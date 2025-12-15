High School

2025-26 New Jersey High School Wrestling Preview

Following a historic 2024-25 season filled with unforgettable individual milestones and relentless team battles from December through Atlantic City, the 2025-26 season promises to be just as compelling, perhaps even more. See below for details.

John Beisser

Delbarton’s Alessio Perentin’s hand is raised after defeating Christian Brothers Academy’s AJ Falcone in the championship 165lb match during finals of the NJSIAA individual wrestling state championships at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Friday, March 8, 2025. Delbarton’s Alessio Perentin is awarded the 165lb state championship title.
Another New Jersey high school wrestling campaign is upon us, and if last winter felt historic, the months ahead promise to be just as compelling — if not more so. The bar was set incredibly high in 2024-25, a season that delivered unforgettable individual milestones and relentless team battles from December through Atlantic City.

Historic Feats Set the Standard

Though not without his share of controversy, Anthony Knox of St. John Vianney cemented his place in Garden State lore as only the fifth wrestler to capture four state gold medals, a feat that may not be duplicated for years. Two others climbed the podium for their third titles, while four more earned championship No. 2, including Delbarton junior Cam Sontz, who returns as one of the state's most polished and battle-tested competitors.

An early commit to Lehigh, Sontz was a perfect 39-0 last season and sports an overall career record of 78-4 as he's halfway to becoming just the state's fifth four-time state champion.

It’s a tough year to top, but 2025-26 might just have the goods to make it happen.

Youth Movement Brings New Star Power

New Jersey wrestling rarely lacks star power, yet this season feels especially deep. The graduating class took its share of legends with it, but the cupboard is far from bare. In fact, many programs believe this could be the year younger lineups fully bloom.

The sophomore and junior classes are loaded with nationally ranked talent, and several wrestlers who spent last season learning under the bright lights are now ready to step into leading roles. Expect plenty of early-season tournaments to feature breakthrough performances from athletes who may not yet be household names but won’t stay anonymous for long.

Delbarton and the Private-School Powers Reload

Delbarton once again enters the winter with championship aspirations on both the individual and team fronts. Sontz headlines a roster built for March success, blending elite technique with postseason experience. His return alone reshapes the title picture at his weight, but he’s far from the only Lion capable of making a deep run.

Across the state, traditional powers such as St. Joseph Regional, Bergen Catholic, Christian Brothers Academy, Blair Academy, and St. Peter’s Prep are reloading rather than rebuilding. Dual meets between these programs will carry the feel of mini state finals, with every bout capable of swinging momentum.

Public Schools Poised to Disrupt the Hierarchy

Public school contenders are equally dangerous. Programs that thrive on depth and physicality are poised to challenge the private-school hierarchy, especially in team tournaments where balance often trumps star power.

Several returning state medalists anchor lineups that are stronger one through 14 than they were a year ago. The result should be tighter sectional finals, more upsets in February, and fewer “chalk” brackets once the postseason begins.

Rivalries, Rematches, and Razor-Thin Margins

Individually, the 2025-26 season has the potential to be a showcase for rivalries. Wrestlers who fell just short of gold last March will spend the entire year with unfinished business on their minds.

In multiple weights, the gap between the top five or six competitors is razor-thin, setting the stage for rematches that could look very different the second or third time around. Conditioning, health, and in-season growth may matter as much as raw ability when championships are decided.

Managing the Grind of a Long Season

Another intriguing storyline is how the grind of a long season impacts athletes competing year-round on the national circuit. Many of New Jersey’s top wrestlers balance high school schedules with elite offseason competition, and managing that workload is an art form.

Those who peak at the right time — rather than in January — often end up standing tallest in Atlantic City. Coaching staffs will be tested as much as athletes, especially when it comes to lineup decisions, weight management, and keeping teams fresh for the stretch run.

Tradition, Atmosphere, and What Makes Jersey Wrestling Special

Beyond the medals and rankings, what truly separates New Jersey wrestling is its atmosphere. From packed gyms on cold Wednesday nights to sold-out arenas during the state tournament, the sport carries a sense of pride and tradition unmatched in most parts of the country.

Every season writes its own stories — the surprise finalist, the dominant champion, the senior who finally breaks through — and 2025-26 is already primed to add a few more chapters.

Another Chance to Raise the Bar

If last winter reminded everyone how special this state’s wrestling scene can be, the coming campaign has all the ingredients to raise the bar yet again.

List of Returning New Jersey State Champions

Returning Two-time State Champion

Cam Sontz, Delbarton, Jr.: 2025 (113); 2024 (106)

Returning One-time State Champions

Note: Two asterisks indicate multi-time state finalists, one asterisk indicates multi-time state medalists

Sonny Amato, Rumson-Fair Haven, Jr.: 2024 (144)*

JoJo Burke, St. Joseph (Mont.), So.: 2025 (106)

Ryan DeGeorge, Delbarton, Jr.: 2024 (126)**

Jayden James, Delbarton, Sr.: 2025 (150)**

Paul Kenny, Christian Brothers, Jr.: 2025 (120)*

Sammy Spaulding, Camden Catholic, Sr.: 2025 (132)*

Returning State Runner-ups

Asterisks indicate multi-time medalists who haven’t reached multiple finals

Cristian Alvarez, St. Joseph (Mont.), Sr.: 2025 (285)

Killian Coluccio, Lacey, Jr.: 2025 (106)*

Dante DeLuca, Don Bosco Prep, Sr.: 2025 (215)*

Charlie Esposito, St. Joseph (Mont.), Sr.: 2025 (113)*

Seach Hibler, Paramus Catholic, Sr.: 2024 (126)*

Kage Jones, Camden Catholic, Sr.: 2024 (157)*

Anthony Mason, Southern, Sr.: 2024 (106)*

Johnathon McGinty, St. Joseph (Mont.), Sr.: 2025 (120); 2024 (113)

Other Returning State Medalists from 2025

Two asterisks indicate three-time medalists, one asterisk indicates two-time medalists

106

3-Sean Kenny, Christian Brothers, So.

4-Santino DiMatteo, Christian Brothers, Jr.

5-PJ Terranova, Delbarton, Jr.

6-Luke Johnston, Howell, Jr.

7-Cade Collins, Southern, So.

8-Matt Mulligan, Bergen Catholic, So.

113

3-Carmine Sipper, Caldwell, Sr.

5-Michael Daly, Cranford, Sr.

8-Augie Szamreta, Warren Hills, Sr.

120

3-Tommy Marchetti, Delbarton, So.

4-Richard DeLorenzo II, Toms River East, Jr.

6-Joey Rizzuto, DePaul, Sr.

126

3-Anthony DiAndrea, Watchung Hills, Sr.**

4-Colton Hagerty, Washington Township, Sr.*

5-Joaquin Duque, Rumson-Fair Haven, Sr.

6-Sal Borrometi, St. Peter’s Prep, Sr.*

132

4-Gino Schinina, St. Peter’s Prep, Sr.*

5-Bobby Duffy, Christian Brothers, Sr.

7-Jackson Slotnick, Williamstown, Sr.*

8-Dalton Weber, Pope John, Sr.*

138

4-Chase Hansen, Lower Cape May, Sr.**

7-Gideon Gonzalez, Bergen Catholic, So.

8-Armani McCann, Jackson Township, Sr.

144

4-Anthony Depaul, Delsea, Sr.*

6-Nick Schwartz, Delbarton, So.

150

3-Jackson Weller, Delran, Jr.

4-Michael Craft, Camden Catholic, Sr.

5-Joey Ruiz, St. Peter’s Prep, Sr.

7-Rhett Washleski, Immaculata, Sr.

8-Sowzy Tsay, Bergen Catholic, Sr.

157

5-Sean Love, Piscataway, Sr.

6-Morgan Schwarz, St. Joseph (Met.), Sr.

7-Bubba Gavrish, St. John Vianney, Jr.

8-Trevor Jones, Delbarton, Sr.

165

3-Santino Rodriguez, Don Bosco Prep, Jr.*

4-Jake Clayton, Point Pleasant Boro, Jr.*

5-Tyler Whitford, St. Joseph (Met.), Sr.

175

3-Brock Oizerowitz, Christian Brothers, Jr.*

4-Jaden Simpson, Camden Catholic, Sr.

6-Anthony Verdi, St. Peter’s Prep, Sr.*

190

3-Tanner Hodgins, Howell, Jr.*

4-CJ Betz, Delbarton, Sr.

5-Alex Reyes, Holmdel, Sr.*

7-Nevin Mattessich, Don Bosco Prep, Sr.*

8-Jake Zemsky, Westfield, Sr.

215

3-Sal Marchese, Delsea, Sr.

4-Nico Gonzalez, Mount Olive, Sr.

5-Anthony Jackson, Paul VI, Jr.

6-Tyler Palumbo, Christian Brothers, Sr.

8-Rocco Salerno, Seton Hall Prep, Sr.*

285

3-Mateo Vinciguerra, Woodstown, Sr.

7-Tommy Borgia, West Morris, Sr.

Returning state medalists who didn’t medal in 2025

Mikey Bautista, St. Joseph (Mont.), Sr.: 2024 (4th at 120)

Joey Canova, Bergen Catholic, Sr.: 2023 (7th at 138)

Matthew Gould, St. John Vianney, Sr.: 2024 (8th at 113); 2023 (8th at 106)

Laudan Henry, St. Peter’s Prep, Sr.: 2024 (6th at 126)

Gabe Logan, Delbarton, Jr.: 2024 (4th at 150)

Brody Neill, West Morris, Jr.: 2024 (7th at 106)

Jordan Segal, Shawnee, Sr.: 2024 (4th at 106)

Published
JOHN BEISSER

A recipient of seven New Jersey Press Association Awards for writing excellence, John Beisser served as Assistant Director in the Rutgers University Athletic Communications Office from 1991-2006, where he primarily handled sports information/media relations duties for the Scarlet Knight football and men's basketball programs. In this role, he served as managing editor for nine publications that received either National or Regional citations from the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). While an undergraduate at RU, Beisser was sports director of WRSU-FM and a sportswriter/columnist for The Daily Targum. From 2007-2019, Beisser served as Assistant Athletic Director/Sports Media Relations at Wagner College, where he was the recipient of the 2019 Met Basketball Writers Association "Good Guy" Award. Beisser resides in Piscataway with his wife Aileen (RC '95,) a four-year Scarlet Knight women's lacrosse letter-winner, and their daughter Riley. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

