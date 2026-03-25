2026 Wyoming Girls High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up

The 2026 Wyoming girls high school basketball season has come to an end, and the WHSAA state champions have been crowned across all four classifications.

After several months of intense competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective classifications.

High School On SI has the completed WHSAA state tournament brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top of the field and the full path each state championship squad took to reach the state finals.

Champion: Southeast Cyclones

Runner-Up: Little Snake River Rattlers

Southeast's Path to the Title

Southeast won the 2026 WHSAA Class 1A state championship with a 31-26 victory over Little Snake River. The Cyclones advanced to the title game with a 38-27 win over Burlington in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 37-23 victory over Farson-Eden.

Champion: Sundance Bulldogs

Runner-Up: Hot Springs County Bobcats

Sundance's Path to the Title

Sundance won the 2026 WHSAA Class 2A state championship with a 49-41 victory over Hot Springs County. The Bulldogs advanced to the title game with a 55-48 win over Wyoming Indian in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 52-27 victory over Shoshoni.

Champion: Cody Broncs

Runner-Up: Lander Valley Tigers

Cody's Path to the Title

Cody won the 2026 WHSAA Class 3A state championship with a 53-37 victory over Lander Valley. The Broncs advanced to the title game with a dominant 60-27 win over Douglas in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with an 82-43 victory over Buffalo.

Champion: East Thunderbirds

Runner-Up: Central Indians

East's Path to the Title

East won the 2026 WHSAA Class 4A state championship with a 51-36 victory over Central. The Thunderbirds advanced to the title game with a 57-44 win over Thunder Basin in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 63-22 victory over Natrona County.

For the Thunderbirds, this championship marks their seventh in school history and first since 2022. They finished their season with a 24-3 record.

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