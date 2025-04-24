2024-25 National High School Wrestling Rankings: Post-season Update No. 1
Our April 2025 update to the National High School Wrestling Rankings finds us knee deep in the FRECO Season as the Freestyle and Greco Roman styles are referred to. One of the Big events in these disciplines, The US Open at the Expo in Las Vegas, got underway on Wednesday with U15 Greco Roman and concludes on Sunday with Freestyle.
Thursday will see the U20 Greco Roman competition unfold. Friday will be a mixture of U17 Greco and U15 Freestyle. U17 and U20 Freestyle take center stage on Saturday and Sunday. Also happening alongside these divisions are the Girls’ showcase and the Senior Level competitions.
We have moved everyone we saw entered into their appropriate weight classes. It’s possible we overlooked a few guys here and there. Wrestlers who are at the between weights like U20 61 KG, which roughly equals 135-pounds were left at the closest weight to that in which they last competed (132 or 138). In the U17 slate, the weights jump from 71 KG (157-pounds) to 80 KG (176-pounds). So, if a guy was at 157 during the season, we have moved him to 165 in our rankings, not all the way up to 175-pounds.
With gaps like that, it will be interesting to see where everyone ends up post-US Open. We have no problem moving wrestlers around with every update. Our goal is to have everyone at the weight they are currently competing. With that being said, the next update will reflect the US Open results, but the wrestlers may be at other weights by then.
There are two other notable points; at this time of the year, there may be multiple guys from the same high school team at each weight class. Secondly, graduating seniors will remain in the rankings until the completion of Fargo. They are still eligible to compete, and a lot do, so they should remain in the rankings.
The U20 crunch from 57 KGs to 61 KGs forced guys from four weights (120-138) to merge into two. The result is some seriously stacked weight classes. Again, we expect some to migrate back to their preferred weight after the US Open, but for now, some of these weights are beyond ridiculous, especially the 57 and 61 KG brackets in U20.
Another out of this world U20 bracket is 70 KG. New York’s PJ Duke came down from 175 pounds to roughly 154. Joining him is Landon Robideau (Minnesota), Georgia’s Logan Paradice, and five of Pennsylvania’s best – Vince Bouzakis, Collin Gaj, Melvin Miller, Kollin Rath, and Maddox Shaw. That is not even accounting for the college wrestlers that will be in the field, with three of the notables being Jaxon Joy, Laird Root, and Landyn Sommer.
This update factors in every major event since the season ended (USA Folkstyle Nationals, Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic, NHSCA Nationals, Journeymen World Classic, and PNL Spring FRECO). Other, smaller events also had some impact on the list. We try to look at every tournament we’re aware of, but we will miss some things. If it looks like we did miss something, please let us know.
I respond to every email I receive, so please send information or questions to billybwrestling@yahoo.com.
2024-25 National High School Wrestling Rankings: Post-season Update No. 1
106
1-Ariah Mills (Athens Christian, GA) 8th
2-JoJo Burke (St. Joe Regional, NJ) FR
3-Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township, NJ) SO
4-Turner Ross (Edmond North, OK) SO
5-Braiden Lotier (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SO
6-Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) FR
7-Jarreau Walker (Streetsboro, OH) SO
8-Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH) FR
9-Sean Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR
10-Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) FR
11-Anthony Garza (Clovis, CA) SO
12-Jorge Rios (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
13-Santino DiMatteo (Brick Memorial, NJ) SO
14-PJ Terranova (Delbarton, NJ) SO
15-Teequavious Mills (Mill Creek, GA) JR
16-Traevon Ducking (Brownsburg, IN) FR
17-Chase Williams (Central Bucks East, PA) FR
18-Dakota Santamaria (Tussey Mountain, PA) JR
19-Nicholas McGarrity (Peters Township, PA) SO
20-William Soto (Newburgh, NY) SO
21-Tanner Tran (Father Ryan, TN) JR
22-Wyatt Stauffer (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR
23-Cade Collins (Southern Regional, NJ) FR
24-MJ Rundell (Oak Park River Forest, IL) SO
25-Jake Benyo (West Scranton, PA) FR
26-Jax Vang (Buchanan, CA) FR
27-Tyler Sweet (Clovis North, CA) FR
28-Nathaniel Granados (Merced, CA) SR
113
1-Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) FR
2-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) FR
3-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) SO
4-Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) FR
5-Bradley Patterson (Camden County, GA) SR
6-Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) SO
7-Alex Rozas (Teurlings Catholic, LA) JR
8-Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, IA) SO
9-Jarrett Smith (Lowell, MI) JR
10-Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) JR
11-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
12-Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
13-Julian Rios (Phillips Andover, MA) JR
14-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ)
15-Corey Brown (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) FR
16-Max Dinges (Penns Valley, PA) FR
17-Thomas Boyce (Conwell Egan, PA) SO
18-Willmont Kai (Whitehall, PA) JR
19-Oumar Tounkara (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
20-Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA) FR
21-Cooper Foster (Avery County, NC) SR
22-Noel Verduzco (Lowell, IN) FR
23-Jackson Wells (Harrison County, KY) SO
24-David Hill (Oak Grove, AL) SO
25-Dominick Morrison (Hatboro Horsham, PA) SO
26-Thunder Beard (Central Dauphin, PA) JR
27-Easton Mull (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SR
28-Scotty Fuller (Genoa Area, OH) JR
29-Austin Brown (Hannibal, MO) JR
30-Jake Landis (Graham, OH) JR
HM:
Brandon Bickerton (Highland, OH) SO
Ayden Dodd (Perrysburg, OH) JR
Conner Whitely (St. Edward, OH) FR
Charles Esposito (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR
Aiden Garcia (Palma, CA) SO
Drake VomBaur (Severance, CO) SO
Cason Craft (Sallisaw, OK) FR
Liam McGettigan (Gilman School, MD) SO
Mason Katschor (Dundee, MI) SO
Lincoln Roher (Massillon Perry, OH) SO
Oliver Lester (Olentangy Liberty, OH) FR
Tyler Verceles (Loyola Blakefield, MD) FR
Analu Woode (Nanakuli, HI) FR
Eddie Woody (Southeast Polk, IA) FR
120
1-Leo DeLuca (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
2-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SO
3-Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK) SO
4-Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan, CA) JR
5-Evin Gursoy (Midwood, NY) SR
6-Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) SO
7-Shamus Regan (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
8-Ethan Timar (St. Edward, OH) SR
9-Nico DeSalvo (Southeast Polk, IA) SO
10-Mason Jakob (Dobyns Bennett, TN) JR
11-Johnathon McGinty (St. Joe Regional, NJ) JR
12-Nicholas Salamone (Easton, PA) JR
13-Case Bell (Brownsburg, IN) FR
14-Dunia Sibomana (Long Beach, NY) JR
15-Isaac Novod (Belmont Hill, MA) SO
16-Kavin Muyleart (Cedar Cliff, PA) SO
17-Braiden Weaver (Altoona, PA) JR
18-Cooper Merli (Newburgh, NY) JR
19-Alexander Pierce (Iowa City, West) JR
20-Sam Wolford (North Lebanon, PA) JR
21-Isaiah Jones (Bixby, OK) JR
22-Jovanni Tovar (Miami Southridge, FL) FR
23-Isaiah Harrison (Mountain View, CO) SR
24-Tommy Marchetti (Delbarton, NJ) FR
25-Leo Joseph (Greater Latrobe, PA) SR
26-Wyatt Lees (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) JR
27-Ethan Bast (West Bend West, WI) SR
28-Eli Herring (Bishop McCort, PA) FR
29-Mateo Gallegos (DuBois, PA) FR
30-Emilio Albanese (Emmaus, PA) SO
HM:
Tommy Wurster (Dublin, OH) FR
CJ Caines (Hanover, PA) FR
Izayiah Chavez (Allen, TX) FR
Shea Richter (Rapid City Stevens, SD) JR
Elijah Collick (Stephen Decatur, MD) JR
Lander Bosh (Layton, UT) JR
Austin Bickerton (Highland, OH) SO
Czar Quintanilla (University, WA) JR
Cole Welte (Omaha Skutt, NE) SR
Eli Gabrielson (South Carroll, MD) SO
Wyatt Spencer (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR
126
1-Anthony Knox (Saint John Vianney, NJ) SR
2-Christian Castillo (Ames, IA) SR
3-Keanu Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) JR
5-Ronnie Ramirez (Walnut, CA) SR
6-Jayden Raney (Union County, KY) JR
7-Revin Dickman (Brownsburg, IN) JR
8-Dominic Munaretto (St. Charles East, IL) JR
9-Karson Brown (St. Edward, OH) JR
10-Nathan Carillo (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
11-Antonio Mills (Mill Creek, GA) JR
12-JoJo Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) SO
13-Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
14-Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham, CA) JR
15-Edwin Sierra (Poway, CA) SR
16-Dominic Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) JR
17-Gauge Botero (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
18-Aydan Thomas (Stillwater, OK) SR
19-Yandel Morales (Andover, MA) JR
20-Musa Tamaradze (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
21-Santino Sloboda (Butler, PA) JR
22-Colin Martin (Staunton River, VA) SR
23-Sebastian Degennaro (Jensen Beach, FL) SR
24-Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain, PA) SO
25-Mikey Ruiz (Canyon Randall, TX) JR
26-Jake Knight (Bettendorf, IA) JR
27-Carson Dupill (Greeneville, TN) SR
28-Antonio Boni (Central Valley, PA) JR
29-Bradley Wagner (Mifflinburg Area, PA) SO
30-David Kennedy (Montoursville, PA) SR
HM:
Devon Miller (Edmond North, OK) SR
Evan Sanati (Brentsville District, VA) JR
Titan Friederichs (Watertown, MN) JR
Logan Stewart (Reynolds, PA) SO
Nathan Rioux (Avon, IN) JR
Gavin Jendreas (Crown Point, IN) SR
Nathan Braun (Bergen Catholic, NJ) JR
Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills, NJ) SR
Tanner Halling (Boonsboro, MD) SR
Liam Hickey (Cardinal Gibbons, NC) SR
Paulo Valdez (Hesperia, CA) SR
132
1-Jax Forrest (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
2-Aaron Seidel (North Lebanon, PA) SR
3-Nathan Desmond (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
4-Jake Hockaday (Brownsburg, IN) SR
5-Matthew Botello (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
6-Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) JR
7-Billy Townson (Poway, CA) SR
8-Ashton Besmer (Buchanan, CA) JR
9-Manuel Saldate (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR
10-Isaiah Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR
11-Paris Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) SR
12-Antonio Rodriguez (Los Gatos, CA) JR
13-Justyce Zuniga (Toppenish, WA) JR
14-Jackson Blum (Lowell, MI) SR
15-Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
16-Will Detar (Trinity, PA) JR
17-Liston Seibert (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
18-Nico Fanella (Indiana, PA) SR
19-Luke Willochell (Greater Latrobe, PA) SR
20-Timothy Koester (Bettendorf, IA) SR
21-Liam Neitzel (Hudson, WI) SR
22-Jace Hedeman (Union, LaPorte City, IA) SR
23-Carter Pearson (Southeast Polk, IA) SR
24-Deven Casey (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR
25-Ethan Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain) SR
26-Leo Maestas (Clovis North, CA) SR
27-Geronimo Rivera (Layton, UT) SR
28-Luke Satriano (Valley Central, NY) SR
29-Tyler Conroy (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
30-Anthony Mutarelli (Council Rock South, PA) SR
HM:
Mason Carlson (Syracuse, UT) JR
Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
Tate Hisey (St. Mary’s Memorial, OH) SR
Blake Bartos (Buckeye, OH) JR
Nathan Attisano (Legacy Christian Academy, OH) JR
Curtis “Zion” Borge (Westlake, UT) JR
Mason Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
Khimari Manns (St. Edward, OH) SR
Sammy Spaulding (Camden Catholic, NJ) JR
Caio Aron (The Woodlands, TX) JR
Siraj Sidhu (Del Oro, CA) JR
Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) SO
Sean Willcox (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
138
1-Marcus Blaze (Perrysburg, OH) SR
2-Seth Mendoza (Mt. Carmel, IL) SR
3-Jordyn Raney (Union County, KY) JR
4-Tahir Parkins (Nazareth, PA) SR
5-Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) SO
6-Caedyn Ricciardi (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
7-Jayce Paridon (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
8-Brandt Harer (Montgomery, PA) JR
9-Sam Herring (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
10-Elijah Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR
11-Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc, WI) JR
12-Israel Borge (Westlake, UT) SO
13-Tyler DeKraker (Chantilly, VA) JR
14-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
15-Carson Walsh (Pope John XXIII, NJ) SR
16-Bentley Sly (Stuart Cramer, NC) JR
17-George Dennis (Harrison County, KY) JR
18-Joseph Toscano (Buchanan, CA) JR
19-Gabe Ballard (Northampton, PA) SO
20-Vinnie Gutierrez (Fountain Valley, CA) SO
21-Raymond Rivera (Clovis, CA) JR
22-Ames-Michael Hoevker (Granite Hills, CA) JR
23-Sidney Tildsley (Shawsheen, MA) SR
24-Chase Quenault (Delbarton, NJ) SR
25-Chase Hansen (Lower Cape May, NJ) JR
26-Adrian DeJesus (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
27-Isaiah Schaefer (Evansville Mater Dei, IN) JR
28-Dean Anderson (Valiant Prep, AZ) SO
29-Gage Lohr (Watertown, SD) SO
30-Anthony Lucchiani (Sherando, VA) SR
HM:
Thomas Verrette (Edmond North, OK) JR
Gunner Andrick (Point Pleasant, WV) SR
Casen Roark (Father Ryan, TN) SR
Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
Blue Stiffler (Mill Creek, GA) SR
Jovani Solis (Somerset, FL) FR
Kai Vielma (Connellsville, PA) SO
Peter Tomazevic (Freedom, WI) SR
Layne Kleimann (Mountain Ridge, UT) SR
Evan Stanley (Lowell, IN) SO
Greyson Music (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SO
144
1-Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
2-Daniel Zepeda (Gilroy, CA) SR
3-Sergio Vega (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
4-Dorian Alvarez (Spring, TX) SR
5-Noah Nininger (Staunton River, VA) SR
6-Eren Sement (Council Rock North, PA) SR
7-Dalton Perry (Central Mountain, PA) SR
8-Nikade Zinkin (Clovis, CA) SR
9-Mitchell Younger (Watterson, OH) SR
10-Nate Askew (Lawrenceville, GA)
11-Drew Gorman (Buford, GA) SR
12-Elvis Solis (South Dade, FL) SR
13-Carlos Stanton (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
14-Camden Baum (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR
15-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
16-Jackson Tucker (Hillsboro, MO) SR
17-Charles Vanier (Eden Prairie, MN) SR
18-Davis Parrow (Farmington, MN) JR
19-Haakon Peterson (Dodgeville, WI) JR
20-Joseph Joyce (Ponaganset, RI) JR
21-Matthew Martino (Bishop Kelly, ID) SR
22-Michael Turi (West Scranton, PA) JR
23-Tyler Traves (Mountain View, VA) JR
24-Ivan Arias (Buchanan, CA) JR
25-Ryan Kennedy (Spire Academy, OH) SR
26-Joseph Sanderfer (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
27-Noah Bull (Layton, UT) JR
28-Jason Worthley (Westfield, UT) SR
29-Maximus Brady (Mariner, FL) SR
30-Evan Gosz (Fremd, IL) SR
HM:
Zachary Stewart (Marmion Academy, IL) JR
Braylon Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) SO
TJ Meyer (Walton Verona, KY) SR
Mac Crosson (Indianola, IA) SO
Dawson Youngblut (Jessup, IA) SO
Jacob Perez (Monache, CA) SR
Camryn Howard (Bellport, NY) FR
Drake Hooiman (SLAM! Academy, NV) JR
Jason Dube (Spire Academy, OH) FR
Derek Barrows (Pomona, CO) JR
Jake Miller (Broken Arrow, OK) JR
Thomas Johnson (James Island Charter School, SC) SR
Tyler Hood (St. Christopher’s, VA) SR
150
1-Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) JR
2-Maddox Shaw (Thomas Jefferson, PA) SR
3-Blake Cosby (Dundee, MI) JR
4-Logan Paradice (Colquitt County, GA) SR
5-Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
6-Beau Hickman (Tuttle, OK) SR
7-Colton Weiler (Auburndale, WI) SR
8-Blasé Mele (Princeton, NJ) SR
9-Sonny Amato (Fair Haven, NJ) SO
10-Ryan Lawler (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR
11-Max Stein (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
12-Evan Petrovich (Connellsville, PA) SR
13-Anthony Evanitsky (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
14-Alias Raby (Anderson, CA)
15-Gus Cardinal (Valiant Prep, AZ)
16-Carson Weber (Joliet West, IL) SR
17-Justin Wardlow (Lockport Township, IL) JR
18-Parker Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) JR
19-Michael Ortega (Portage, IN) SR
20-Easton Doster (New Haven, IN) SR
21-Seth Syra (Avon, IN) SR
22-Marlone Kirksy (Merrillville, IN) SR
23-Justus Heeg (Providence Catholic, IL) FR
24-Corbin Reisz (Logan-Magnolia, IA) SR
25-Holden Huhn (La Salle, OH) SR
26-Evan Boblits (St. Mary’s Ryken, MD) SR
27-Griffin LaPlante (St. Francis, NY) JR
28-Luke Knox (Perkiomen Valley, PA) SO
29-Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
30-Harrison Murdock (Christian Heritage, GA) FR
HM:
Londen Murphy (Moeller, OH) SR
Jackson Weller (Delran, NJ) SO
Dallas Korponic (Hartland, MI) JR
Cole Albert (Hill School, PA) JR
Ashton Hobson (Marmion Academy, IL) JR
157
1-PJ Duke (Minisink Valley, NY) SR
2-Landan Robideau (St. Michael Albertville, MN) SR
3-Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) SO
4-Kollin Rath (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR
5-Collin Gaj (Quakertown, PA) SR
6-Chase Van Hoven (Brooke Point, VA) SR
7-Devon Magro (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
8-Vince Bouzakis (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
9-Joseph Jeter (Edmond North, OK) JR
10-Ishmael Guerrero (Bixby, OK) SR
11-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO
12-Wyatt Medlin (Washington, IL) JR
13-David Gleason (Staley, MO) SR
14-Dallas Russell (Jefferson, GA) JR
15-Christopher Creason (El Diamante, CA) JR
16-Leo Contino (Buchanan, CA) SR
17-Beau Priest (Bakersfield, CA) SR
18-Travis Cardenas (Chandler, AZ) SO
19-Gabriel Delgado (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR
20-Kaden MacKenzie (Fruitland, ID) SR
21-Logan Glynn (Millard South, NE) SR
22-Austin Paris (Grand County, UT) JR
23-Reagan Milheim (Warrior Run, PA) JR
24-Luke Sipes (Altoona, PA) SR
25-Coltyn Reedy (Sheridan, OH) SR
26-Brady Saccoccia (Steubenville, OH) SR
27-Ian Fritz (Pleasant Grove, UT) SR
28-Beau Lewis (Great Bridge, VA) SR
29-Billy Tyler (Brentsville District, VA) JR
30-Cole Evans (Perrysburg, OH) SR
HM:
Maximus Dhabolt (Ankeny Centennial, IA) SO
Maximus Fortier (Fairmont Senior, WV) SO
Wyatt Stout (Southern Regional, NJ) SR
Gavin Hawk (Phillipsburg, NJ) SR
Kage Jones (Camden Catholic, NJ) JR
Chase Hontz (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
Charlie Scanlan (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR
James Curoso (Clovis, CA) FR
Matthew Staples (New Prairie, IN) FR
Cooper Rowe (Mound-Westonka, MN) JR
Eli Esguerra (Dublin Coffman, OH) SO
Markez Del Bosque (Clovis North, CA) SR
Nolan Fellers (Bondurant-Farrar, IA) JR
165
1-Ladarion Lockett (Stillwater, OK) SR
2-Kody Routledge (Edmond North, OK) SR
3-Will Denny (Marist, IL) SR
4-Dominic Bambinelli (Mill Creek, GA) SR
5-Alessio Perentin (Delbarton, NJ) SR
6-Brogan Tucker (Graham, OH) SR
7-Jacob Herm (Neenah, WI) SR
8-Claudio Torres (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
9-Isaias Jimenez (Valiant Prep, AZ)
10-Kyler Knaack (Don Bosco, IA) SR
11-Jay’den Williams (Roseville, MI) JR
12-Joseph Antonio (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
13-Tucker Roybal (Union, UT) JR
14-Kalob Ybarra (Pomona, CO) JR
15-Liam Carlin (Green Farms Academy, CT) SR
16-Daniel Heiser (Evansville, WI) SR
17-Jadyn Johnson (Melissa, TX) SR
18-Jaelen Culp (Indian Land, SC) JR
19-Kross Cassidy (Fairfax, VA) JR
20-Benjamin Weader (Chantilly, VA) SR
21-Brody Sendele (Hononegah, IL) SO
22-Macon Ayers (Staunton River, VA) SR
23-Bradlee Farrer (Pleasant Grove, UT) SR
24-Braxton Quaintance (Lakota, OH) SR
25-Ayden King (Barnesville, OH) SR
26-Shane McFillin (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR
27-Brian Chamberlian (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
28-Jason Kwaak (Brentwood, NY) SR
29-Steel Meyers (Allen, TX) SO
30-Luke Hayden (Hickman, MO) SO
HM:
Bo Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton, IA) SR
Don Beaufait (Dundee, MI) JR
Owen Segorski (Lowell, MI) SR
Luke Hamiti (Joliet Catholic, IL) SR
Anthony (Gutierrez (St. Charles East, IL) SR
Tristan Steldt (Fennimore, WI) SR
Adrian Pellot (Merrillville, IN) SR
Michael Major (Carmel, IN) SR
Evan Roudebush (Bloomington South, IN) SR
Trae Rios (Westmoore, OK) SR
Wyatt Lewis (Clovis, CA) SO
Landen Johnson (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
David Perez (Ponaganset, RI) JR
175
1-William Henckel (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
2-Ryan Burton (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
3-Tyler Eise (Gilroy, CA) SR
4-Asher Cunningham (State College, PA) SR
5-Emmitt Sherlock (Gilman, MD) SR
6-Salah Tsarni (Bullis, MD) SO
7-Bode Marlow (Thomas Jefferson, PA) SR
8-Isreal Ibarra (Santa Cruz Valley Union, AZ) SR
9-Peyton Westpfahl (Liberty, MO) SR
10-Mason Ontiveros (John H Pitman, CA) JR
11-Dylan Pile (Los Gatos, CA) SR
12-Maximus Norman (Baylor School, TN) SR
13-Aaron Stewart (Warren Township, IL) JR
14-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) SO
15-Travis Grace (Gilroy, CA) JR
16-Slava Shahbazyan (Birmingham, CA) JR
17-Brian Heard (Abington Heights, PA) SR
18-Nicholas Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
19-Jordan Chapman (Cranford, NJ) SR
20-Waylon Cressell (Warren Central, IN) JR
21-Elliott Humphries (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
22-Gage Wentzel (Montoursville, PA) JR
23-Brady Collins (Clearfield, PA) SR
24-Ben Smith (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
25-Adrien Reyes (Clovis, CA) SR
26-Tyrel Miller (St. Edward, OH) SR
27-Bryce Burkett (Watertown, MN) SR
28-Connor Wetzel (Shikellamy, PA) SR
29-Colt Campbell (Hickory Ridge, NC) SR
30-Caleb Neal (Great Bridge, VA) SR
HM:
Blake Hostetter (Oxford Area, PA) SO
Mario Hutcherson (Kiski Area, PA) FR
Gavin Cole (Council Rock South, PA) SR
Anthony Vargas (Central, CA)
Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
Jackson Barron (Shakopee, MN) JR
Jarrett Wadsen (St. Michael Albertville, MN) SR
Liam Crook (Kaukauna, WI) JR
Lucas Ricketts (Union County, KY) JR
Xavier Smith (Fishers, IN) JR
Levi Dicugno (Orting, WA) SR
Ethan Teague (Stillwater, OK) SR
190
1-Harvey Ludington (Brick Memorial, NJ) SR
2-Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
3-Carson Thomas (La Salle, OH) SR
4-Lane Foard (Benedictine Prep, VA) SR
5-Jimmy Mastny (Marian Central Catholic, IL) SO
6-Vincenzo Lavalle (Hanover Park, NJ) SR
7-John Murphy (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) JR
8-Ryder Wilder (Camden County, GA) JR
9-Jarrel Miller (St. Edward, OH) SR
10-Matt Kowalski (Springboro, OH) SR
11-Levi Bussey (Granite Bay, CA) SR
12-Jonathan Rocha (Clovis North, CA) JR
13-Brokton Borelli (Los Banos, CA) SR
14-De’Alcapon Veazy (Ponderosa, CO) SR
15-Robert Kucharczk (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
16-Gunner Henry (Brownsburg, IN) SR
17-Michael White (Lawrence North, IN) JR
18-Ty Morrison (West Perry, PA) SR
19-Maximus Konopka (Simsbury, CT) SO
20-Devin Downes (Plainedge, NY) JR
21-Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) SO
22-Carl “CJ” Betz (Delbarton, NJ) JR
23-Reese Spiro (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA)
24-Kaleb Jackson (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR
25-Alexander Reyes (Holmdel, NJ) JR
26-Sepanta Ahanj-Elias (Bullis, MD) SR
27-Greyson Meak (Cold Spring Harbor, NY) SR
28-Victor Marks-Jenkins (Perry Hall, MD) JR
29-Isael Perez (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
30-Elijah Josey (Saint Frances Academy, MD) SR
HM:
Anthony Bruscino (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
Leimana Fager (Corner Canyon, UT) SR
Lincoln Carlson (East Lyme/Norwich Tech, CT) SR
Alex Berisha (Fox Lane, NY) SR
Brandon Carr (Sun Valley, PA) SR
Hunter Snyder (Greater Latrobe, PA) SO
Chris Mance (Lovett School, GA) SR
Caleb Close (Bald Eagle Area, PA) SR
Austin Scranton (Anamosa, IA) SR
Brenden Heying (Benton Community, IA) SR
Ricky Ericksen (Marist, IL) SR
Kal-El Fluckiger (Valiant Prep, AZ)
Adonis Bonar (Creighton Prep, NE) SR
215
1-Jude Correa (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
2-Angelo Posada (Poway, CA) SR
3-Cade Ziola (Omaha Skutt, NE) SR
4-Anthony Harris (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR
5-Noah Weaver (Rossville, IN) SR
6-Austin Johnson (Muncy, PA) SR
7-Rade Ostrander (Keller Timber Creek, TX) SR
8-Khale McDonnell (Fountain Valley, CA) SR
9-Evan McGuire (Mahtomedi, MN) SR
10-Lucas Lawler (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR
11-Landon Jobber-Spence (Staunton River, VA) SR
12-Elijah Brown (Belle Vernon, PA) JR
13-Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) JR
14-Aidan Ysaguirre (Santa Cruz Valley Union, AZ) SR
15-Wes Burford (Oakdale) JR
16-Kayden Cartee (Mayfair, CA)
17-Charles Walker (Joliet Central, IL) SR
18-Kai Calcutt (Loyola Academy, IL) JR
19-Will Adkins (Moeller, OH) SR
20-Riley McPherson (Brecksville, OH) SR
21-Wyatt Bush (Grundy, VA) SR
22-Kingston Daniels Silva (Green Farms Academy, CT)
23-Sam Howard (Boonville, IN) SO
24-Alex Smith (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
25-Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley, IA) JR
26-Connor Bercume (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR
27-Cooper Roscosky (Kiski Area, PA) JR
28-Myron Mendez (Southwest Miami, FL) SR
29-Roman Thompson (Pittsburg Central Catholic, PA) SO
30-Jake Conroy (Ringgold, PA) SR
HM:
Connor Delaney (Rumson-Fair Haven, NJ) SR
Cason Howle (Greenwood, SC) SR
Ronan An (North Cobb, GA) SO
Connor McCloskey (Buford, GA) SR
Tony Palmer (South Sioux City, NE) SR
Caden Brewer (Brownsburg, IN) SR
Michael Boyle (Bishop Watterson, OH) SO
William Ward (Moorhead, MN) JR
Braedon Welsh (Fort Cherry, PA) SR
Blake Thiry (Prairie du Chien, WI) SR
Garrett Kawczynski (Port Washington, WI) JR
285
1-Coby Merrill (John W. North, CA) JR
2-Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) JR
3-Rocco Dellagatta (St. John Vianney, NJ) SR
4-Dean Bechtold (Owen J Roberts, PA) JR
5-Michael Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) JR
6-Alex Taylor (Mount Vernon, OH) JR
7-Tyson Terry (Omaha North, NE) SR
8-Jacob Levy (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
9-Rowan Holmes (Somerset, PA) SR
10-Mark Effendian (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
11-Brock Kehler (University, WV) SR
12-Micah Hach (Watertown, SD) SR
13-Rylan Kuhn (St. Pius X, MO) SR
14-Cristian Alvarez (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR
15-James Bechter (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
16-Melvin Whitehead (Liberty, NV) SR
17-Jonathan Rulo (Belleville East, IL) JR
18-Connor Aney (Glacier Peak, WA) SR
19-Jesse Mains (Emerald Ridge, WA) SR
20-Mark Marin (Clovis, CA) SR
21-Josh Hoffer (Washington, IL) JR
22-Thomas Brown (Chelmsford, MA) JR
23-Maxwell Roy (St. Joseph’s Prep, PA) SR
24-Charles Weidman (Xavier, CT) SR
25-Trayvn Boger (South Summitt, UT) JR
26-James Hartleroad (Dekalb, IN) JR
27-Anthony Nava (Toppenish, WA) SR
28-Mateo Vinciguerra (Woodstown, NJ) JR
29-Benjamin Shue (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SR
30-Tyson Russell (Cleveland, TN) SR
HM:
Hunter Vander Heiden (Freedom, WI) SR
Mike Millin (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
Kameron Hazelett (Lowell, IN) FR
Lucas Szymborski (Crown Point, IN) SR
Tanner Gormanson (Wisconsin Rapids, WI) SR
Cooper Martinson (Southeast Polk, IA) SR
Maximus Forrester (Brownsburg, IN) SR
Gunner Wilson (Broken Arrow, OK) SR
Kyler Kuhn (St. Pius X, MO) SO
Brady Hagan (Dowling Catholic, IA) SO
Kolton Borcherding-Johnson (Norwalk, IA) SR
Shepherd Turk (Thomas Jefferson, PA) SR