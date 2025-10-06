Wyoming High School Football Top 10 State Rankings - Oct. 6, 2025
It was a quiet week for the teams in this week’s High School on SI Wyoming top 10 high school football rankings, going 10-0 to consolidate their holds on the state’s top spots.
1. Star Valley Braves (6-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Powell 61-0
Next up: at No. 2 Cody, Oct. 10
It was a sweet Homecoming for the Braves, who led 55-0 just two minutes into the second quarter to post their 27th consecutive victory.
2. Cody Broncs (5-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Evanston 35-13
Next up: vs. No. 1 Star Valley, Oct. 10
The Broncs tuned up for next week’s showdown with Star Valley with a convincing road win.
3. Sheridan Broncs (6-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Cheyenne Central 28-14
Next up: at Rock Springs, Oct. 10
The Broncs led 21-0 at halftime, then held on to extend their state-record win streak to 49 while tying the state record for longest home win streak at 31.
4. Big Horn Rams (5-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Moorcroft 69-6
Next up: vs. Glenrock, Oct. 10
Junior Tucker Wulff and sophomore Gus McLaughlin combined to go 11-for-14 passing for 255 yards and five touchdowns, and junior Cruz Hernandez ran for four touchdowns.
5. Mountain View Buffaloes (6-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Pinedale 41-14
Next up: at Worland, Oct. 10
The Wranglers had visions of pulling an upset, but the Buffaloes quickly squashed them, holding the visitors to 78 total yards while senior QB Justus Platts and RB Kolby Roitz each accounted for two touchdowns.
6. Cheyenne East Thunderbirds (5-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Kelly Walsh 35-17
Next up: at Cheyenne Central, Oct. 10
Senior QB Kaenen Zowada finished with 316 total yards, including a 53-yard touchdown run that sealed the victory.
7. Riverton Wolverines (5-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Buffalo 41-12
Next up: at No. 9 Lander Valley, Oct. 10
The Wolverines celebrated their first home game in almost a month, with QB Blake Gantenbein throwing for three touchdowns — including an 86-yarder to Hunter Saltsgaver — and running for another.
8. Campbell County Camels (6-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Cheyenne South 63-8
Next up: vs. Thunder Basin, Oct. 10
Senior QB Coulter Lang completed his first six passes, including three touchdowns, and also ran for a 56-yard touchdown as the Camels cruised to victory.
9. Lander Valley Tigers (5-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Douglas 35-14
Next up: vs. No. 7 Riverton, Oct. 10
QB Paxon Hollingshead threw two touchdown passes and scored on a 1-yard sneak to help the Tigers build a 28-0 halftime lead en route to victory.
10. Jackson Hole Broncs (4-2)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Green River 36-32
Next up: at Evanston, Oct. 10
The Broncs rebounded from a rivalry loss to Star Valley to hold off the Wolves, with senior QB Grant Johnson throwing for 355 yards and four touchdowns on 25-of-32 passing.
Dropped out
None