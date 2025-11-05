2025-26 Girls High School Wrestling National Rankings: Preseason Update No. 3
Since our last update prior to Super 32 there have been some major changes to the rankings. Most of the changes were weight class related but there were also outcomes on the mat that forced changes of various degrees. This update includes everything through the first weekend of November, including Super 32, Brian Keck Preseason Nationals, and PNL Fall Championships.
Where We Get Our Results Every Week
Every week we look at results from any tournament that was held with results posted online. Even with that commitment, it is impossible for us to see every result. It may be from fatigue after hours of looking at results that we overlook something, or a tournament’s results are simply not available online.
Right now, we look at four places each week (we do this for the boys too): USA Bracketing, Track Wrestling, Flo Wrestling’s FloArena, and the newest site that hosts results, called Boutboard.
Why So Many Weight-Class Changes Right Now
We made changes to weight classes as needed. As we do with the boys, we have no problems moving girls around with each update if necessary. There are some girls that have been at three different weights this fall alone. In those cases, we’ve looked at their trends and guessed which weight they are likely to settle into.
You also have a few that have been down at a lower weight then wrestled up for a later event. Union, Oklahoma’s Ki’Morah Cathey is a shining example of this as she was at 125 for the Central Cup Freestyle Duals and just at 140 pounds for PNL. Kansas’ Siobhan Flanner (Shawnee Mission South) is another who has moved around, but she is staying in the same range with an appearance at 155 pounds at the Freestyle Duals and being at 170 for the Brian Keck Affair. We have both ranked at their lightest weight.
Help Us Fix Weights, Grades and School Info
With weight classes still in flux, please let us know if we need to move anyone around. We are also still working on getting everyone with the proper class designation (FR, SO, etc). That sounds simple, but you would not believe how much conflicting information is out there on something so basic.
That goes for schools, too, especially for incoming freshmen. For a lot of them, we currently do not have a school listed for them. Please send us that information as well and feel free to chime in about anything you know that will help these become as accurate as possible.
How We Handle Middle Schoolers and Lower Weights
Girls who are in middle school will not appear in our rankings until the conclusion of the high school season. We are not concerned about what other entities do, we have our method and we’re informing you of it now. We have also folded the 95-pound and 100-pound weight class into one. The lower weight is not used in many states during the season, so we are making it easier on us to track.
Why 95 Pounds Is Folded Into 100 (For Now)
The 95-pound weight class will reappear in the spring as well as middle school wrestlers. Our purpose in November is to tighten these up for the high school season. If a state association allows middle school competitors, then those girls are eligible for our rankings.
If we have removed anyone that will be competing during the high school season, please let us know. On the flip side, it’s also possible we thought a girl was a freshman when in fact she is still not in high school. Please inform us of those as well.
Valiant Prep and Eligibility in Our Rankings
Along with middle schoolers and the 95-pound weight class, wrestlers from Arizona’s Valiant Prep will be removed from the rankings once the season gets underway and returned in the spring of 2026. Valiant Prep is not part of an athletic association, so therefore, it is not eligible to compete against most high schools.
Why You Might Drop in the Rankings Without Losing
Movement up and down the rankings may be impacted by what others do. You may have been ranked fifth and now sit at ninth, and say, “What they hey, I didn’t lose. Why did I drop?”
Typically, you are sitting behind folks who beat you in the rankings, so if they lose, the people that beat them move ahead of you, too. If that happens a few times, well, you may slide down. On the other hand, you may also have moved up despite not doing anything and that would be because someone ahead of you lost to someone behind you, and that forced them down, which moved you up.
Current Top-Ranked Wrestlers
- 100: Jaclyn Bouzakis (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
- 105: Christina Estrada (Buchanan, CA) JR
- 110: Morgan Turner (Lockport Township, IL) SR
- 115: Taylor Whiting (Lena, WI) SR
- 120: Everest Leydecker (Desert Vista, AZ) JR
- 125: Epenesa Elison (Los Altos, CA) SO
- 130: Emma Bacon (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
- 135: Taina Fernandez (Archbishop Spalding, MD) JR
- 140: Landri VonGonten (The Woodlands, TX) JR
- 145: Gray Joyce (KS), FR
- 155: Ella Poalillo (High Point Regional, NJ) JR
- 170: Leilani Lemus (Clovis, CA) SR
- 190: Brooke Huffman (Wittenberg-Birnamwood, WI) JR
- 235: Deionna Borders (Berea-Midpark, OH) SR
How We Weigh Big Wins vs. Bad Losses
How the wins and losses are applied depends on the body of work. With some, a big win is an anomaly and can’t be honored. All your matches count. You can’t just use wins for rankings. Losses are very important. If you have five questionable losses and three good wins, the weight of the bad losses is still greater. Likewise, if you have five big-time wins and a few losses, the wins outweigh the losses.
Use Common Sense When You Look at the Rankings
Basically, it’s common sense. When looking at the rankings, be honest with yourself. Think about all a wrestler’s matches, not just that one that you want to prop them up with.
The next update will come in a few weeks and that will reflect any information received and results from whatever tournaments are happening. Send information to billybwrestling@yahoo.com.
2025-26 Girls High School Wrestling National Rankings: Preseason Update No. 3
100-Pounds
1-Jaclyn Bouzakis (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
2-Ryleigh Sturgill (Baylor School, TN) JR
3-Lillee Denson (Lakeview, MI) SR
4-Peggy Susan Dean (Spring Studio, CO) FR
5-Abigail Peterson (Denver, IA) FR
6-Justice Gutierrez (Pomona, CO) SO
7-Kiana Lien (Mt. View, CA) JR
8-Josie Wilson (Abilene, KS) SO
9-Riley Karwowski (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
10-Lilly Breeden (Liberty, MO) SR
11-Zolah Williams (Kearney, MO) FR
12-Francesca Gusfa (Ridgewood, NJ) SR
13-Olivia Munson (Chaminade, CA) JR
14-Jaelle Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR
15-Easton Dadiomoff (Montgomery Central, TN) JR
16-Serah Yogi (Pearl City, HI) SR
17-Cassidy O’Connell (Regis/Altoona, WI) JR
18-Krislynn Martinez (Maize South, KS) SO
19-Paola Perez (Mater Lakes Academy, FL) SO
20-Lexi Pancoast (Mechanicsburg, PA) JR
21-Jasmine Brucato (Alexander, NY)
22-Olivia Mancha (Choate Rosemary Hall, CT) SO
23-Samantha Massey (Mount Markham, NY) 8th
24-Ella Thomas (Poland Seminary, OH) SR
25-Alexandria Marin (Buchanan, CA) FR
26-Vina Nguyen (Hazen, WA) SR
27-Kyrian Perez (Westmoore, OK) SR
28-Brooklyn Henry (Gettysburg, PA) SO
29-Juliana Tice (North Kansas City, MO) SR
30-Aniyah Whayne (Osceola, FL) SR
HM:
Allie Procter (GA) 8th
105-Pounds
1-Christina Estrada (Buchanan, CA) JR
2-Hailey Delgado (El Paso Eastwood, TX) SO
3-Charlie Wylie (Port Jervis, NY) SR
4-Natalie Radecki (Caravel Academy, DE) SR
5-Sarissa Tucker (St. James Academy, VA) JR
6-Isla Silva (Mt. Lebanon, PA) FR
7-Madison Healey (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
8-Julia Horger (Conwell Egan, PA) SR
9-Madison Nieuwenhuis (Plainwell, MI) SR
10-Ashlynn Brokaw (Mount Vernon, OH) JR
11-Libertie Nigh (Urbana, OH) SR
12-Emma Faczak (Bennett, CO) SO
13-Kirra Mitchell (Mt. De Sales, GA) JR
14-Chloe Skiles (Roxana Senior, IL) SO
15-Tatianna Castillo (Lowell, MI) SO
16-Eva Zimmerman (Hillcrest, UT) SR
17-Angelica Serratos (Santa Ana, CA) JR
18-Isabella Fodera (Poway, CA) SO
19-Summer Mutschler (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SO
20-Sandy Breeden (Liberty, MO) SR
21-Lola Gonzales (Chatfield, CO) JR
22-Joslyn Johnson (Flagler Palm Coast, FL) SR
23-Kiera Partello (Barron G. Collier, FL) SR
24-Cameron Hodge (TX) FR
25-Katelynn Dockery (Bryan, TX) SO
26-Timmery Condit (CO) FR
27-Vivienne Popaduic (Academy, NM) FR
28-Alicia Kenfack (Bismark Legacy, ND) JR
29-Emelly Diaz Santos (Morris Hills, NJ) SR
30-Kyrstan Perez (Westmoore, OK) SR
HM:
Alexa Thomas (Badger, WI) SO
Kyler Menza Washington, WA) SR
110-Pounds
1-Morgan Turner (Lockport Township, IL) SR
2-Kayla Batres (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR
3-Sophia Marie Gonzales (Clovis East, CA) JR
4-Gabriella Conte (Hanover Park, NJ) JR
5-Ella Cohen (Palo Alto, CA) SO
6-Ava Fodera (Poway, CA) SR
7-Nakayla Dawson (John Glenn, MI) SR
8-Morgan Hyland (Easton, PA) SO
9-Ysabelle Ocampo (New Haven, IN) JR
10-Mabel Rogers (MO) FR
11-Jayden Keller (Brookfield, MO) SR
12-Sophia Torrez (Toppenish, WA) SR
13-Ali Svancara (Buhl, ID) JR
14-Killian Evans (Blue Springs South, MO) SR
15-Addison Hunt (Anna, TX) SO
16-Xuan Graham (Southern Lehigh, PA)
17-Khole Perez (Glenbard West, IL) SO
18-Audrey Flores (OK) FR?
19-Katie Biscoglia (Raccoon River, IA) SR
20-Samantha Van der Weken (Mecklenburg County, VA) SR
115-Pounds
1-Taylor Whiting (Lena, WI) SR
2-Reagan Mathers (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR
3-Abigail Gonzalez (Miami Southridge, FL) SO
4-Marlee Solomon (Canon-McMillan, PA) JR
5-Kaura Coles (Glacier, MT) SR
6-Isabel Kaplan (West Lafayette, IN) SR
7-Kendall Moe (Hamilton Heights, IN) SR
8-Aubree Storm Gutierrez (Marina, CA) JR
9-Jaydin Cuevas (Prairie View, CO) SR
10-Lyric Hetzer (Lakota East, OH) FR
11-Elizabeth Valenzuela-Smith (Pueblo Magnet, AZ) JR
12-Kendal Haynie (Wakulla, FL) SO
13-Mai Graham (Southern Lehigh, PA) SR
14-Kylie Gudewitz (Howell, NJ) SR
15-Ella Henning (Walker-Hackensack, MN) SO
16-Lucia Ranieri (Roselle Park, NJ) SO
17-Camryn Gresham (Lakota East, OH) JR
18-Gail Sullivan (Monroe-Woodbury, NY) SO
19-Adalyne Montiel (Toppenish, WA) SR
20-Violet Diaz (Denver, IA) JR
21-Olivia Kearns (Shippensburg, PA) SO
22-Trinity Garza (Buchanan, CA) FR
23-Kamila Cerna (Stockdale, CA) SO
24-Samantha Cornejo (Esperanza, CA) SO
25-Cadence Christensen (IA) FR?
26-Addison St. George (Rockwood Summit, MO) SO
27-Kassie Sapp (Whitehall, MI) SO
28-Emma Baker (Lakeshore, MI) SO
29-Erica Irvine (Don Bosco, IA) JR
30-Maya Alvarado (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO
HM:
Alexandria Skidmore (Edmond North, OK) FR
Senna Grassman (Cleveland, TN) SR
Camdyn Elliott (Gulf Breeze, FL) SR
Addison Morse (Harrah, OK) SR
120-Pounds
1-Everest Leydecker (Desert Vista, AZ) JR
2-Stevie Joyce Martin (Granada, CA) SR
3-Angelina Gochis (Kaneland, IL) JR
4-Marie Sharp (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
5-Taina McGowan (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
6-Cheyenne Frank (Oxford, MI) SR
7-Angelina Bianchi (Two Rivers, WI) SR
8-Mackenzie Carder (Olentangy Orange, OH) JR
9-Daelin Cody (Princeton, WI) SO
10-Remington Zimmerer (Regis Jesuit, CO) JR
11-Cami Leng (Marysville, OH) JR
12-Hannah Naccarati-Cholo (Basha, AZ) SO
13-Cora Stewart (Grafton, WI) FR
14-Kaylyn Harrill (Skutt Catholic, NE) JR
15-Winter West (Bonney Lake, WA) SO
16-Elle Changaris (High Point Regional, NJ) SO
17-Angelina Borelli (Los Banos, CA) SR
18-Maila Ottow (Snohomish, WA) JR
19-Gabrielle Severin (Bethpage, NY) SR
20-Ava Ebrahimi (Poway, CA) SR
21-Delialah Betances (Lee County, GA) SR
22-Finley Evjen (Canton, SD) FR
23-Paris Soria (Ilead Charter, CA) SO
24-Kinzie Williams (American Falls, ID) JR
25-Madelyn Little (VA)
26-Presley Beard (KS) FR
27-Amelia Nidelea-Polanin (Hampshire, IL) JR
28-Mikayla Perkins (Whiteland, IN) SO
29-Jocelyn Danbe (River Dell, NJ) JR
30-Valerie McAnelly (Soldotna, AK) JR
HM:
Grace Romans (Allen, TX) SR
Lily Runez (Choate Rosemary Hall, CT) SR
125-Pounds
1-Epenesa Elison (Los Altos, CA) SO
2-Caley Graber (Northfield, MN) SR
3-Carolyne Geckler (Massillon Perry, OH) SO
4-Cecilia Williams (Mason, MI) SR
5-Me’Kala James (Central, CA) JR
6-Madilyn Peach (Milton, WI) SR
7-Regina Stoeser (Harrisburg, SD) SR
8-Nahenahe Kalamau (Moanalua, HI) JR
9-Martynique Davis (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR
10-Rain “The Headcase” Scott (Oak Forest, IL) FR
11-Kylee Kurszewski (Neenah, WI) SR
12-Victoria Carbonaro (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
13-Neve O’Byrne (Garnet Valley, PA) SO
14-Sobina Clendaniel (Seward, AK) JR
15-Mika Yoffee (SLAM Academy, NV) SR
16-Anastasia Rodnikova (IL)
17-Haley Gonzales (Hicksville, NY) SO
18-Cristel Miguel (Amity, CT) JR
19-Noelani Lutz (SLAM Academy, NV) SR
20-Lillian Rumsey (Williamsport, PA) SR
21-Ki’Morah Cathey (Union, OK) FR
22-Zaylyn Woods (TX) FR
23-Caitlin Maragioglio (Bellport, NY) SR
24-Claire Lancaster (Norman, OK) SO
25-Sara McLaughlin (Choate Rosemary Hall, CT) JR
130-Pounds
1-Emma Bacon (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
2-Zorina Johnson (Ida B Wells, OR) SR
3-Olivia Bezdecik (Jerome, ID) JR
4-Caroline Hilton (Cleveland, TN) SO
5-Danica Torres (Sunnyside, AZ) JR
6-Brooklyn Perez (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR
7-Lilyana Balderas (Anaheim, CA) JR
8-Ginger Majurin (Kingsford, MI) SO
9-Sussette Bell (Rancho Cucamonga, CA)
10-Zahara Stewart (Orange Vista, CA) SR
11-Shayna Ward (Oakland Technical, CA) SR
12-Willow White (South Dade, FL) SR
13-Maya Fiodorova (Reed, NV) JR
14-Ava Strayer (Crown Point, IN) SO
15-Madison Black (Newbury Park, CA)
16-Jocelyn Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) JR
17-Echo Cranor (Keller Central, TX) SR
18-Jauzlyean Gray (Fort Osage, MO) FR
19-Aleia Apostol (Poway, CA) FR
20-Emma Grimes (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
21-Faye Schachtner (WI) FR
22-Arianna Ruiz (Mater Lakes Academy, FL) SO
23-Lilli Cooper (Denver, IA) SO
24-Kalynn Lyons (Omaha Westview, NE) SR
25-Julianna Hernandez (Rocky Point, NY) SO
26-Dru Turner (Hinton, OK) SR
27-Sara Pauls (Minisink Valley, NY) SO
28-Calista Rodish (Raccoon River, IA) SR
29-Artemis Eaton (North Forsyth, GA) SR
30-Kaiya Maggini (Del Oro, CA) SR
135-Pounds
1-Taina Fernandez (Archbishop Spalding, MD) JR
2-Morgan Lucio (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR
3-Lauren Zaragoza (Brawley, CA) SR
4-Tamra Grace (Gilroy, CA) SR
5-Emma Chacon (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR
6-Naima Ghaffar (Northwood, IN) SR
7-Kailin Sebert (Allen, TX) JR
8-Iyanna Crawford (Purnell Swett, NC) SR
9-Corynne McNulty (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
10-Isabella Miller (Dubuque Hempstead, IA) JR
11-Diana Barone (Birmingham, CA) SO
12-Chloe Wehry (Sartwell-St. Stephen, MN) JR
13-Saige McCleery (Sumner, WA) JR
14-Raenah Smith (Mead, PA) JR
15-Isabella Hernandez (Jack Britt, NC) SR
16-Kate Doughty (Canon City, CO) SR
17-Claudia Heeney (Lockport Township, IL) SR
18-Talea Guntrum (Steubenville, OH) JR
19-Nia Hagler (Snow Canyon, UT) SR
20-Lillie Banks (Menasha, WI) SR
21-Dealya Collins (Mineral Point, WI) SR
22-Sophia Slaughter (Orange County, VA) SR
23-Keanna Conrad (Blackfoot, ID) JR
24-Mariaha Benedict (Fort Dodge, IA) SR
25-Erin Delling (Parkway Central, MO) SO
26-Giavonna Good (Cedar Valley, UT)
27-Jordyn Campbell (Yutan, NE) SR
28-Aleiya Cullinan (Bismarck Legacy, ND) SR
29-Meadow Mahlmeister (Billings Senior, MT) JR
140-Pounds
1-Landri VonGonten (The Woodlands, TX) JR
2-Riley Hanrahan (Black River Falls, WI) JR
3-Nora Akpan (Centennial, MN) SR
4-Carley Ceshker (Traver, WI) SR
5-Alexis Lazar (Plymouth, MI) JR
6-Vivienne Gitka (Strasburg, CO) SR
7-Greta Garbuzovas (Lumpkin County, GA) SR
8-Mila Mantanona (Palm Desert, CA) FR
9-Jordyn Parker (Frisco Centennial, TX) SR
10-Maddie Marsh (Pendleton Heights, IN) JR
11-Mariana Bowen (West Creek, TN) SR
12-Audrey Robinson (Carter, OR) SO
13-Dulcy Martinez (Central Catholic, CA) JR
14-Franky Groom-Frey (North Crawford/Seneca, WI) JR
15-Kailani Barrientos (Oakleaf, FL) SR
16-Kelcie Luker (Union, OK) SO
17-Yzabella Austin (John H Pitman, CA) SR
18-Zoe Delgado (Florida Christian, FL) FR
19-Paisley Morrison (Winter Lakes, OR) SO
20-Teagan Carritt (Logan Magnolia, IA) SO
145-Pounds
1-Gray Joyce (KS) FR
2-Violette Lasure (Chestnut Ridge, PA) JR
3-Aleksandra Bastaic (Highland, IN) SR
4-Eve Skrocki (Wahlert Catholic, IA) JR
5-Ailee Briggs (Lemon Bay, FL) SR
6-Ava Allen (Silver Creek, IN) SR
7-Ryen Hickey (Chatfield, CO) SR
8-Faith Bane (New Bern, NC) SR
9-Belicia Manuel (Romeo, MI) SR
10-Greta Brus (Davenport, IA) SR
11-Harlow Skenandore (Pulaski, WI) JR
12-Camilla Hathaway (Mt. Lebanon, PA) FR
13-Kesi Tsarni (Bullis School, MD) SO
14-Zaira Sugui (Moanalua, HI) SR
16-Victoria Alvarado (Warwick Valley, NY) JR
17-Hayden Bratland (Ankeny, IA) JR
18-Emily Beckley (Broken Arrow, OK) JR
19-Kiera Depinet (Seneca East, OH) JR
20-Keely Fallert (Ste. Genevieve, MO) JR
21-Jestinah Solomua (CA) JR
22-Audrey Rogotzke (Stillwater, MN) SR
23-Emma Antoni (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) FR
24-Summer Guthmiller (Sioux Valley, SD) JR
25-Taydem Bylin (Enumclaw, WA) SR
26-Quinn Butler (Lemmon, SD) SR
27-Layla Risler (Mondovi, WI) SO
28-KyLee Tibbs (Gahanna Lincoln, OH) JR
29-Lucia Ledezma (Granite Hills, CA) JR
30-Trinity Roberts (Heritage, TN) SR
HM:
Jameson Strickland (Sun Valley, PA)
Colbie Tenborg (Saydel, IA) SR
Olivia Hofrichter (Antigo, WI) SR
Natalie Beaumont (Toledo, IL) SR
155-Pounds
1-Ella Poalillo (High Point Regional, NJ) JR
2-Julia Araujo (Bismarck, ND) JR
3-Olivia Georges (DePaul Catholic, NJ) SR
4-Cassie Gonzales (Apple Valley, MN) SR
5-Janiya Johnson (Kirkwood, TN) JR
6-Symone Jewell (Northgate, CA) JR
7-Matilda Hruby (Brighton, CO) JR
8-Sarah Henckel (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
9-Leolyn Karnowski (Wamego, KS) FR
10-Taylor Williams (East Forsyth, NC) SR
11-Eloise Woolsey (Cleveland, NM) SR
12-Esperanza Calvillo (Apple Valley, MN) SR
13-Cydney Davis (El Paso Bel Air, TX) SR
14-Natalie Blanco (Chino, CA) JR
15-Timberly Martinez (Pomona, CO) SR
16-Olivia Davis (Esperanza, CA) SR
17-Skylar Slade (Southeast Polk, IA) SR
18-Emersyn Miller (Poynette, WI) SR
19-Brynlee Vaughan (Wautoma/Wild Rose, WI) SO
20-Lauren Luzum (Decorah, IA) SR
21-Eva Garcia (Marina, CA) JR
22-Samarah Tafiti (TN) SR
23-Ariel Maicon (Creekview, GA) SR
24-Ellie Higginbotham (Willard, MO) JR
25-Mary Snider (Rancho Bernardo, CA) SR
26-Audrey Levendusky (Montgomery Central, TN) SR
27-Veronica Madrid (Derby, KS) JR
28-Siobhan Flanner (Shawnee Mission South, KS) SO
29-Kamryn Bourbon (Nixa, MO) SO
30-Amaila Djoumessi (Waverly-Shell Rock, IA) SO
HM:
Ava Guilmette (Shenendehowa, NY) SO
Allison Garbacz (South Elgin, IL) SO
Alezandra Robles (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
Chandni Banks (Harvard Westlake, CA) SR
170-Pounds
1-Leilani Lemus (Clovis, CA) SR
2-Kaili Manuel (Romeo, MI) JR
3-Ciyanna Okocha (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
4-Millie Azlin (Bixby, OK) SR
5-Elizabeth Madison (Loveland, OH) SR
6-Autumn Elsbury (South Tama County, IA) SR
7-Bryce Snyder (Palisades, PA) SR
8-Anastasia Simon (Decorah, IA) SR
9-Laynie Vaughan (Wautoma/Wild Rose, WI) JR
10-Alexis Penley (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR
11-Sarah Pulk (Badger, MN) JR
12-Teagan McGuinness (Union-Endicott, NY) SR
13-Laila Hustoles (El Reno, OK) SO
14-Remington LaFlamme (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
15-Makayla Vasser (Nebraska City, NE) JR
16-Tor’Rina Rushing (Mosley, FL) SR
17-Irelynn Laurin (West Creek, TN) SR
18-Brooklyn Graham (East Buchanan, IA) SR
19-Juliet Alt (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SO
20-Kimura Hutter (Adams-Friendship, WI) JR
21-Maddie Hayden (Caledonia, MI) SR
22-Kiley Dillow (Chanute, KS) SR
23-Shylee Tuzon (Central Grand Junction, CO) SR
24-Sally Johnson (Northwest, TN) SR
25-Addeline Graser (Omaha Westside, NE) SR
26-Madelyn Oliver (Benjamin Franklin, AZ) JR
27-Clarion Fager (Corner Canyon, UT) SR
28-Aisha Williams Bautista (Lewisville Flower Mound, TX) JR
29-Brooklyn Anderson (Coeur d Alene, ID) SR
30-Molly Olague (Skyline, ID) JR
HM:
Jadyn Pense (St. Helens, OR) JR
Tinsley Leonard (KS) FR
Emily Carvalho (Redwood, CA) JR
Annette Preston (AZ) FR
Sawyer Ward (Science Hill, TN) SR
190-Pounds
1-Brooke Huffman (Wittenberg-Birnamwood, WI) JR
2-Tevia Nau Rarick (Westlake, UT) SO
3-JayaShree Bray (Omaha North, NE) JR
4-Lyla Hensen (MI) FR
5-Kanata Richardson (Bloomfield Hills, MI) SR
6-Shayla Martinez (Broomfield, CO) JR
7-Carli Vargas (Kearney, MO) JR
8-Riley Samarripa (Harrah, OK) SO
9-Blake Baker (Lewisville Marcus, MI) JR
10-Olivia Martinez (Rochester Mayo, MN) FR
11-Addison Arvdal (Sutherland, NE) JR
12-Caroline Hattala (Quakertown, PA) SR
13-Alaina Claassen (Plum, PA) SR
14-Liliana Giulianelli (Peters Township, PA) JR
15-Kendall Wagner (Central Mountain, PA) SR
16-Bryn Schmidt (WI) FR
17-Tessalynn Goodner (Putnam City, OK) JR
18-Alyvia Edwards (Wagoner, OK) SO
19-Autumn Jones (Edmond North, OK) FR
20-Esmeralda Tellez (Reading, PA) SR
21-Kendall Angelo (Oak Park, MO) SR
22-Emery Turner (McAlester, OK) SR
23-Kinslee Collier (Edmond North, OK) SR
24-Emily Rodriguez (Nyakck, NY) SR
25-Jade Hahn (Central Regional, NJ) SR
235-Pounds
1-Deionna Borders (Berea-Midpark, OH) SR
2-Halle Spears (Midland, MI) SR
3-Jayci Shelton (Centralia, MO) JR
4-Mia Cienega (Everett, WA) SR
5-Maddie Miller (Indian Lake, OH) SR
6-Cambree Anderson (Bismarck, ND) JR
7-Brenda Banks (Panther Valley, PA) SR
8-Phoenix Molina (Tolono Unity, IL) SR
9-Alexis Stinson (Liberty, MO) SR
10-Racheal Adolphe (North Central, IN) SO
11-Aubrey Bartkowiak (Attica, IN) SR
12-Esther Reed (Big Spring, PA) SR
13-Paige Wainscott (Edmond North, OK) SO
14-Saharia Quamina (Bloomfield, NJ) SR
15-Isabella Lorenzana (Francis Lewis, CA) SR
16-Kaylee DeJong (Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, IA) SR
17-Haley Armstrong (Atlantic, IA) SR
18-Jayden Moehle (Grain Valley, MO) SR
19-Kenzie Barrett (South Dade, FL) SO
20-Juliana Thrush (Ottawa Township, IL) SR
21-Sandra Takara (NE)
22-Aniya Smith (Mason City, IA) JR
23-Eden Hach (Watertown, SD) JR
24-Sophiea Quinn (Lebanon, MO) SR
25-MacKenna Atkinson (Souderton Area, PA) JR
26-Taylor Orner (Octorara, PA) JR
27-Olivia Ruacho (Central East, CA) SR
28-Octavia Hill (Omaha North, NE) SO
29-Hailey Barrios (Citrus Valley, CA)
30-Katherine Luna (Downey, CA) SR
HM:
Charley Timms (Reed, NV) JR
Lulu Kirk (Shawnee Mission South, KS) SO
Peyton Mullin (Dundee, NY) JR