Saline vs. Rockford: Live score updates of Michigan high school football top-15 opener — August 28, 2025

Get game updates between the Rams and the Hornets in the opening week of Michigan high school football

Cody Thorn

Belleville defensive back Charles Britton III tackles Saline's Nolan Klein during the first half of district final at Belleville High School in Belleville on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.
Belleville defensive back Charles Britton III tackles Saline's Nolan Klein during the first half of district final at Belleville High School in Belleville on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 5-ranked Saline will play No. 15-ranked Rockford on Thursday in the season opener for both teams.

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET

Saline is 3-2 in the series with wins in 2015, 2016 and 2018. Rockford won in 2021 and 2017. 

The Rockford Rams went 7-3 last year and lost in the first round of the Division 1 playoffs last season. 

Saline went 7-4 last year and that includes 3 games they had to forfeit due to a self-reported MHSAAA violation, according to previous reporting.

The Hornets beat Brighton, Dexter and Ann Arbor Pioneer, but those turned into losses for the first 3 weeks of last season. 

Saline made the second round of the Division 1 playoffs last year, falling to the Bryce Underwood-led Bellville, 42-7.

What to Know

Saline had 4 players on the Michigan Preseason All-State team. That includes: 

QB Tommy Carr, sr.

Carr had 2,510 passing yards,  27 passing touchdowns and six rushing touchdowns. He is committed to Miami (OH). He is the younger brother of Notre Dame quarterback C.J. Carr and the grandson of former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr.

TE Lincoln Keyes, sr.

Keyes, a Georgia commit, caught 39 passes for 821 yards and eight touchdowns, according to 247sports.com.

DE — Isaiah Harris, sr.

Harris is a speedy edge rusher committed to Miami (OH). 

OL — Louis Esposito, jr.

The 3-star recruit has committed to Michigan. He’s the No. 11-ranked recruit in Michigan in his class. 

High School On SI Michigan High School Football Top 25 Preseason Rankings

How to watch

Watch this game live on the NFHS Network 

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

Published
Cody Thorn
CODY THORN

Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.

