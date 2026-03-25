2026 Wyoming Boys High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up

The 2026 Wyoming boys high school basketball season has come to an end, and the WHSAA state champions have been crowned across each classification.

After several months of intense competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective classifications.

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High School On SI has the completed WHSAA state title brackets along with the champions and runner-up for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Champion: Saratoga Panthers

Runner-Up: Lingle-Fort Laramie Doggers

Saratoga's Path to the Title

Saratoga won the 2026 Wyoming WHSAA 1A state championship with a 50-45 victory over Lingle-Fort Laramie. The Panthers advanced to the title game with a 40-29 win over Burlington in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 51-35 victory over Upton.

Champion: Hot Springs County Bobcats

Runner-Up: Wyoming Indian

Hot Springs County's Path to the Title

Hot Springs County won the 2026 Wyoming WHSAA 2A state championship with a 45-38 victory over Wyoming Indian. The Bobcats advanced to the title game with a 40-36 win over Big Horn in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 65-29 victory over Sundance.

Champion: Lovell Bulldogs

Runner-Up: Douglas Bearcats

Lovell's Path to the Title

Lovell won the 2026 Wyoming WHSAA 3A state championship with a 57-54 victory over Douglas. The Bulldogs advanced to the title game with a 79-33 win over Torrington in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with an 80-57 victory over Buffalo.

Champion: Sheridan Broncos

Runner-Up: Natrona County Mustangs

Sheridan's Path to the Title

Sheridan won the 2026 Wyoming WHSAA 4A state championship with a 52-47 victory over Natrona County. The Broncs advanced to the title game with a 71-45 win over Star Valley in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 76-39 victory over Green River. For the Broncos, it was their third state title in school history and their first since 2003. They finished the season with a 24-1 record.

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