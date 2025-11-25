High School

Zeke Zuberbuhler of Darlington Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Offensive Player of the Week

Zuberbuhler earned 51% of the vote to outdistance Arrowhead junior quarterback Nolan Hanson, who finished second with 20%

Jeff Hagenau

Darlington quarterback Zeke Zuberbuhler (13) sprints down the right side line during the WIAA Division 6 state championship game.
Darlington quarterback Zeke Zuberbuhler (13) sprints down the right side line during the WIAA Division 6 state championship game. / WIAA

Congratulations to Darlington junior quarterback Zeke Zuberbuhler for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's Offensive Player of the Week.

In the enthusiastic fan-voted poll (held Nov. 18-Nov. 23), consisting of 16 memorable individual performances throughout the state, the Darlington standout came out on top.

Zuberbuhler combined for 174 all-purpose yards (including 12 rushes for 101 yards and two TDs) as the No. 11-ranked Redbirds defeated No. 22 Manitowoc Lutheran 37-3 in a WIAA Division 6 state semifinal game on Nov. 14.

Zuberbuhler received 51% of the vote to claim top honors, Arrowhead junior Nolan Hanson finished second (20%), Muskego sophomore Bryson Hoeffler took third (19%), and West De Pere senior Ryan Lutz was fourth (4%). There were 1,548 votes registered in the poll.

Download the SBLive App

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com

Published
Jeff Hagenau
JEFF HAGENAU

Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.

Home/Wisconsin