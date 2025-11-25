Zeke Zuberbuhler of Darlington Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Offensive Player of the Week
Congratulations to Darlington junior quarterback Zeke Zuberbuhler for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's Offensive Player of the Week.
In the enthusiastic fan-voted poll (held Nov. 18-Nov. 23), consisting of 16 memorable individual performances throughout the state, the Darlington standout came out on top.
Zuberbuhler combined for 174 all-purpose yards (including 12 rushes for 101 yards and two TDs) as the No. 11-ranked Redbirds defeated No. 22 Manitowoc Lutheran 37-3 in a WIAA Division 6 state semifinal game on Nov. 14.
Zuberbuhler received 51% of the vote to claim top honors, Arrowhead junior Nolan Hanson finished second (20%), Muskego sophomore Bryson Hoeffler took third (19%), and West De Pere senior Ryan Lutz was fourth (4%). There were 1,548 votes registered in the poll.
