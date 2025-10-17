Class 4A conference title on the line as Wyoming high school football season reaches Week 7
The high school football season in Wyoming enters Week 7, and High School on SI Wyoming will have all the scores you need in one place.
Two titanic matchups involving High School on SI Wyoming Top 10 teams highlight the five games to watch around the state.
No. 2 Sheridan (7-0) at No. 8 Campbell County (7-0), Friday
The Class 4A conference title could come down to this matchup, with the Broncs able to wrap up the No. 1 playoff seed with a road win, while the Camels still face a finale at No. 6 Cheyenne East next week.
Sheridan’s conference-leading rush defense (111 yards per game) will be tested by Campbell County QB Coulter Lang, who’s rushed for a team-high 575 yards and seven touchdowns while throwing for 816 yards and 12 scores.
No. 3 Cody (5-1) at Green River (3-4), Friday
The Broncs narrowly lost to Star Valley last year, and now they must avoid a hangover against the Wolves, who are tied with them at 2-1 in the 3A West Conference standings.
Cody’s defense has struggled against the pass this season, allowing 201 yards per game, and it’ll face a stern test from Green River QB Maddux Hintz, who’s completed almost 62% of his passes (99 of 180) for 1,440 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Buffalo (3-3) at Douglas (3-3), Friday
Both teams are trying to avoid finishing fourth in the 3A East Conference and a dreaded first-round playoff matchup against Star Valley. The Bearcats will look to exploit a Bison defense that has allowed the second-most yards per game (401.5).
Thermopolis (Hot Springs County) (6-1) at No. 5 Mountain View (7-0), Friday
The 2A West title is on the line as the Bobcats and Buffaloes, both 5-0 in conference play, square off, with the loser likely to end up the No. 2 seed and in the same half of the bracket as defending champion and No. 4-ranked Big Horn. Mountain View has the conference’s most potent offense, averaging 457 yards per game, while Thermopolis is the third-stingiest defense (165 yards, 11 points per game).
Lingle (5-1) at Pine Bluffs (6-0), Friday
This matchup of 1A 9-Man East rivals will determine the conference title, with the defending state champion Hornets looking to defend their home field after winning 28-22 in Fort Laramie a year ago. Pine Bluffs senior QB Carsten Freeburg is one of the classification’s top two-way threats, throwing for 899 yards and nine touchdowns while rushing for 478 yards and a classification-leading 16 touchdowns.