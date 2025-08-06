High School

Meeting the New High School Football Head Coaches in Maryland

There are several familiar faces in new places as more than 30 schools changed head coaches during the offseason.

Sheldon Shealer

Rich Holzer is returning to the MIAA A Conference as the new head coach at Loyola Blakefield. He won the MIAA championship at Mount St. Joseph before spending six seasons at Northern-Calvert, where he won the 2021 Class 3A state crown.
There's an inside joke that when the music stops in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) game of head coaching musical chairs, there's still a seat for everyone.

The MIAA Features New Leaders with Familiar Faces

In other words, the league recycles head coaches. And that seems to be the trend again this year. Three of the four new leaders of MIAA programs had previous head coaching positions in the league. Changes in the MIAA highlight another year of high turnover in high school football coaches in Maryland.

Rich Holzer inherits the Loyola Blakefield program. This is Holzer's fifth head coaching gig in Maryland, and he previously coached at MIAA rival Mount St. Joseph, even leading the Gaels to a league title. Richard Stichel Jr. is back in the MIAA B Conference, coaching Archbishop Curley, the defending league champion. Stichel previously coached John Carroll, where he led that program to an MIAA B title. Josh Ward moves from Calvert Hall to Mount Carmel. Tyler Ward (no relation to Josh Ward) takes over Calvert Hall following a successful stint at Bethlehem Catholic in Pennsylvania.

On the move, again

Vince Ahearn establishes a few firsts this year as the retired teacher takes over a struggling Thomas Johnson program. Not only is this a record sixth head coaching stint in Maryland, but he also becomes the first person to be the head coach of all three Frederick City schools. Ahearn previously led programs at Suitland in Prince George’s County, and later at Williamsport and Smithsburg in Washington County. But he’s best known in Frederick, where he is the all-time winningest coach at Frederick High (71 wins) and Tuscarora (27 wins in five seasons).

The idea of holding that distinction at all three schools is out of reach, as Ben Wright logged 172 wins during a coaching career at Thomas Johnson that stretched from the 1980s through 2012. Still, Ahearn has built a reputation for reviving struggling programs, and TJ might be his biggest challenge yet. The Patriots are just 8-75 since 2017.

Here is a list of new football head coaches in Maryland this fall:

School

2025 Head Coach

Annapolis Area Christian

Andre Dixon

Archbishop Curley

Richard Stichel Jr.

Bladensburg

Josh Wade

Brunswick

Nicholas Rhodes

C. Milton Wright

Bryan Hansrote

Calvert Hall

Tyler Ward

Catoctin

Brady Ridenour

Chopticon

Anthony Lisanti

Douglass-Balt.

Johnny Witherspoon

Dunbar

Courtney Bridget

Dundalk

Chrys Lane

Elkton

C.J. Ponzo

Fallston

Derrick Krumholtz

Franklin

Randy Johnson

Hancock

Greg Cartrette

Joppatowne

Garry Smith

Kent Island

Tim Goodrich

La Plata

Danny Hayes

Loyola Blakefield

Rich Holzer

Mount Carmel

Josh Ward

North East-Cecil

Wes Laguerre

Northern Garrett

Logan Stewart

Northern-Calvert

Tom Abel

Northwest

David Riggio

Owings Mills

Josh Leese

Polytechnic

Jamaal Johnson

Riverdale Baptist

Bruce Hocker

St. James School

Colin Ponder

Snow Hill

Chris Miles

Thomas Johnson

Vince Ahearn

Thomas Wootton

Patrick Bernardo

Towson

Will Thompson

Urbana

Zach Shoemaker

Published
Sheldon Shealer
SHELDON SHEALER

Sheldon Shealer is an award-winning sports journalist with more than 30 years of state and national high school sports coverage, which includes creating the Maryland high school football media state rankings and state records. His previous stops include editor positions with ESPN, Student Sports, The Frederick News-Post, and Hagerstown Herald-Mail, and time as a reporter with The Washington Post. He is also a professor of sports journalism at Mount St. Mary's University and a PhD candidate at Penn State University. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

