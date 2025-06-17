PJ Duke Shocks Yianni Diakomihalis at Final X: High School Phenom Punches Ticket to Senior World Championships
USA Wrestling’s Final X event was held on Saturday June 14th to determine the Senior World Team Members for the World Championships in Croatia this September. Nine men’s spots were reserved at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, with our focus being on the star of the event, New York’s PJ Duke.
Duke just graduated from Minisink Valley High School as the No. 1 157-pounder in the country in High School on SI’s latest national rankings. While still enrolled in high school, Duke sent ripples through the wrestling world when he qualified for Final X by claiming the 70-kilogram gold at the World Team Trials in May with unexpected wins over 2021 World Bronze Medalist Bryce Andonian, and two former NCAA Champions, Antrell Taylor and Ridge Lovett.
Duke’s reward for navigating that gauntlet was a best-of-three showdown with 2022 World Silver Medalist and four-time NCAA Champ at Cornell, Yianni Diakomihalis, who was representing the Spartan RTC/Titan Mercury Wrestling Club. Duke would drop the first match but storm back to take the second and then stick his rival in the rubber match.
Duke, who donned the KD Training Center singlet, looked overwhelmed in the opening match as Diakomihalis scored at will dominating with four takedowns to post a 10-0 technical fall. The second meeting looked like it was getting away from Duke in the second period as Diakomihalis built a 9-2 lead before the future Penn State grappler stole the flow from his foe and put together two, four-point series, which left Diakomihalis visibly shaken.
As in disbelief at how the tide shifted, Diakomihalis appeared dazed and defensive, even lost, at the close of the match as Duke secured a 17-10 win. Diakomihalis was seemingly shellshocked from the turn of events and struggled to recover as Duke was on the other end of the spectrum, invigorated from his big moves, which led to additional exposure points.
With much anticipation, the whistle on the third encounter blew. Diakomihalis had gathered himself from the surprise ending and found Duke, now buoyed by his victory, a much more formidable opponent than the one he had slayed in the opener as points were tough to come by with Diakomihalis holding a 2-0 edge in the final period when the unthinkable happened.
Duke shot in on a low single and elevated the ankle. As the ankle came up, Duke caught Diakomihalis in a bad position and reached for the near arm to torque Diakomihalis towards his back where he attacked the upper body and secured the fall at the 4:07 mark. The crowd roared their approval with many in disbelief as one of the biggest upsets in USA Wrestling history was just witnessed.
Another remarkable note about Duke’s pin is that it is believed to be the only time Diakomihalis has met that fate in his career. Duke is no stranger to international competition as he captured a bronze medal at last year's U20 World Championships.
Two Other Final X Bouts Involved High Schoolers
Ohio’s Marcus Blaze (Perrysburg Wrestling Club) won a true third-place match at 65 kilograms versus Nebraska’s Brock Hardy, 8-2. Blaze has been the number one ranked guy at 138 pounds, 144, and 150 at various times during this rankings period. Hardy was a NCAA finalist this year and three-time All-American.
A Beat the Streets New York Showdown featured Newburgh’s Cooper Merli (No. 19 at 120) and New York Military Academy’s Oumar Tounkara (No. 15 at 113) facing off in a bout at 113 pounds that ended with Merli claiming the win on criteria, 11-11. The event also doubles as a fundraiser for Beat the Streets New York.
Jax Forrest of Pennsylvania’s Bishop McCort won the U.S. Open in April at 61 kilograms and was scheduled to face two-time NCAA Champ and 2023 World Champion, Vito Arujau (Cornell) on the Final X card, but Arujau requested a delay and the two will now meet on July 14th at Fargo during USA Wrestling’s Freestyle and Greco Roman National Championships.
Wisconsin Claims 16U Freestyle Dual Title Over Ohio
In a final that saw none of the teams win more than two in a row at any point, Wisconsin came out ahead of Ohio 41-32, to secure the 16U Freestyle Championship at Zions Bank Real Academy in Herriman, Utah on Saturday afternoon.
Wisconsin’s Samuel Gehring downed Andrew Moro, 11-4, to kick things off at 150 pounds. In Freestyle Dual Meets, if a wrestler scores a point during a loss that isn’t by fall or disqualification, he earns a team point, so the 150-pound outcome started the team score with a 3-1 tally.
Ohio stormed back and took the next two matches for an 8-4 advantage after Tommy Rowlands used a 7-2 decision versus Carter Melichar at 157 pounds and John Manley followed with a 10-0 tech of Liam Richards at 165.
Wisconsin answered them by winning the next two, both by falls, to storm past Ohio and go up 14-8. Tomm Heiser stuck Jakob Hoke in 3:06 at 175 and Reed Falk (190) registered his in just 34 seconds over Kyler Crooks.
Elliot Havlish was close to making it three straight pins for Wisconsin at 215 pounds, building a 6-0 lead, seemingly on his way to at least a tech when Xander Horak battled back to tie it in the second period before going on to claim the 10-8 victory and bring his squad within four of Wisconsin, 15-11.
Unfortunately for Ohio, the gap would widen again to eight this time after consecutive Wisconsin wins left the count at 21-13. Kade Splinter picked up a 7-4 win at heavyweight against Braylon Wright. Conner Woosencraft was also kept to a regular decision, 9-4, at 88 pounds versus Jaxon Holtz.
Carter Smith got a hold of a leg lace in his match with Eden Roth at 94 pounds and used that to throw an 11-0 tech up in favor of Ohio. With Ohio sitting four back again, 21-17, AJ Woerpel quickly locked up a cradle and decked Cohen Rheen in 10 seconds to grow Wisconsin’s edge to 26-17.
Ohio’s Bo Gibbs went to work quickly on Mason Moody at 106 pounds but was unable to answer the pin but posted a 13-0 tech fall in 1:03, to make it 26-21.
Wisconsin wins at 113 and 120 pushed their lead back up to 32-23 as Lincoln Swick won a close bout with Bradley Bauman, 3-1, and Zahn Beal won a nailbiter at 120 pounds, 9-8, over Gavin Genovese.
Ohio’s next two grapplers would leave them with hope as the dual drew to a close. At 126 pounds, Conner Whitely put a 3-1 decision of Martez Sheard in the book and Cole Speer used a first period pin of Braeden Hamill, 1:07, at 132.
A 33-31 team score awaited Carson Neubert as he took the mat for Wisconsin at 138 pounds versus Urijah Lopez. Lopez was holding a 4-0 lead as the match went into the break. Neubert would claw his way back in and eventually tie it at six where he was declared the winner on criteria.
Wisconsin was ahead by four points so, Weston Borgers needed a pin for Ohio to win. A technical fall accomplished with a shutout would force the winner to be decided on criteria. When Emmitt Becker put some points on the board for Wisconsin it left one path to glory for Ohio – a fall. A las, that was not meant to be, as Becker would end up winning the bout on a Borgers disqualification to push the final score to 41-32.
In Gold/Silver Pool B action, Wisconsin handled Iowa, 40-37, Oklahoma Outlaws Black, 43-30, and Minnesota Blue, 42-28. Wisconsin began the tournament in Pool B with a 41-35 win in the finals after taking out Pennsylvania Red, 50-24, in the semifinals, and South Carolina, 69-11, in the quarters.
Going unscathed for Wisconsin with 7-0 records were Swick, Neubert, Heiser, and Falk. Splinter was 4-0. Suffering one defeat with 6-1 tallies were Woerpel and Gehring. Woosencraft and Melichar were 5-2. Moody was 4-3, Havlish and Leland Havens (285) were 3-2, Sheard went 3-3. Putting 3-4 records on their resumes were Beal and Richards.
Minnesota Blue took the third-place trophy home after winning a tight one with Pennsylvania Blue, 36-34, in the consolation final.
A few notable individual results that occurred were unranked Bo Gibbs of Ohio beating Indiana’s Traevon Ducking (honorable mention at 113), 8-5, at 106 pounds. Two 120 pounders up at 126 gave us an upset when Florida’s No. 29 Jovanni Tovar teched Texas’ No. 8 Izayiah Chavez, 13-2.
Whitely, who was ranked when he was at 113 pounds, showed he can handle the move up in weight with a 3-2 decision of Tovar. At 144 pounds, Minnesota’s Lincoln Robideau took out two highly regarded foes, Honorable Mention Jason Dube (Pennsylvania), 7-6, and Borgers, 13-0.
Pennsylvania Claims 16U Greco Roman Dual Crown Over Wisconsin
The Greco Roman competition kicked things off in Herriman on Wednesday with the finals coming on Thursday where Pennsylvania easily won the team crown with a 51-22 win in the finals over Wisconsin.
The Gold/Silver Pool A also saw Pennsylvania beat Illinois (40-29), Minnesota Blue (51-24), and Utah Gold (60-18). Pennsylvania won their initial Pool A with a finals win against Indiana (41-32), a semifinal victory over Oklahoma Outlaws Red (51-19), and a quarterfinal win, 40-34, over Florida.
Six Pennsylvania wrestlers put up undefeated records with only one wrestling every match and going 7-0, James Whitbred (157 pounds). Jack Stonebraker went 6-0 at the 100-pound weight class. Honorable Mention Mateo Gallegos was 5-0 at 120. At 106, Evan Cies went 4-0. Jon Whitbred was 3-0 at 132 and Nathan Schuman 2-0 at 106 pounds.
Three of the Pennsylvania guys were 6-1, Leo Murillo (88), Riley Crandall (94), and Caden Yanarella (150). Three more were 3-1, Arav Pandey (113/106), Honorable Mention Jordan Manyette (126), and Deklan Barr (132). Alex Marchetti was 2-1 at 113 pounds, Max Berman (113) and CJ Caines (120) were 1-1. Heavyweight Kevin Oswalt went 5-2. Max Firestine was 3-2 at 144 pounds. At 165, Chaney Lewis was 3-4.
California came in third with a 40-33 victory over Illinois.
Men’s Freestyle Gold/Silver Results
1st Place – Wisconsin
2nd Place – Ohio
3rd Place – Minnesota Blue
4th Place – Pennsylvania Blue
5th Place – Illinois
6th Place – Iowa Blue
7th Place – Indiana Gold
8th Place – Oklahoma Outlaws Blue
1st Place Match – Wisconsin defeated Ohio, 41-32
150 lbs. – Samuel Gehring, WI dec. Andrew Moro, OH, 11-4
157 lbs. – Tommy Rowlands, OH dec. Carter Melichar, WI, 7-2
165 lbs. – John Manley, OH tech. fall Liam Richards, WI, 10-0
175 lbs. – Tomm Heiser, WI fall Jakob Hoke, OH, 3:06
190 lbs. – Reed Falk, WI fall Kyler Crooks, OH, 0:34
215 lbs. – Xander Horak, OH dec. Elliot Havlish, WI, 10-8
285 lbs. – Kade Splinter, WI dec. Braylon Wright, OH, 7-4
88 lbs. – Connor Woosencraft, WI dec. Jaxon Holtz, OH, 9-4
94 lbs. – Carter Smith, OH tech. fall Eldon Roth, WI, 11-0
100 lbs. – AJ Woerpel, WI fall Cohen Reer, OH, 0:10
106 lbs. – Bo Gibbs, OH tech. fall Mason Moody, WI, 13-0
113 lbs. – Lincoln Swick, WI dec. Bradley Bauman, OH, 5-3
120 lbs. – Zahn Beal, WI dec. Gavin Genovese, OH, 9-8
126 lbs. – Conner Whitely, OH dec. Martez Sheard, WI, 3-2
132 lbs. – Cole Speer, OH fall Braeden Hamill, WI, 1:07
138 lbs. – Carson Neubert, WI dec. Urijah Lopez, OH, 6-6
144 lbs. – Emmitt Becker, WI dq. Weston Borgers, OH, 3:58
3rd Place Match – Minnesota Blue defeated Pennsylvania Blue, 36-34
150 lbs. – Caden Staab, MN-B dec. Caden Yanarella, PA-B, 3-2
157 lbs. – Dalton Humeniuk, MN-B dec. James Whitbred, PA-B, 6-4
165 lbs. – Zane Engels, MN-B tech. fall Chaney Lewis Jr., PA-B, 15-4
175 lbs. – Destan Skelly, MN-B dec. Sam Harrington, PA-B, 11-9
190 lbs. – Owen Johnson, MN-B tech. fall Mason Chamberlain, PA-B, 10-0
215 lbs. – Cohen Lumby, MN-B forfeit
285 lbs. – Andrew Olson, MN-B dec. Kevin Oswalt, PA-B, 6-1
88 lbs. – Leo Murillo, PA-B tech. fall Grayson Schroeder, MN-B, 10-0
94 lbs. – Riley Crandall, PA-B tech. fall Evann Linn, MN-B, 10-0
100 lbs. – Nathan Schuman, PA-B dec. Garrett Bjerga, MN-B, 8-8
106 lbs. – Arav Pandey, PA-B tech. fall Odin Duncombe, MN-B, 10-0
113 lbs. – Caiden Kassel, MN-B dec. Max Berman, PA-B, 10-8
120 lbs. – Mateo Gallegos, PA-B tech. fall Beckett Edstrom, MN-B, 10-0
126 lbs. – Jordan Manyette, PA-B tech. fall Brayden Hawes, MN-B, 10-0
132 lbs. – Gage Bjerga, MN-B dec. Deklan Barr, PA-B, 10-1
138 lbs. – Jackson Lininger, PA-B dec. Kane Johnson, MN-B, 8-2
144 lbs. – Lincoln Robideau, MN-B dec. Jason Dube, PA-B, 7-6
5th Place Match – Illinois defeated Iowa Blue, 49-27
150 lbs. – Aiden Arnett, IL tech. fall Miles Vander Velde, IA-B, 10-0
157 lbs. – Liam Weber, IA-B tech. fall Brian Hart Jr., IL, 16-3
165 lbs. – Ethan Sonne, IL forfeit
175 lbs. – Arkail Griffin-Edwards, IL tech. fall Macklin Penner, IA-B, 10-0
190 lbs. – Braylen Bieber, IA-B tech. fall Daniel Jackson, IL, 12-2
215 lbs. – Eaghan Fleshman, IA-B tech. fall Samuel Swais, IL, 11-0
285 lbs. – Collin Hughes, IL fall Joe Constable, IA-B, 0:53
88 lbs. – Johnathan Thompson, IA-B tech. fall Crue Hatchell, IL, 11-0
94 lbs. – Dominic DeMarco, IL dec. Shay Lundvall, IA-B, 10-4
100 lbs. – Colton Wyller, IL tech. fall Ace Cochrane, IA-B, 10-0
106 lbs. – Cruz Gannon, IA-B tech. fall Michael McNamara, IL, 10-0
113 lbs. – Ray Long, IL tech. fall Coy Mehlert, IA-B, 13-3
120 lbs. – Oleksandr Havrylkiv, IL dec. Eddie Woody, Jr., IA-B, 7-4
126 lbs. – Robert Ruscitti, IL forfeit
132 lbs. – Thomas Banas, IL tech. fall Adam Carey, IA-B, 10-0
138 lbs. – Ryan Dorn, IL fall Jaimon Mogard, IA-B, 2:20
144 lbs. – Calvin Rathjen, IA-B tech. fall Adante Washington, IL, 14-4
7th Place Match – Indiana Gold defeated Oklahoma Outlaws Blue, 37-36
150 lbs. – Lincoln Hinchman, IN-G tech. fall Kylan Ooton, OK-B, 14-4
157 lbs. – Cameron Sommers, IN-G tech. fall Quinn Livingston, OK-B, 10-0
165 lbs. – Mack Powell, OK-B dec. Deacon Dressler, IN-G, 15-13
175 lbs. – Sean Breedlove, IN-G tech. fall Griffin Goins, OK-B, 10-0
190 lbs. – Braden Strain, OK-B tech. fall Denny Allgood, IN-G, 10-0
215 lbs. – Ceasar Salas, IN-G forfeit
285 lbs. – Kameron Hazelett, IN-G fall Rhodes Molenda, OK-B, 1:18
88 lbs. – Colton Perry, OK-B tech. fall Samuel Rioux, IN-G, 10-0
94 lbs. – Rylan Sandoval, OK-B tech. fall Henry Antrobus, IN-G, 10-0
100 lbs. – Justin Davis, OK-B dec. Kolten Land, IN-G, 10-1
106 lbs. – Traevon Ducking, IN-G forfeit
113 lbs. – Griffin Sensintaffar, OK-B fall Jeremy Carver, IN-G, 1:13
120 lbs. – Aiden Jalajel, OK-B dec. Noel Verduzco, IN-G, 9-7
126 lbs. – Braden Perez, OK-B tech. fall Ryan Hockaday, IN-G, 10-0
132 lbs. – Calan Manley, OK-B tech. fall Gavyn Kemp, IN-G, 10-0
138 lbs. – Donald Bowie, IN-G dec. Bryson Burton, OK-B, 6-1
144 lbs. – Peyton Hornsby, IN-G tech. fall Levi Dicksion, OK-B, 15-2
Men’s Freestyle Bronze/Copper Results
1st Place – California
2nd Place – Idaho
3rd Place – Florida
4th Place – Texas
5th Place – Pennsylvania Red
6th Place – Michigan Blue
7th Place – Iowa Red
8th Place – Kansas
1st Place Match – California defeated Idaho, 39-34
3rd Place Match – Florida defeated Texas, 42-35
5th Place Match – Pennsylvania Red defeated Michigan Blue, 39-37
7th Place Match – Iowa Red forfeit Kansas
Men’s Freestyle Red/Blue Results
1st Place – Washington
2nd Place – Utah Gold
3rd Place – Missouri
4th Place – Oregon
5th Place – New Jersey
6th Place – Oklahoma Outlaws Red
7th Place – Colorado
8th Place – Georgia
1st Place Match – Washington defeated Utah Gold, 47-29
3rd Place Match – Missouri defeated Oregon, 53-16
5th Place Match – New Jersey defeated Oklahoma Outlaws Red, 43-33
7th Place Match – Colorado defeated Georgia, 57-26
Men’s Freestyle Yellow/Green Results
1st Place – Virginia
2nd Place – Minnesota Red
3rd Place – Arizona Blue
4th Place – Nebraska
5th Place – Maryland
6th Place – Arizona Red
7th Place – Louisiana
8th Place – Montana
1st Place Match – Virginia defeated Minnesota Red, 42-30
3rd Place Match – Arizona Blue defeated Nebraska, 52-24
5th Place Match – Maryland defeated Arizona Red, 35-32
7th Place Match – Louisiana defeated Montana, 37-27
Men’s Freestyle Purple Results
1st Place – Indiana Blue
2nd Place – Utah Black
3rd Place – South Dakota
4th Place – North Dakota
5th Place – North Carolina
6th Place – Arkansas
7th Place – Michigan Red
8th Place – South Carolina
1st Place Match – Indiana Blue defeated Utah Black, 57-19
3rd Place Match – South Dakota defeated North Dakota, 48-30
5th Place Match – North Carolina defeated Arkansas, 34-33
7th Place Match – Michigan Red defeated South Carolina, 44-36
Men’s Greco Roman Gold/Silver Pool
1st – Pennsylvania
2nd – Wisconsin
3rd – California
4th – Illinois
5th – Minnesota Blue
6th – Indiana
7th – Washington
8th – Utah Gold
Championship Dual – Pennsylvania 51, Wisconsin 22
150 Caden Yanarella, PA over Jacob Lootans Jr., WI (TF 13-4 (1:08))
157 James Whitbred, PA over Grady Nicklay, WI (TF 10-1 (2:16))
165 Chaney Lewis Jr., PA over Isaac Dunnom, WI (TF 8-0 (0:39))
175 Logan Ellwanger, WI over Sam Harrington, PA (Dec 7-6 )
190 Mason Chamberlain, PA over Reed Falk, WI (F 0:49 )
215 Elliot Havlish, WI over John Montgomery, PA (F 0:32 )
285 Kevin Oswalt, PA over Kade Splinter, WI (Dec 3-2 )
88 Leo Murillo, PA over Connor Woosencraft, WI (TF 8-0 (0:23) )
94 Riley Crandall, PA over Eldon Roth, WI (Dec 7-0 )
100 Jack Stonebraker, PA over AJ Woerpel, WI (Dec 10-8 )
106 Evan Cies, PA over Forfeit, WI (FF)
113 Lincoln Swick, WI over Arav Pandey, PA (TF 10-2 (1:28) )
120 Mateo Gallegos, PA over Isaac Weber, WI (TF 9-1 (3:09) )
126 Jordan Manyette, PA over Martez Sheard, WI (Dec 4-4 )
132 Deklan Barr, PA over Braeden Hamill, WI (Dec 7-3 )
138 Carson Neubert, WI over Jackson Lininger, PA (Dec 4-1 )
144 Max Firestine, PA over Emmitt Becker, WI (TF 11-0 (1:30) )
unsportsmanlike Barr 132 -1
3rd Place Dual – California 40, Illinois 33
150 Aiden Arnett, IL over Diego Valdiviezo, CA (Dec 8-2)
157 Gregory Torosian, CA over Brian Hart Jr., IL (TF 14-2 (2:15))
165 Ethan Sonne, IL over Mason McDonnell, CA (Dec 2-1 )
175 Arkail Griffin-Edwards, IL over Stephen Seymour, CA (TF 8-0 (0:43))
190 Daniel Jackson, IL over Raiden Bishop, CA (Dec 5-1 )
215 Jaxson Mathenia, IL over Andre Sandoval Espana, CA (TF 9-0 (1:04))
285 Noah Larios, CA over Collin Hughes, IL (TF 10-0 (1:05) )
88 Aiden Rosewarne, CA over Crue Hatchell, IL (F 0:11 )
94 Carson Wyatt, CA over Dominic DeMarco, IL (DQ 1:59 )
100 Ausome Guillermo, CA over Colton Wyller, IL (Dec 6-6 )
106 Thiago Silva, CA over Kane Robles, IL (TF 8-0 (1:25) )
113 Lytning Hazen, CA over Ray Long, IL (DQ 3:33 )
120 Aidan McClure, IL over Julius Mark Villamil, CA (TF 10-1 (2:19) )
126 Robert Ruscitti, IL over Julian (Gullien) Holguin, CA (Dec 10-6 )
132 Thomas Banas, IL over Brian Miller, CA (TF 8-0 (2:19) )
138 Ryan Dorn, IL over Cole Schmidt, CA (Dec 8-4 )
144 Javian Palomino, CA over John Hanrahan, IL (TF 9-0 (1:24) )
5th Place Dual – Minnesota Blue 59, Indiana 20
150 Caden Staab, MN-B over Forfeit, IN (FF)
157 Dalton Humeniuk, MN-B over Cameron Sommers, IN (TF 8-0 (1:02))
165 Zane Engels, MN-B over Deacon Dressler, IN (F 1:02)
175 Sean Breedlove, IN over Elliott Karol, MN-B (F 2:20)
190 Owen Johnson, MN-B over Jaxton Litchfield, IN (TF 8-0 (0:36))
215 Camden Williams, IN over Adrian Fuchs, MN-B (TF 9-0 (2:29))
285 Kameron Hazelett, IN over Andrew Olson, MN-B (F 0:45)
88 Grayson Schroeder, MN-B over Samuel Rioux, IN (TF 8-0 (0:20))
94 Evann Linn, MN-B over Henry Antrobus, IN (F 1:37)
100 Garrett Bjerga, MN-B over Kolten Land, IN (TF 9-0 (0:27))
106 Traevon Ducking, IN over Brodie Lawrence, MN-B (TF 11-1 (3:35))
113 Caiden Kassel, MN-B over Jeremy Carver, IN (TF 10-2 (1:53))
120 Beckett Edstrom, MN-B over Jaxsen Jean, IN (TF 8-0 (0:28))
126 Brayden Hawes, MN-B over Ryan Hockaday, IN (TF 12-2 (2:24))
132 Gage Bjerga, MN-B over Forfeit, IN (FF)
138 Kane Johnson, MN-B over Forfeit, IN (FF)
144 Lincoln Robideau, MN-B over Forfeit, IN (FF)
7th Place Dual – Washington 41, Utah Gold 36
150 Blu Stephens, UT-G over Dayton Fitzgibbon, WA (F 0:57)
157 Dakota Anderson, WA over Karl Ledbetter, UT-G (Dec 10-6)
165 Shepard Stephens, UT-G over Magnus Michaelson, WA (TF 9-0 (1:52))
175 Duane Leslie, WA over George Mansfield, UT-G (TF 11-1 (1:29))
190 Kannon Freschette, WA over Forfeit, UT-G (FF)
215 Corban Patchett, WA over Kyler Olson, UT-G (F 0:17 )
285 Jaxton Holyoak, UT-G over Jacob Najera, WA (F 1:05 )
88 Caleb Heyder, UT-G over Elijah Jensen, WA (Dec 7-2 )
94 Miro Parr-Coffin, WA over Jack Holman, UT-G (TF 10-0 (2:54) )
100 Dillon Regis, WA over Jantz Greenhalgh, UT-G (Dec 9-3 )
106 Blake Mauch, UT-G over Elijah Governor, WA (TF 8-0 (0:40) )
113 Kacen Jones, UT-G over Audon Clark, WA (TF 9-0 (0:49) )
120 Hoyt Harshman, WA over Taegan Leavitt, UT-G (F 1:44 )
126 Carter Tughan, WA over Uriah Anderson, UT-G (F 1:13 )
132 Diesel Knudsen, UT-G over Ricardo Lara, WA (TF 11-2 (1:53) )
138 Riker Ohearon, UT-G over Trandyn Lundquist, WA (TF 8-0 (1:03) )
144 Connor Crum, WA over Forfeit, UT-G (FF)
Bronze/Copper Pool
9th - Iowa
10th - Kansas
11th - Oklahoma Outlaws Blue
12th - New Jersey
13th - Virginia
14th - Missouri
15th - Minnesota Red
16th - Texas
Red/Blue Pool
17th - Florida
18th - Idaho
19th - Colorado
20th - Arizona Red
21st - Oklahoma Outlaws Red
22nd - Arizona Blue
23rd - Utah Black
24th - North Carolina
Green Pool
25th - Michigan Blue
26th - Georgia
27th - Nebraska
28th - South Carolina
29th - Arkansas
30th – Louisiana
Yellow Pool
31st - Oregon
32nd - Michigan Red
33rd - North Dakota
34th - Maryland
35th - Montana