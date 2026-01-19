Snow Forces Chaos,But Lake Highland Prep Thrives as the Highlanders Deliver Perfect Finish to Escape the Rock
With heavy snow set to roll into Holland, Pennsylvania on Sunday, the organizers at Council Rock South High School were informed on Saturday afternoon that the building would be shut down the following day, leaving them no other option than to pivot from a two-day tournament, change the format, and run a one-day affair.
Mother Nature Causes Improvisation
It was shortly before the quarterfinals when the decision to alter the proceedings was arrived at. One round of consolation matches had already occurred, but that would be it for those currently in the wrestlebacks. It was decided to cut out the subsequent consolation rounds and have that bracket pick back up with the losers of the quarters. The format they chose meant that the quarterfinalists were now guaranteed placement.
“Right when it was mentioned and prior to it even being confirmed; I reminded our guys to just stay focused on the next match only and to not get caught up in the distraction,” revealed Lake Highland coach Mike Palazzo.
This likely impacted the team race, but with an almost 30-point margin, could it have been enough to change the outcome? No. 4 Lake Highland Prep from Florida toppled No. 3 Blair Academy out of nearby New Jersey, 230-200.5.
“While I definitely felt like it would be ours to lose coming in considering the event was deeply loaded and that would help create the parity needed,” offered Palazzo. “That said it’s never easy; but the guys did well with a solid start and a strong finish.”
Lake Highland Prep placed nine of their 12 wrestlers in the 13 weight classes. Blair collected hardware in eight with five more not having the chance to battle back after tough round of 16 draws. One of the Highlanders’ three who didn’t make the podium was ranked, No. 24 Liam McGettigan (114 pounds). The Bucs had two such candidates, No. 27 Eric Bocanegra (114) and No. 36 Finn O’Brien (127 pounds).
“Weird day,” remarked Blair coach Ross Gitomer. “Eliminating wrestle back guys was tough for individuals and team points—at the same time what a great learning experience for the kids that every match matters and not to take anything for granted.”
The History and Future of Blair vs. LHP VI; "The Final Say"
Looking at it objectively, within the parameters at play, Lake Highland outpointed Blair and had more wrestlers hit the awards stand, so that leaves no doubt who the best team was on this day. We say on this day since this was their fifth meeting in some fashion, with Blair gaining the upper hand in three of those encounters (Ironman, Beast of the East, and the dual meet). This is the Highlanders’ second tournament win over the Bucs to go along with PowerAde.
There is one more meeting down the pipeline for these two Goliaths: The National Prep Tournament, which we have been previewing each week along with publishing their rankings. Given the closeness of their activities this year, we will declare now that the final say in the rankings order of these two outfits will come in the form of the final National Prep Tournament standings.
An Elusive Perfect Final Round Seals the Win
As the doors were slammed shut ahead of the storm, Lake Highland was the one headed home with the big trophy in hand this time and their four champions were the biggest reason for the gap between themselves and Blair, who had just two titlists. Another factor was an unblemished final round of placement matches where they went 9-0.
“It’s the kind of stuff we talk about often “the perfect final round” and if they are all winnable matches then why isn’t it happening more often?” said Palazzo. “I suppose the key is whether each guy truly believes they are actually winnable? It seems on this day, each of them did. There’s power in positivity.”
Part of that unscathed run was No. 7 Charlie DeSena (152 pounds) and No. 4 Zeno Moore (160 pounds) winning their Escape the Rock crowns after finishing second a year ago.
DeSena handled No. 12 Jason Dube of Ohio’s Spire Academy in overtime, 3-1. DeSena just defeated Dube, 2-1, to win the PowerAde title and also took care of his rival at the preseason Grappler Fall Classic, also with a 2-1result. Moore’s victory came on an 11-8 decision of No. 12 Arment Waltenbaugh (Hill School, Pennsylvania), an opponent Moore has no recent history with.
The Highlanders’ other champs were No. 2 Tyler DeKraker (144 pounds) after having previously been second here as a Blair freshman and falling short last year with Virginia’s Chantilly. The senior went out on top in his final trip to “The Rock” with a 4-2 win over No. 13 Kai Vielma (Connellsville, Pennsylvania).
No. 6 Shamus Regan spent the first two seasons of his high school tenure at Pennsylvania Powerhouse, Wyoming Seminary. Regan decided it was time for a change and searched for a new home before flying south for the winter and joining the Highlander Brigade for the back half of the campaign.
The junior’s addition to the lineup could be pivotal in that final team chase at national preps. Regan won a prep championship as a freshman but was injured and didn’t compete at preps his sophomore year. The new addition added an Escape the Rock title to his resume by edging No. 13 Will Detar (Trinity, Pennsylvania), 1-0, in the 133-pound finals.
“(I was) happy to see Charlie, Zeno, Tyler and Shamus, all get it done this week and just as nice to know we have several others who are very capable of standing on top any week as well,” Palazzo said.
The final five placers were part of that 9-0 run with two winning consolation finals for third place, No. 15 Yandel Morales (139 pounds) and No. 18 Lucas Boe (172). Gaining fifth place finishes with their happenings were No. 18 Liam Davis (121 pounds), No. 37 Jackson Angelo (189) and No. 31 Colton Bell (215 pounds). Bell continued his ascension up the rankings by taking out No. 22 Rocco Salerno (Seton Hall Prep, New Jersey), 9-3, to gain his birth to the quarters.
“(I) feel like the guys did a good job of keeping the very important balance of the need for increased intensity and staying ultra composed well intact,” Palazzo said. “Looking forward to seeing even more of this down the stretch. (I’m) super proud of the wrestlers, staff, and support team in staying goal focused and positive, in what to many, is considered the toughest schedule in the nation considering our travel.”
Dudes Doubling Down
Winning titles for a second straight year were No. 2 Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, New Jesey) and No. 16 Tyler Conroy (Malvern Prep, Pennsylvania).
Kenny’s came at 127 pounds against No. 35 Mikey Bautista (St. Joseph Regional, New Jersey) on a 13-2 major decision. The junior was a runner-up as a freshman. Conroy (139) was third as a sophomore and captured crown number one as a junior. The senior used a 9-4 decision of No. 23 Brian Little (St. Joeph Regional) for title number two. Conroy lost to Little. 8-4, at PowerAde. Little shocked Bethlehem Catholic’s No. 5 Keanu Dillard with a 4-1 score in the quarters.
“It was a fantastic win for Conroy,” Malvern Prep coach Nathan Lautar said. “Great to get him back healthy. At Powerade he was super sick and didn’t look like himself as well as half our team. (With the) wrestling schedule we have that’s what happens. Some of the guys including myself had it this weekend and need a few days off to recover. He had some gritty wins and beat some very talented kids including a revenge match that he lost at Powerade. He scored from all positions and wrestled confident.”
Blair Gets a Pair
Blair’s two gold medalists were No. 6 Michael Batista (121 pounds) and No. 8 Salah Tsarni (189). Batista squared off with the New York Military Academy’s No. 10 Cooper Merli and walked away with a 2-0 shutout. Batista picked off Florida’s No. 5 Jovanni Tovar (Miami Southridge), in the semifinals and rode that upset to the title.
Tsarni faced a foe he defied time to beat on a last second takedown at the Beast of the East in No. 9 Tanner Hodgins (Howell, New Jersey) in his final. The rematch went differently on this occasion, but not in the form of revenge for Howell, it was in the form of domination by Tsarni, to the tune of a 13-4 major decision that left Howell looking overmatched.
Blair had three fall short in the finals with two of them in battles that tested them before leaving them disappointed, No. 17 Barry Norman (172 pounds) and the number 14 heavyweight in the country, Cael Mielnik.
Norman’s was a civilized bout that saw a gentlemanly exchange end with a 3-2 win in ultimate tiebreaker for McKaden Speece from the host state’s Wison. Mielnik was involved in a back-alley brawl that was moved to a mat with No. 6 Cristian Alvarez of St. Joseph Regional. The spirited showdown had both athlete’s running a little hot.
Alvarez jumped out to the lead, fell behind, then came back, which heightened the antics from the St. Joseph faithful standing matside. Mielnik didn’t fold and retook the lead. The heated battle got a little chippy at the end. Mielnik was holding a late advantage when he got caught riding high and loose with 14 seconds left and was the victim of a winning reversal in the 13-12 slugfest.
No. 15 Jack Anello (107 pounds) reached the finals after a mild upset of No. 12 Evan Cies (Malvern Pep), 6-2. Anello lot to Cies at the Beast of the East as part of Cies’ championship run there. There was no magic remaining for the finals as No. 17 Arav Pandey (Trinity) stole it from Anello and authored his own head-turning twist with a 10-2 major decision of Anello.
“Jack Anello made adjustments this week which was nice to see,” Gitomer added. “Cael Mielnik keeps improving and had a crazy final, something that he’ll learn from. Salah Tsarni is making jumps each week, starting to separate himself from the field, understanding the power of the mind and thinking differently about his wrestling.
“We didn’t do a good job this weekend of handling our emotions, so that’s something to improve upon as we head into next week. Mikey Batista won a big tournament and he’s starting to understand the importance of holding good positioning and getting to where he’s good more often.”
Jack’s brother, No. 11 Vincenzo, tumbled to fifth place at 133 pounds after suffering some unexpected bad fortune as well. Anello was tripped up by No. 14 Evan Sanati (Brentsville, Virginia) in the quarters, then did not have a shot to avenge the loss as the best you could do after a loss in that round in these circumstances was fifth place. The losers of the semifinals wrestled for third.
Placing sixth for the Bucs were No. 33 Ryan Rios (139 pounds) and No. 6 Weston Borgers (145), who was upset by No. 6 Robert Duffy (Christian Brothers) to fall out of title contention. Borgers had a breakout trip to PowerAde with a runner-up finish that included a win over Duffy.
Two Other Keystone Champs
Bishop McDevitt’s No. 12 Braiden Lotier moved into the finals on the bracket but did not see the expected opponent opposite his name. The number one seed, a silver medalist in 2025, No. 3 Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep) was taken out by St. Joseph’s No. 21 Charles Esposito. Lotier, who was fifth last year, used an 8-3 decision to keep Esposito from claiming another highly rated victim.
Last but certainly not least. In fact, Belle Vernon’s No. 3 Elijah Brown at 215 pounds, may have been the most impressive wrestler of the gold medal bouts as he put away surprise finalist, Nicolas Gonzalez from Mt. Olive, New Jersey in 46 seconds.
Gonzalez came in unranked and flexed on two in the report, No. 5 Cash Colbert (Paul VI, Virginia) and No. 14 Decker Bechtold (Owen J. Roberts, Pennsylvania) to advance through the competition. Colbert, the top-seed, is a two-time Beast of the East champion who was making his first Escape appearance.
The Lowdown on the Team Scene
With the kind of firepower on hand, we would be remiss to not mention the rest of the team race since it involved nine of the teams in our national top 40.
After the top two, the next highest ranked team in the field, No. 7 Malvern Prep, was third. No. 20 St. Joseph Regional’s fourth place finish places them higher than two teams above them in the rankings, No. 9 Christian Brothers Academy (5th) and No. 17 Bishop McDevitt (6th).
Unranked Camden Catholic out of New Jersey cracked the top ten as the seventh-place entry. No. 10 Wyoming Seminary was eighth. Trinty, who is also unranked, was ninth. Rounding out the top ten was No. 24 Notre Dame-Green Pond (PA). No. 40 Bergen Catholic from New Jersey was 15th.
Team Scores (Top 15)
1-Lake Highland Prep (FL) 230
2-Blair Academy (NJ) 200.5
3-Malvern Prep (PA) 159.5
4-St. Joseph Regional (NJ) 131.5
5-Christian Brothers Academy (NJ) 112
6-Bishop McDevitt (PA) 101
7-Camden Catholic (NJ) 95.5
8-Wyoming Seminary (PA) 84
9-Trinity (PA) 79.5
10-Notre Dame-Green Pond (PA), 76.5
11-Connellsville (PA) 75
12-Council Rock South (PA) 63
13-New York Military Academy (NY) 58
14-Mt. Olive (NJ) 53.5
15-Bergen Catholic (NJ) 54.5
Finals
107-Arav Pandey Mechanicsburg, PA (Trinity) MD Jack Anello Blairstown, NJ (Blair Academy), 10-2
121-Michael Batista Lanoka Harbor, NJ (Blair Academy) DEC Cooper Merli Newburgh, NY (New York Military Academy), 2-0
127-Paul Kenny Bayville, NJ (Christian Brothers Academy) MD Mikey Bautista Montvale, NJ (St. Joseph Regional), 13-2
133-Shamus Regan Johnstown, PA (Lake Highland Prep) DEC Will Detar Carlisle, PA (Trinity), 1-0
139-Tyler Conroy West Chester, PA (Malvern Prep) DEC Brian Little Summit, NJ (St. Joseph Regional), 9-4
145-Tyler Dekraker Orlando, FL (Lake Highland Prep) DEC Kai Vielma Connellsville, PA (Connellsville), 4-2
152-Charlie Desena Orlando, FL (Lake Highland Prep) DEC Jason Dube Girard, PA (Spire Academy), 4-1 SV
160-Zeno Moore Orlando, FL (Lake Highland Prep) DEC Arment Waltenbaugh Souderton, PA (The Hill School), 11-8
172-Mckaden Speece Sinking Spring, PA (Wilson) DEC Barry Norman Blairstown, NJ (Blair Academy), 3-2 UTB
189-Salah Tsarni Montgomery Village, MD (Blair Academy) MD Tanner Hodgins Farmingdale, NJ (Howell), 13-4
215-Elijah Brown Belle Vernon, PA (Belle Vernon) F Nicolas Gonzalez Budd Lake, NJ (Mt. Olive), 0:46
285-Cristian Alvarez Woodcliff Lake, NJ (St. Joseph Regional) DEC Cael Mielnik Blairstown, NJ (Blair Academy), 13-12
3rd Place
107-Ace Chittum Cleveland, TN (Cleveland) DEC Evan Cies Malvern, PA (Malvern Prep), 4-1
114-Justin Farnsworth Fort Washington, PA (Malvern Prep) DEC Killian Coluccio Lacey Township, NJ (Lacey Township), 4-2 TB2
121-Jovanni Tovar FL (Miami Southridge) MD Nico Emili Bethlehem, PA (Bethlehem Catholic), 10-2
127-Jack Baron Fort Washington, PA (Germantown Academy) M FOR Jax Fuhrman McSherrystown, PA (Delone Catholic)
133-Evan Sanati Haymarket, VA (Brentsville) FOR Sammy Spaulding Runnemede, NJ (Camden Catholic), 0-0
139-Yandel Morales Orlando, FL (Lake Highland Prep) DEC Chase Hansen Cape May, NJ (Lower Cape May), 4-2
145-Bobby Duffy Milltown, NJ (Christian Brothers Academy) DEC Anthony Depaul NJ (Delsea), 1-0
152-Michael Turi Scranton, PA (Wyoming Seminary) MD Declan O'byrne PLYMOUTH MTNG, PA (Malvern Prep), 13-2
160-Kage Jones Cherry Hill, NJ (Camden Catholic) F Brian Chamberlain West Chester, PA (Wyoming Seminary), 4:48
172-Lucas Boe Orlando, FL (Lake Highland Prep) FOR Chris Dennis Furlong, PA (Central Bucks West), 0-0
189-Dominic Sumpolec New Tripoli, PA (Notre Dame Green Pond) DEC Jaden Simpson Mount Ephraim, NJ (Camden Catholic), 4-0 TB2
215-Cash Colbert Manassas, VA (St. Paul VI) MD Tyler Palumbo Little Silver, NJ (Christian Brothers Academy), 13-2
285-Lukas Zalota Aston, PA (Malvern Prep) M FOR Isaiah Taylor Wayne, PA (AIM Academy)
5th Place
107-Maximus Quarry bethlehem, PA (Notre Dame Green Pond) DEC Johnny Hunter Doylestown, PA (Central Bucks East), 5-4
114-John Segata Langhorne, PA (Council Rock South) DEC Tanner Tran Spring Hill, TN (Father Ryan), 5-3
121-Liam Davis Orlando, FL (Lake Highland Prep) DEC Tommy Gretz Connellsville, PA (Connellsville), 3-1
127-Nolan Rice Connellsville, PA (Connellsville) DEC Jordan Manyette York Haven, PA (Trinity), 1-0
133-Vincenzo Anello Blairstown, NJ (Blair Academy) TF Nicholas Salamone Easton, PA (Easton), 18-1 3:54
139-Keanu Dillard Bethlehem, PA (Bethlehem Catholic) F Ryan Rios Blairstown, NJ (Blair Academy), 0:45
145-Greyson Music Annville, PA (Bishop McDevitt) DEC Weston Borgers Blairstown, NJ (Blair Academy), 8-6
152-Luke Knox Schwenksville, PA (Perkiomen Valley) DEC Joey Monticello East Hanover, NJ (Hanover Park), 8-2
160-Kawayran Vazquez jr Tampa, FL (Jesuit) DEC Reid Clausi Fairfield, NJ (West Essex), 4-2
172-Sawyer Jones Purcellville, VA (Woodgrove) DEC Chase Hetrick Malvern, PA (Malvern Prep), 8-2
189-Jackson Angelo Orlando, FL (Lake Highland Prep) DEC Lucas Parietti Winnetka, IL (Wyoming Seminary), 15-9
215-Colton Bell Orlando, FL (Lake Highland Prep) DEC Bradley Dimiglio Quakertown, PA (Malvern Prep), 3-0
285-Noah Knorp Easton, PA (Notre Dame Green Pond) DEC Matthew Scott Holland, PA (Council Rock South), 3-2 UTB
7th Place
107-Stephen Bagocius NJ (Camden Catholic) M FOR Jonas Lusker Manahawkin, NJ (Southern Regional)
114-Shiloh Joyce Middletown Township, NJ (Christian Brothers Academy) DEC Dom Powell Fort Washington, PA (Upper Dublin), 8-4
121-Max Tancini Collegeville, PA (Perkiomen Valley) FOR Johnathon Mcginty Ridgewood, NJ (St. Joseph Regional)
127-Zane Crouse Harrisburg, PA (Bishop McDevitt) DEC Chase Williams Doylestown, PA (Central Bucks East), 4-1
133-Shai Sabag Abington, PA (Germantown Academy) FOR Marcus Heck West Wyoming, PA (Wyoming Seminary), 0-0
139-Gavin Green Fairfield, PA (Delone Catholic) DEC Pat Woloshyn Ivyland, PA (Council Rock South), 8-2
145-Lincoln Kelley Leesburg, VA (Loudoun County) FOR Matthew O'neill Malvern, PA (Malvern Prep)
152-Michael Craft NJ (Camden Catholic) F Colby Houle CT (Northfield Mt. Hermon), 3:59
160-Nicky Negron York, PA (Bishop McDevitt) M FOR Billy Tyler Nokesville, VA (Brentsville)
172-Brock Oizerowitz Toms River, NJ (Christian Brothers Academy) M FOR Nate Moore Chesapeake, VA (Grassfield)
189-Preston Burroughs Providence, RI (Northfield Mt. Hermon) M FOR Levi Foote Stafford Township, NJ (Southern Regional)
215-Salvatore Marchese NJ (Delsea) FOR Decker Bechtold Pottstown, PA (Owen J. Roberts)
285-Lance Clelland Richmond, VA (St. Christopher's School) DEC Jared Martini Budd Lake, NJ (Mt. Olive), 2-1 TB2