. 1 Catholic Memorial vs. No. 8 St. Francis OR No. 9 Shoreland Lutheran
No. 4 St. Catherine's vs. No. 5 Messmer
No. 3 St. Thomas More vs. No. 6 Cristo Rey
No. 2 Milwaukee Academy of Science vs. No. 7 St. Anthony OR No. 10 Racine Lutheran
DIVISON 2 SECTION 1 & 2 BRACKET
Section 1
First Round
No. 1 Rice Lake - BYE
No. 8 Merrill vs. No. 9 New Richmond
No. 5 Rinelander - BYE
No. 4 Menomonie - BYE
No. 3 Mosinee
No. 6 Medford vs. No. 11 Wausau East
No. 7 River Falls vs. No. 10 Ashland
No. 2 Lakeland
No. 1 Shawano Commuinty - BYE
No. 8 East vs. No. 9 Antigo
No. 5 Fox Valley Lutheran - BYE
No. 4 Waupaca - BYE
No. 3 Luxemburg-Caso - BYE
No. 6 Pulaski - BYE
No. 7 New London vs. No. 10 Southwest
No. 2 Marinette
Section 2
First Round
No. 1 Beaver Dam-BYE
No. 8 West vs. No. 9 Slinger
No. 5 Menasha -BYE
No. 4 Ashwaubenon - BYE
No. 3 Waupun - BYE
No. 6 Port Washington vs. No. 11 East
No. 7 Plymouth vs. No. 10 South
No. 2 West De Pere
No. 1 Eisenhower - BYE
No. 8 Brookfield Central vs. No. 9 West
Second Round
No. 5 Milwaukee Lutheran vs. No. 4 Vincent
No. 3 West vs. No. 6 Grafton
No. 2 Cedarburg vs. No. 7 New Berlin West
DIVISION 2 SECTION 3 & 4 BRACKET
Section 3
First Round
No. 1 West Salem - BYE
No. 9 Logan vs. No. 8 Tomah
No. 5 Sauk Prairie - BYE
No. 4 Onalaska - BYE
No. 3 Deforest - BYE
No. 6 Sparta vs. No. 11 Baraboo
No. 10 Portage vs. No. 7 Reedsburg
No. 2 La Crosse Central - BYE
No. 1 Edgewood - BYE
No. 9 Jefferson vs. No. 8 Fort Atkinson
No. 5 Delavan-Darien - BYE
No. 4 Monona Grove - BYE
No. 3 Stoughton - BYE
No. 6 Elkhorn vs. No. 11 Monroe
No. 10 McFarland vs. No. 7 Mount Horeb
No. 2 Milton - BYE
Section 4
First Round
No. 1 Union Grove - BYE
No. 8 Waterford vs. No. 9 Cudahy
No. 5 Greendale-BYE
No. 4 Burlington - BYE
No. 3 Greenfield - BYE
No. 6 Martin Luther vs. No. 11 South Milwaukee
No. 10 Wilmot vs. No. 7 Park
No. 2 Whitnall - BYE
Second Round
No. 1 Wauwatosa East vs. No. 8 Nicolet
No. 4 Wisconsin Lutheran vs. No. 5 Golda Meir School
No. 3 Pius XI Catholic vs. No. 6 Shorewood
No. 2 Whitefish Bay vs. No. 7 Augustine Prep
DIVISON 1 SECTION 1 & 2 BRACKET
Section 1
First Round
No. 16 Oshkosh North vs. No. 17 Chippewa Falls
No. 18 Appleton West vs. No. 15 D.C. Everest
Second Round
No. 1 Eau Claire Memorial vs. No. 16 Oshkosh North OR No. 17 Chippewa Falls
No. 8 Marshfield vs. No. 9 Homen
No. 5 Neenah vs. No. 12 Appleton North
No. 4 Hudson vs No. 13 Wausau West
No. 3 Hortonville vs. No. 14 Lincoln
No. 6 Appleton East vs. No. 11Oshkosh West
No. 7 Eau Claire North vs. No. 10 Superior
No. 2 Stevens Point vs. No. 18 Appleton West OR No. 15 D.C. Everest
Section 2
No. 16 Divine Savior Holy Angels vs. No. 17 Fond du Lac
No. 15 North vs. No. 18 North
Second Round
No. 1 Pewaukee vs. No. 16 Divine Savior Holy Angels OR No. 17 Fond du Lac
No. 8 Bay Port vs. No. 9 Germantown
No. 5 De Pere vs. No. 12 Lincoln
No. 4 Brookfield East vs. No. 13 Hamilton
No. 3 Hartford vs. No. 14 Kaukauna
No. 6 Homestead vs. No. 11 Menomonee Falls
No. 7 Notre Dame Academy vs. No. 10 Preble
No. 2 Kimberly vs. No. 15 North OR No. 18 North
DIVISION 1 SECTION 3 & 4 BRACKET
Section 3
First Round
No. 16 Craig vs. No. 17 Parker
No. 15 East vs. No. 18 West
Second Round
No. 1 Arrowhead vs. No. 16 Craig OR No. 17 Parker
No. 8 Mukwonago vs. No. 9 La Follette
No. 5 Madison Memorial vs. No. 12 Middleton
No. 13 Watertown vs. No. 4 Verona
No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 14 Sun Prairie East
No. 6 Kettle Moraine vs. No. 11 Sun Prairie West
No. 7 Oconomowoc vs. No. 10 Beloit Memorial
No. 2 Waunakee vs. No. 15 East OR No. 18 West
Section 4
First Round
No. 16 West Allis Central vs. No. 17 Hale
No. 15 Riverside University vs. No. 18 Horlick
Second Round
No. 1 Muskego vs. No. 16 West Allis Central OR No. 17 Hale
No. 8 St. Joan Antida vs. No. 9 Case
No. 5 Badger vs. No. 12 Tremper
No. 4 Oak Creek vs. No. 13 Reagan Prep
No. 3 Bradley Tech vs. No. 14 Franklin
No. 6 Westosha Central vs. No. 11 King
No. 7 Hamilton vs. No. 10 Indian Trail
No. 2 Bradford vs. No. 15 Riverside University OR No. 18 Horlick
