Walsh Ironman 2024: Top Wrestlers and Teams to Watch at High School Wrestling's Toughest Tournament
The 2024 Walsh Ironman kicks off Friday and Saturday at Walsh Jesuit High School in Ohio. Known as one of the toughest high school wrestling tournaments in the country, this year’s edition remains a grueling challenge despite a slightly less stacked field compared to recent years. With numerous top-ranked wrestlers and powerhouse teams, surprises are inevitable in this ultimate proving ground for young athletes.
This year, Pennsylvania’s Faith Christian Academy, ranked No. 2 nationally, leads the pack with three No. 1 seeds: Fred Bachmann (113), Joe Bachmann (120), and Adam Waters (190). Joe, the defending 106-pound champion and ranked No. 6 nationally, could face No. 3 Domenic Munaretto (St. Charles East, IL) in the finals. Fred Bachmann, a Super 32 champ, may meet No. 4 Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK) in his weight class finals. Waters is the heavy favorite at 190, with No. 5 Lane Foard (Benedictine Prep, VA) or No. 6 De’Alcapon Veazy (Ponderosa, CO) expected to challenge him.
Bishop McCort, ranked No. 4, boasts two top seeds: No. 1 Bo Bassett (144) and No. 1 Jax Forrest (132). Bassett, aiming for his third straight Ironman title, is the clear favorite, while Forrest seeks his first championship after two runner-up finishes. Forrest’s potential finals opponent is No. 2 Jake Hockaday (Brownsburg, IN), a Fargo and Super 32 champion.
Meanwhile, reigning national champion Wyoming Seminary has two top seeds: Nathan Desmond (126) and defending 215-pound champ Jude Correa. Desmond is chasing his first Ironman title after two third-place finishes, while Correa may face No. 3 Cade Ziola (Skutt Catholic, NE), last year’s 190-pound winner.
Other notable contenders include William Henckel (175) of Blair Academy, Ladarion Lockett (165) of Stillwater, and Kody Routledge (157) of Edmond North. Each brings unique strengths to the mat, promising intense showdowns in their respective brackets.
Expect upsets, dramatic finishes, and rankings shakeups in what remains one of the most anticipated events in high school wrestling.