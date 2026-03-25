2026 Wyoming Boys High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up
The 2026 Wyoming boys high school basketball season has come to an end, and the WHSAA state champions have been crowned across each classification.
After several months of intense competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective classifications.
High School On SI has the completed WHSAA state title brackets along with the champions and runner-up for every classification.
Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.
Class 1A
Champion: Saratoga Panthers
Runner-Up: Lingle-Fort Laramie Doggers
Saratoga's Path to the Title
Saratoga won the 2026 Wyoming WHSAA 1A state championship with a 50-45 victory over Lingle-Fort Laramie. The Panthers advanced to the title game with a 40-29 win over Burlington in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 51-35 victory over Upton.
Class 2A
Champion: Hot Springs County Bobcats
Runner-Up: Wyoming Indian
Hot Springs County's Path to the Title
Hot Springs County won the 2026 Wyoming WHSAA 2A state championship with a 45-38 victory over Wyoming Indian. The Bobcats advanced to the title game with a 40-36 win over Big Horn in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 65-29 victory over Sundance.
Class 3A
Champion: Lovell Bulldogs
Runner-Up: Douglas Bearcats
Lovell's Path to the Title
Lovell won the 2026 Wyoming WHSAA 3A state championship with a 57-54 victory over Douglas. The Bulldogs advanced to the title game with a 79-33 win over Torrington in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with an 80-57 victory over Buffalo.
Class 4A
Champion: Sheridan Broncos
Runner-Up: Natrona County Mustangs
Sheridan's Path to the Title
Sheridan won the 2026 Wyoming WHSAA 4A state championship with a 52-47 victory over Natrona County. The Broncs advanced to the title game with a 71-45 win over Star Valley in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 76-39 victory over Green River. For the Broncos, it was their third state title in school history and their first since 2003. They finished the season with a 24-1 record.
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Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.