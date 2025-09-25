Why Bryson DeChambeau Keeps Drawing Critics at Ryder Cup
FARMINGDALE, N.Y.. — Team USA has landed at Bethpage Black, but the loudest Ryder Cup buzz this week isn’t about for a swing or a match: it’s for Bryson DeChambeau, again.
DeChambeau, one of three LIV Golf members playing in the Ryder Cup, has found himself at the center of yet another media firestorm.
The latest drama began when Rory McIlroy responded, seemingly out of nowhere, to a months-old DeChambeau quote. Back in July, Bryson joked that he planned to “chirp” Rory during the Ryder Cup. This week, McIlroy clapped back.
“I think the only way he gets attention is by mentioning other people,” McIlroy said.
On The Dan’s Golf World Show, Dan and the crew question why McIlroy'a stirred the pot so soon before the matches begin, and what that means for the Ryder Cup this weekend.
The Other Bryson DeChambeau Controversy This Week
But the DeChambeau news didn’t stop there.
Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee, never one to hold back, piled on, calling DeChambeau a “captain’s nightmare” and even suggested that DeChambeau's YouTube views might be inflated by bots.
The crew turned to a YouTube expert, Golf Busters host Jock Buffton (aka BroV1), who joined the show to share Bryson’s YouTube channel analytics and whether those views are legit. His behind-the-scenes insight provides context on the allegations.
Watch Episode 61 of The Dan’s Golf World Show: Behind-the-scenes YouTube stats, Rory’s shot across the bow, and whether DeChambeau is a real locker room problem—or just living rent-free in Europe’s head.