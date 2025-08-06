Meeting the New High School Football Head Coaches in Maryland
There's an inside joke that when the music stops in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) game of head coaching musical chairs, there's still a seat for everyone.
The MIAA Features New Leaders with Familiar Faces
In other words, the league recycles head coaches. And that seems to be the trend again this year. Three of the four new leaders of MIAA programs had previous head coaching positions in the league. Changes in the MIAA highlight another year of high turnover in high school football coaches in Maryland.
Rich Holzer inherits the Loyola Blakefield program. This is Holzer's fifth head coaching gig in Maryland, and he previously coached at MIAA rival Mount St. Joseph, even leading the Gaels to a league title. Richard Stichel Jr. is back in the MIAA B Conference, coaching Archbishop Curley, the defending league champion. Stichel previously coached John Carroll, where he led that program to an MIAA B title. Josh Ward moves from Calvert Hall to Mount Carmel. Tyler Ward (no relation to Josh Ward) takes over Calvert Hall following a successful stint at Bethlehem Catholic in Pennsylvania.
On the move, again
Vince Ahearn establishes a few firsts this year as the retired teacher takes over a struggling Thomas Johnson program. Not only is this a record sixth head coaching stint in Maryland, but he also becomes the first person to be the head coach of all three Frederick City schools. Ahearn previously led programs at Suitland in Prince George’s County, and later at Williamsport and Smithsburg in Washington County. But he’s best known in Frederick, where he is the all-time winningest coach at Frederick High (71 wins) and Tuscarora (27 wins in five seasons).
The idea of holding that distinction at all three schools is out of reach, as Ben Wright logged 172 wins during a coaching career at Thomas Johnson that stretched from the 1980s through 2012. Still, Ahearn has built a reputation for reviving struggling programs, and TJ might be his biggest challenge yet. The Patriots are just 8-75 since 2017.
Here is a list of new football head coaches in Maryland this fall:
School
2025 Head Coach
Annapolis Area Christian
Andre Dixon
Archbishop Curley
Richard Stichel Jr.
Bladensburg
Josh Wade
Brunswick
Nicholas Rhodes
C. Milton Wright
Bryan Hansrote
Calvert Hall
Tyler Ward
Catoctin
Brady Ridenour
Chopticon
Anthony Lisanti
Douglass-Balt.
Johnny Witherspoon
Dunbar
Courtney Bridget
Dundalk
Chrys Lane
Elkton
C.J. Ponzo
Fallston
Derrick Krumholtz
Franklin
Randy Johnson
Hancock
Greg Cartrette
Joppatowne
Garry Smith
Kent Island
Tim Goodrich
La Plata
Danny Hayes
Rich Holzer
Mount Carmel
Josh Ward
North East-Cecil
Wes Laguerre
Northern Garrett
Logan Stewart
Northern-Calvert
Tom Abel
Northwest
David Riggio
Owings Mills
Josh Leese
Polytechnic
Jamaal Johnson
Riverdale Baptist
Bruce Hocker
St. James School
Colin Ponder
Snow Hill
Chris Miles
Vince Ahearn
Thomas Wootton
Patrick Bernardo
Towson
Will Thompson
Urbana
Zach Shoemaker
