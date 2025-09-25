SI

Why Bryson DeChambeau Keeps Drawing Critics at Ryder Cup

The Ryder Cup is almost here, and Bryson DeChambeau continues to factor in the headlines. A new Dan's Golf World Show breaks it all down.

Dan Evans

The Dan's Golf World Show gets you ready for the Ryder Cup. / Dan Evans

FARMINGDALE, N.Y.. — Team USA has landed at Bethpage Black, but the loudest Ryder Cup buzz this week isn’t about for a swing or a match: it’s for Bryson DeChambeau, again.

DeChambeau, one of three LIV Golf members playing in the Ryder Cup, has found himself at the center of yet another media firestorm.

The latest drama began when Rory McIlroy responded, seemingly out of nowhere, to a months-old DeChambeau quote. Back in July, Bryson joked that he planned to “chirp” Rory during the Ryder Cup. This week, McIlroy clapped back.

“I think the only way he gets attention is by mentioning other people,” McIlroy said.

On The Dan’s Golf World Show, Dan and the crew question why McIlroy'a stirred the pot so soon before the matches begin, and what that means for the Ryder Cup this weekend.

The Other Bryson DeChambeau Controversy This Week

But the DeChambeau news didn’t stop there.

Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee, never one to hold back, piled on, calling DeChambeau a “captain’s nightmare” and even suggested that DeChambeau's YouTube views might be inflated by bots.

The crew turned to a YouTube expert, Golf Busters host Jock Buffton (aka BroV1), who joined the show to share Bryson’s YouTube channel analytics and whether those views are legit. His behind-the-scenes insight provides context on the allegations.

Watch Episode 61 of The Dan’s Golf World Show: Behind-the-scenes YouTube stats, Rory’s shot across the bow, and whether DeChambeau is a real locker room problem—or just living rent-free in Europe’s head.

Dan Evans
DAN EVANS

Dan Evans, a powerhouse golf content creator on Instagram and TikTok, boasts a rich and diverse background that fuels his current success. Known for his inspiring weight loss journey on The Biggest Loser, successful career as a top ten recording artist, national spokesperson and event host for the Biggest Loser RunWalk 5k and half marathon race series, and his love for cooking, which led him to earn a culinary degree and create and host his own cooking show, Dan has rapidly emerged as a beloved figure in the golf community. Harnessing his diverse background and experiences, he has channeled his passion for golf into compelling content that reaches millions. With over 100 million views, his unique and engaging personality, coupled with his exceptional storytelling style, resonates with golf fans worldwide. As Dan continues to captivate and connect with a growing audience on a weekly basis, he solidifies his place as an influential figure within the golf community and beyond, proving that his love for the sport knows no bounds.

