Vote: Who is the National High School Lower Weight Wrestler of the Week? (3/5/2025)
The 2024-25 high school wrestling season is winding its way through postseason events all across the nation. With the best of the best going head to head, its time to pick our National High School Lower Weight Wrestler of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Liam Davis of Lake Highland Prep.
Here is this week's list of nominees. Voting ends at 11:59 PT on March 9, 2025.
Eamon Fry (Rumson-Fair Haven, NJ) 113
In the Region 5 Finals, the nationally unranked Fry faced Honorable Mention Robby Rodriguez of St. Peter’s Prep. Fry blanked Rodriguez, 5-0, for the region crown.
Bryce Pequignot (North Penn-Liberty, PA) 114
Pequignot’s AA North East Regional Finals foe was No. 28 CJ Caines (Hanover) and he posted a 9-4 upset for the crown.
Nico Kapusta (Hempfield Area, PA) 114
Kapusta is unranked nationally but rolled into his AAA West Region Finals with No. 22 Matteo Gallegos (DuBois) and pulled off a 6-5 upset.
Dunia Sibomana (Long Beach, NY) 116
At the DI State Tournament, Sibomana, who is ranked 14th in the country, ran into No. 7 Anthony LaGala Ryan (Longwood) in the semis and blew him out, 16-1. It took overtime in the finals, but a pin at the 6:44 mark gave Sibomana the state title over No. 18 Cooper Merli (Newburgh).
Will Detar (Trinity, PA) 121
Detar is ranked 16th at 126 and dropped down for the postseason and picked off No. 9 Gauge Botero (Faith Christian Academy) at the AA South East Region final, 8-1 in sudden victory.
Tanner Guenot (Bald Eagle Area, PA) 121
Guenot, who is not ranked nationally, edged No. 24 Dom Deputy (Chestnut Ridge), 3-2, for the AA South West Region title.
Paris Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) 126
No. 30 Ruiz did not win the state title, that was done by No. 6 Isaiah Cortez (Gilroy), but he fell in the finals to Cortez. To get there Ruiz had to avenge a loss from a week ago to Clovis’ No. 29 Thunder Lewis. Once that was done, Ruiz decked No. 2 Ronnie Ramirez of Walnut in the quarterfinals. There was one last upset available in the semis, and Ruiz executed it with a 7-1 decision of No. 27 Slater Hicks (Valencia).
Logan Stewart (Reynolds, PA) 127
Stewart shocked No. 21 Kamdyn Borrero (Cathedral Prep), 14-0, in the semifinals, then went on to capture the crown with a 14-3 major decision of Hickory’s Brady Slicker.
Dalton Weber (Pope John XXIII, NJ) 132
Weber got by honorable mention and defending state champion Ryan DeGeorge of Delbarton, 4-2, in the Region 3 Finals.
Phoenix Contos (Waite, OH) 132
Contos beat Perrysburg’s Urijah Lopez, 7-2, in the DI Perrysburg District Finals. In the semis, Contos surprised No. 23 Khamri Manns (St. Edward), 5-4.
Chase Quenault (Delbarton, NJ) 138
This is not the Honorable Mention Quenault’s first appearance on this list. He has surprised a few big guns this year but seems to follow that up with a puzzling loss or two. With the state tournament on the horizon for this weekend, can Quenault ride the momentum from his big Region 3 Finals pin of No. 6 Carson Walsh (Pope John XXIII), 5:59?