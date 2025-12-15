2025-26 New Jersey High School Wrestling Preview
Another New Jersey high school wrestling campaign is upon us, and if last winter felt historic, the months ahead promise to be just as compelling — if not more so. The bar was set incredibly high in 2024-25, a season that delivered unforgettable individual milestones and relentless team battles from December through Atlantic City.
Historic Feats Set the Standard
Though not without his share of controversy, Anthony Knox of St. John Vianney cemented his place in Garden State lore as only the fifth wrestler to capture four state gold medals, a feat that may not be duplicated for years. Two others climbed the podium for their third titles, while four more earned championship No. 2, including Delbarton junior Cam Sontz, who returns as one of the state's most polished and battle-tested competitors.
An early commit to Lehigh, Sontz was a perfect 39-0 last season and sports an overall career record of 78-4 as he's halfway to becoming just the state's fifth four-time state champion.
It’s a tough year to top, but 2025-26 might just have the goods to make it happen.
Youth Movement Brings New Star Power
New Jersey wrestling rarely lacks star power, yet this season feels especially deep. The graduating class took its share of legends with it, but the cupboard is far from bare. In fact, many programs believe this could be the year younger lineups fully bloom.
The sophomore and junior classes are loaded with nationally ranked talent, and several wrestlers who spent last season learning under the bright lights are now ready to step into leading roles. Expect plenty of early-season tournaments to feature breakthrough performances from athletes who may not yet be household names but won’t stay anonymous for long.
Delbarton and the Private-School Powers Reload
Delbarton once again enters the winter with championship aspirations on both the individual and team fronts. Sontz headlines a roster built for March success, blending elite technique with postseason experience. His return alone reshapes the title picture at his weight, but he’s far from the only Lion capable of making a deep run.
Across the state, traditional powers such as St. Joseph Regional, Bergen Catholic, Christian Brothers Academy, Blair Academy, and St. Peter’s Prep are reloading rather than rebuilding. Dual meets between these programs will carry the feel of mini state finals, with every bout capable of swinging momentum.
Public Schools Poised to Disrupt the Hierarchy
Public school contenders are equally dangerous. Programs that thrive on depth and physicality are poised to challenge the private-school hierarchy, especially in team tournaments where balance often trumps star power.
Several returning state medalists anchor lineups that are stronger one through 14 than they were a year ago. The result should be tighter sectional finals, more upsets in February, and fewer “chalk” brackets once the postseason begins.
Rivalries, Rematches, and Razor-Thin Margins
Individually, the 2025-26 season has the potential to be a showcase for rivalries. Wrestlers who fell just short of gold last March will spend the entire year with unfinished business on their minds.
In multiple weights, the gap between the top five or six competitors is razor-thin, setting the stage for rematches that could look very different the second or third time around. Conditioning, health, and in-season growth may matter as much as raw ability when championships are decided.
Managing the Grind of a Long Season
Another intriguing storyline is how the grind of a long season impacts athletes competing year-round on the national circuit. Many of New Jersey’s top wrestlers balance high school schedules with elite offseason competition, and managing that workload is an art form.
Those who peak at the right time — rather than in January — often end up standing tallest in Atlantic City. Coaching staffs will be tested as much as athletes, especially when it comes to lineup decisions, weight management, and keeping teams fresh for the stretch run.
Tradition, Atmosphere, and What Makes Jersey Wrestling Special
Beyond the medals and rankings, what truly separates New Jersey wrestling is its atmosphere. From packed gyms on cold Wednesday nights to sold-out arenas during the state tournament, the sport carries a sense of pride and tradition unmatched in most parts of the country.
Every season writes its own stories — the surprise finalist, the dominant champion, the senior who finally breaks through — and 2025-26 is already primed to add a few more chapters.
Another Chance to Raise the Bar
If last winter reminded everyone how special this state’s wrestling scene can be, the coming campaign has all the ingredients to raise the bar yet again.
List of Returning New Jersey State Champions
Returning Two-time State Champion
Cam Sontz, Delbarton, Jr.: 2025 (113); 2024 (106)
Returning One-time State Champions
Note: Two asterisks indicate multi-time state finalists, one asterisk indicates multi-time state medalists
Sonny Amato, Rumson-Fair Haven, Jr.: 2024 (144)*
JoJo Burke, St. Joseph (Mont.), So.: 2025 (106)
Ryan DeGeorge, Delbarton, Jr.: 2024 (126)**
Jayden James, Delbarton, Sr.: 2025 (150)**
Paul Kenny, Christian Brothers, Jr.: 2025 (120)*
Sammy Spaulding, Camden Catholic, Sr.: 2025 (132)*
Returning State Runner-ups
Asterisks indicate multi-time medalists who haven’t reached multiple finals
Cristian Alvarez, St. Joseph (Mont.), Sr.: 2025 (285)
Killian Coluccio, Lacey, Jr.: 2025 (106)*
Dante DeLuca, Don Bosco Prep, Sr.: 2025 (215)*
Charlie Esposito, St. Joseph (Mont.), Sr.: 2025 (113)*
Seach Hibler, Paramus Catholic, Sr.: 2024 (126)*
Kage Jones, Camden Catholic, Sr.: 2024 (157)*
Anthony Mason, Southern, Sr.: 2024 (106)*
Johnathon McGinty, St. Joseph (Mont.), Sr.: 2025 (120); 2024 (113)
Other Returning State Medalists from 2025
Two asterisks indicate three-time medalists, one asterisk indicates two-time medalists
106
3-Sean Kenny, Christian Brothers, So.
4-Santino DiMatteo, Christian Brothers, Jr.
5-PJ Terranova, Delbarton, Jr.
6-Luke Johnston, Howell, Jr.
7-Cade Collins, Southern, So.
8-Matt Mulligan, Bergen Catholic, So.
113
3-Carmine Sipper, Caldwell, Sr.
5-Michael Daly, Cranford, Sr.
8-Augie Szamreta, Warren Hills, Sr.
120
3-Tommy Marchetti, Delbarton, So.
4-Richard DeLorenzo II, Toms River East, Jr.
6-Joey Rizzuto, DePaul, Sr.
126
3-Anthony DiAndrea, Watchung Hills, Sr.**
4-Colton Hagerty, Washington Township, Sr.*
5-Joaquin Duque, Rumson-Fair Haven, Sr.
6-Sal Borrometi, St. Peter’s Prep, Sr.*
132
4-Gino Schinina, St. Peter’s Prep, Sr.*
5-Bobby Duffy, Christian Brothers, Sr.
7-Jackson Slotnick, Williamstown, Sr.*
8-Dalton Weber, Pope John, Sr.*
138
4-Chase Hansen, Lower Cape May, Sr.**
7-Gideon Gonzalez, Bergen Catholic, So.
8-Armani McCann, Jackson Township, Sr.
144
4-Anthony Depaul, Delsea, Sr.*
6-Nick Schwartz, Delbarton, So.
150
3-Jackson Weller, Delran, Jr.
4-Michael Craft, Camden Catholic, Sr.
5-Joey Ruiz, St. Peter’s Prep, Sr.
7-Rhett Washleski, Immaculata, Sr.
8-Sowzy Tsay, Bergen Catholic, Sr.
157
5-Sean Love, Piscataway, Sr.
6-Morgan Schwarz, St. Joseph (Met.), Sr.
7-Bubba Gavrish, St. John Vianney, Jr.
8-Trevor Jones, Delbarton, Sr.
165
3-Santino Rodriguez, Don Bosco Prep, Jr.*
4-Jake Clayton, Point Pleasant Boro, Jr.*
5-Tyler Whitford, St. Joseph (Met.), Sr.
175
3-Brock Oizerowitz, Christian Brothers, Jr.*
4-Jaden Simpson, Camden Catholic, Sr.
6-Anthony Verdi, St. Peter’s Prep, Sr.*
190
3-Tanner Hodgins, Howell, Jr.*
4-CJ Betz, Delbarton, Sr.
5-Alex Reyes, Holmdel, Sr.*
7-Nevin Mattessich, Don Bosco Prep, Sr.*
8-Jake Zemsky, Westfield, Sr.
215
3-Sal Marchese, Delsea, Sr.
4-Nico Gonzalez, Mount Olive, Sr.
5-Anthony Jackson, Paul VI, Jr.
6-Tyler Palumbo, Christian Brothers, Sr.
8-Rocco Salerno, Seton Hall Prep, Sr.*
285
3-Mateo Vinciguerra, Woodstown, Sr.
7-Tommy Borgia, West Morris, Sr.
Returning state medalists who didn’t medal in 2025
Mikey Bautista, St. Joseph (Mont.), Sr.: 2024 (4th at 120)
Joey Canova, Bergen Catholic, Sr.: 2023 (7th at 138)
Matthew Gould, St. John Vianney, Sr.: 2024 (8th at 113); 2023 (8th at 106)
Laudan Henry, St. Peter’s Prep, Sr.: 2024 (6th at 126)
Gabe Logan, Delbarton, Jr.: 2024 (4th at 150)
Brody Neill, West Morris, Jr.: 2024 (7th at 106)
Jordan Segal, Shawnee, Sr.: 2024 (4th at 106)