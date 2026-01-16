The National Prep Picture Is Taking Shape and the Latest Rankings Hint at What’s Coming Next
The second update to the National Prep Tournament Rankings were released in the early hours of Friday morning and show an expansion from 12 to 16 wrestlers at most of the weight classes. The hope is to have 12 at each weight by the next update.
Recent Action on the Mat Provides a Hint of What's to Come
Last weekend provided a glimpse of the National Prep landscape as a number of member schools participated in the Bissell Tournament at the Hill School in Pennsylvania. New candidates for the rankings emerged and others solidified their standing.
Battles Between Lake Highland Prep and Blair Continue to Shape the Landscape
The big dual with No. 4 Lake Highland Prep visiting New Jersey’s No. 3 Blair Academy from Florida was a two-point win for Blair (30-28) that was decided by a forfeit. These rankings show what appears to be the Highlanders’ optimal lineup, a glimpse of the new configuration was given at the dual but newly added Shamus Regan was not ready to man 132 pounds at Blair last Saturday.
Regan is in the field and seeded for the Escape the Rock Tournament that will be the fifth entanglement for Blair and Lake Highland Prep this season. They are the two highest ranked teams at the Rock and are joined by two fellow National Prep teams from Pennsylvania, No. 7 Malvern Prep and No. 10 Wyoming Seminary.
National Prep Tournament Rankings as of Jan. 16, 2026
106-Pounds
1-Evan Cies (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
2-Jack Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
3-Lucas Forman (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
4-Charles Cooper (Loyola-Blakefield, MD) FR
5-Damian DuChez (Bullis School, MD) SO
6-Carter Lirgg (Cardinal Newman, SC) FR
7-Colten Calvin (Father Ryan, TN) SO
8-Will Hughes (Athens Christian, GA)
9-Dominic Simpson (Montgomery Bell, TN) 8th
10-Jonathan Comes (Lakeway Christian Academy, TN) FR
11-Tristan Mouton (Baylor School, TN) JR
12-Braidyn Taby (McDonogh School, MD) FR
13-Dylan Deck (Germantown Academy, PA) FR
14-Lane Gowl (Archbishop Spalding, MD) FR
15-Braxton Rankin (St. Christopher’s, VA) FR
16-Zane Messiter (St. John’s, D.C.) SO
113-Pounds
1-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
2-Tanner Tran (Father Ryan, TN) SR
3-Royce Wetzler (Benedictine Prep, VA) JR
4-Brock Humphrey (Linsly School, WV) SO
5-Will Webb (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
6-Liam McGettigan (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
7-Eric Bocanegra (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
8-Riley Alcantar (Baylor School, TN) FR
9-Charlie Mutschler (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SO
10-Jacob Naylor (McDonogh School, MD) SO
11-Knox Ritchie (McCallie School, TN) FR
12-Nolan Hardeman (Boyd Buchanan, TN) SR
13-Cade Riddle (Lakeway Christian Academy, TN) FR
14-Jaxson Sgurletta (Greens Farms Academy, CT) FR
15-Aiden Morris (New York Military Academy, NY) SO
16-James Wright (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) SR
120-Pounds
1-Mikey Batista (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
2-Cooper Merli (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
3-Christopher Swann (Baylor School, TN) SR
4-Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
5-Rocco Lombardo (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
6-Wyatt Spencer (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
7-Tyler Verceles (Loyola-Blakefield, MD) SO
8-Kole Davidheiser (Hill School, PA) JR
9-Max Berman (Germantown Academy, PA) SO
10-Max Lu (Haverford School, PA)
11-Chase Kastner (Greens Farms Academy, CT)
12-Eli Chesla (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SR
13-Nate Manos (Athens Christian, GA)
14-Nathan Matthis (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) FR
15-Axel Ritchie (McCallie School, TN) SR
16-JD Vassar (Gilman, MD) JR
126-Pounds
1-Adais Ortiz (Lake Highland Prep, FL)
2-Jackson Heslin (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR
3-Jack Baron (Germantown Academy, PA) SR
4-Finnegan O’Brien (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
5-Johnny Green (New York Military Academy, NY)
6-Isaac Novod (Belmont Hill, MA) JR
7-Julian Rios (Phillips Andover, MA) SR
8-Alex Marchetti (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR
9-Peter Rincan (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
10-Eli Gabrielson (Archbishop Spalding, MD) JR
11-Jayden Jackson (Loyola-Blakefield, MD) SR
12-Brendan Kelly (Malvern Prep, PA)
13-Samuel Comes (Lakeway Christian Academy, TN) SR
14-Alex Choo (St. John’s, TX) SO
15-Chris Phillips (Baylor School, TN) JR
16-Brady Haskell (Phillips Andover, MA) SO
132-Pounds
1-Vince Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
2-Shamus Regan (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
3-Lukas Littleton-Mascaro (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
4-Marcus Heck (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
5-Jaxon Lane (McCallie School, TN) SO
6-Jake Tamia (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) SR
7-Jaxsen Bailey (Greens Farms Academy, CT)
8-Drew Roggie (St. Christopher’s, VA) SR
9-Shai Sabag (Germantown Academy, PA) JR
10-Maddox Preskitt (Bishop Lynch, TX) SR
11-AJ Stover (Peddie School, NJ) SO
12-Preston White (Ben Lippen, SC) SR
13-Josh White (Athens Christian, GA) JR
14-Garrett Clark (Kinkaid, TX) SR
15-Clayton Waltenbaugh (Hill School, PA)
16-Isaac Cicchetti (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SO
138-Pounds
1-Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
2-Yandel Morales (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
3-Ryan Rios (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
4-Tyler Conroy (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
5-Jack Dragoumanos (Belmont Hill, MA) SR
6-Brighton Karvoski (Greens Farms Academy, CT)
7-Noah Rankin (St. Christopher’s, VA) SR
8-Malachi Puckett (Baylor School, TN) JR
9-Robert Douangmala (Mount Saint Charles Academy, RI) SO
10-Landon Lill (Peddie School, NJ) FR
11-Adam Seidman (Germantown Academy, PA)
12-Matt Mercado (New York Military Academy, NY)
13-Quentin Bailey (Archbishop Spalding, MD) JR
14-Luke Galipeau (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
15-George Mamakos (Linsly School, WV) SO
16-Mason Comegys (McDonogh, MD) FR
144-Pounds
1-Tyler DeKraker (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
2-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
3-Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
4-Matthew Dailey (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
5-William Hamilton (McCallie School, TN) JR
6-Tyler Stephens (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) JR
7-Noah Meulen (Hill School, PA)
8-Joseph Mahoney (Greens Farms Academy, CT)
9-Gabe Burns (Athens Christian, GA)
10-Josh Hale (Loyola-Blakefield, MD) SR
11-Nate Foldes (Benedictine Prep, VA) JR
12-George Emendorfer (Baylor School, TN) SR
13-Beau Bacon (St. Mark’s, TX) SR
14-Nicholas Arado (Charlotte Country Day School, NC)
15-Gavin Ulrich (Metrolina Christian Academy, NC) SR
16-Lance Bordeleau (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA)
150-Pounds
1-Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
2-Michael Turi (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
3-Walker Turley (St. Christopher’s, VA) SR
4-Declan O’Byrne (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
5-Colby Houle (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
6-Andrew McCarthy (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
7-Brooklyn Pickett (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) SO
8-Hunter Avalos (All Saints, TX) JR
9-Spear Gorelick (Charlotte Latin, NC) SR
10-Dylan Villers (McCallie School, TN) SO
11-Ben Koch (Blair Academy, NJ)
12-Elliott Crews (Benedictine Prep, VA) SO
13-Niko Colavecchio (Paul VI, VA) JR
14-Jack Signor (Episcopal Academy, PA) SR
15-Kimoni Giles (Greens Farms Academy, CT)
16-Ashton Frison (Christian Brothers Academy, TN) SO
157-Pounds
1-Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
2-Jeremy McGrath (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR
3-Brian Chamberlain (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
4-Zane Leitzel (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SR
5-Raymond Fitzgerald (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
6-Joseph Schinder (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
7-Shea Morris (New York Military Academy, NY) JR
8-Myles Burroughs (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
9-Cole Albert (Hill School, PA) SR
10-William Phillips (Baylor School, TN) SR
11-Justin Lim (Roxbury Latin, MA)
12-Joshua Stonebraker (Cary School, NC) JR
13-Connor Allison (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) JR
14-Dominic Manna (McDonogh, MD) JR
15-Ruger Pennington (McCallie School, TN) 8th
165-Pounds
1-Blake Jacobson (Greens Farms Academy, CT)
2-Barry Norman (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
3-Arment Waltenbaugh (Hill School, PA) SR
4-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
5-Nate Consigli (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
6-Sammy Almedina (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
7-Stephen Smith (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
8-Ziko Majidov (Poly Prep, NY) SR
9-Jet Rank (St. Thomas, TX)
10-Cole Wilson (Paul VI, VA) SR
11-Xavier Stoops (Cornerstone Christian, TX)
12-Findley Smout (Christian Brothers Academy, TN) SR
13-Jackson Moffit (Athens Christian, GA)
14-Soshiant Ahanj-Elias (Bullis School, MD) SO
15-Liam Kilner (Heights School, MD) SR
16-Morgan Tannery (Kinkaid, TX) SR
175-Pounds
1-Noah Tucker (Bullis School, MD) JR
2-Titus Norman (Baylor School, TN) SR
3-Nadav Nafshi (Lake Highland Prep, FL)
4-Chase Hetrick (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
5-Ryan Meier (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
6-Brodie Bedford (All Saints, TX) SR
7-Casey Liess (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
8-Lucas Parietti (Wyoming Seminary, PA)
9-Jack Harty (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR
10-Ryan Barone (Fishburne Military School, VA) SR
11-Arthur Konschak (Gilman School, MD) JR
12-Gunner Colbert (Paul VI, VA) SO
13-Jon Cross (McCallie School, TN) JR
190-Pounds
1-Salah Tsarni (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
2-Jackson Angelo (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
3-Tyler Neiva (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR
4-Lucas Alvan (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA)
5-Mason Chamberlain (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
6-Bojan Sulc (Gonzaga, D.C.) SR
7-Braeden Simoneaux (New York Military Academy, NY) JR
8-Dylan Reel (Baylor School, TN) SR
9-William Childs (Athens Christian, GA)
10-George Tate (Good Counsel, MD) SR
11-Townsend Winans (Cape Henry Collegiate, VA) JR
12-Brody Belville (Brentwood Academy, TN) SR
13-Jackson Laws (Cannon School, NC) JR
14-John Bramlett (Christian Brothers Academy, TN) SO
15-Haden Myers (St. Paul’s, MD) SR
16-TC Wills (All Saints, TX) SR
215-Pounds
1-Max Konopka (Greens Farms Academy, CT)
2-Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) SR
3-Gabriel Smith (Hill School, PA)
4-Bradley DiMiglio (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
5-Colton Bell (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO
6-TJ Kellas (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
7-Cooper Gentle (McCallie School, TN) SR
8-Ty Brown (Chattanooga Christian School, TN)
9-Rock Shurette (Baylor School, TN) SO
10-Evan Gavin (St. Mary’s Ryken, MD) SR
11-Nolan Addeo (Hammond School, SC)
12-Brock Shrable (Southland, GA) SR
285-Pounds
1-Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
2-James Bechter (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA)
3-Cael Mielnik (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
4-Ryder Smith (Chattanooga Christian School, TN) SR
5-Ryan Schneider (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR
6-Anderson Palian (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
7-Isaiah Taylor (AIM Academy, PA) SR
8-Grant Silverfield (Lake Highland Prep, FL)
9-Italo Chavarria-Mendez (St. Thomas, TX) SR
10-Kayden Bennett (Suffield Academy, CT) SR
11-Tyler Rebick (Avon Old Farms, CT)
12-Cannon Voiles (McCallie School, TN) JR
13-Preston Broadway (Metrolina Christian, NC)
14-Sean Boyd (Benedictine Prep, VA) JR
15-Cameron Black (DeMatha, MD) SR
16-Lance Clelland (St. Christopher’s, VA) JR