Wisconsin (WIAA) State High School Football Championships Preview (Divisions 4-7)
At the beginning of the 2025 Wisconsin high school football season, there were 298 teams throughout the state with lofty aspirations of winning a prestigious state championship.
Following an exciting, hard-hitting nine-game regular season schedule and four challenging playoff games, that dream of reaching the ultimate pinnacle of success remains alive for 14 remaining programs (representing seven respective divisions).
With the journey to the state title game completed and tickets punched to the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, the strong, talented, battle-tested field is ready to take the field one more time to finish the job.
The 48th annual Wisconsin State Football Championships are scheduled to take place Nov. 20-21.
Ten teams in the competitive state-championship field have 13-0 overall records.
We begin by taking a closer look at today's intriguing matchups scheduled in divisions 4, 5, 6, and 7. The eight teams competing on today's opening day of competition have a staggering combined record of 103-1.
Today's Games
Division 7
Cochrane-Fountain-City (13-0) vs. Kenosha St. Joseph (13-0), 10 a.m.
Cochrane-Fountain City
Road to Madison: Cochrane-Fountain City advanced to the WIAA D7 championship game following a 17-14 double-overtime victory versus Lourdes Academy in the state semifinals. The Pirates claimed the Dairyland Conference title (7-0 record), have qualified for the playoffs 21 times, and are seeking the first state title in program history.
Players to Watch: Junior quarterback Parker Kujak (1,264 yards, 11 touchdowns), senior running back Ethan Smith (976 yards, 23 touchdowns), senior wide receiver Tye Popp (546 yards, five touchdowns), and senior linebacker Steve Meyer (80 tackles, three interceptions).
Kenosha St. Joseph
Road to Madison: Kenosha St. Joseph advanced to the WIAA D7 championship game following a 28-0 victory over Potosi-Cassville in the state semifinals. The Lancers claimed the Midwest Classic Conference (Small Division) title (7-0 record), have qualified for the playoffs 20 times, and are seeking the first state title in program history.
Players to Watch: Senior quarterback Zach Rizzo (2,264 yards, 26 touchdowns), junior running back Christopher Kenesie (1,107, 18 touchdowns), senior wide receiver Dominic Rinaldi (1,101 yards, 11 touchdowns), and senior defensive lineman Berkley Kuiper (76 tackles, 9.5 sacks).
Division 6
Darlington (13-0) vs. Edgar (13-0), 1 p.m.
Darlington
Road to Madison: Darlington advanced to the WIAA D6 championship game following a 37-3 victory over Manitowoc Lutheran in the state semifinals. The Redbirds claimed the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League title (7-0 record), have qualified for the playoffs 37 times, and are seeking the fifth state championship in program history.
Players to Watch: Junior quarterback Zeke Zuberbuhler (2,440 all-purpose yards, 36 touchdowns), junior running back Dante Glendenning (956 yards, 18 touchdowns)
Edgar
Road to Madison: Edgar advanced to the WIAA D6 championship game following a 21-14 victory over Mondovi in the state semifinals. The Wildcats claimed the Marawood-Central Wisconsin Conference title (7-0), have qualified for the playoffs 39 times, and are seeking the 10th state championship in program history.
Players to Watch: Senior quarterback Tucker Streit (728 yards, eight touchdowns), senior running back Maverick Butt (1,167 yards, 17 touchdowns), and senior linebacker Alex Schneider (106 tackles, two sacks)
Division 5
Mayville (13-0) vs. Northwestern (13-0), 4 p.m.
Mayville
Road to Madison: Mayville advanced to the WIAA D5 championship game following a 27-15 victory over Lake Country Lutheran in the state semifinals. The Cardinals won the Flyway Conference title (7-0 record), have qualified for the playoffs 32 times, and are seeking the second state championship in program history.
Players to Watch: Senior quarterback Emerson Mittelstadt (374 yards, three touchdowns), and senior running back Landen Baker (1,767 yards, 23 touchdowns),
Northwestern
Road to Madison: Northwestern advanced to the WIAA D5 championship game following a 22-13 victory over Stratford in the state semifinals. The Tigers claimed the Heart O' North title (7-0 record), qualified for the playoffs 32 times, and are seeking the second state championship in program history.
Players to Watch: Junior quarterback Kamden Kroll (1,118 yards, 16 touchdowns), junior running back Tysen Teal (1,829 yards, 29 touchdowns), and senior linebacker Ricky Ericksen (111 tackles, two sacks)
Division 4
Little Chute (12-1) vs. Winneconne (13-0), 7 p.m.
Little Chute
Road to Madison: Little Chute advanced to the WIAA D4 state championship game following a 35-25 victory over Columbus in the state semifinals. The Mustangs claimed the North Eastern Conference title (7-0 record), have qualified for the playoffs 28 times, and are seeking the first state championship in program history.
Players to Watch: Junior quarterback Jaden Hermsen (1,336 all-purpose yards, 20 touchdowns), and junior running back Reece Joten (1,675 yards, 20 touchdowns)
Winneconne
Road to Madison: Winneconne advanced to the WIAA D4 state championship game following a 28-8 victory over Baldwin-Woodville in the state semifinals. The Wolves claimed the Bay Conference title (7-0 record), have qualified for the playoffs 27 times, and are seeking the second state championship in program history.
Players to Watch: Senior quarterback Brody Schaffer (2,809 yards, 40 touchdowns), junior wide receiver Ryan Quigley (635 yards, eight touchdowns), and junior Ethan Duel (73 tackles, three interceptions)
