High School

Wyoming High School Football: 3 Games to Watch in Week 3

What are some games we're watching during Week 3 of the high school football season in Wyoming?

René Ferrán

Defending 4A state champion Sheridan puts its 46-game win streak on the line this week against Cheyenne East.
Defending 4A state champion Sheridan puts its 46-game win streak on the line this week against Cheyenne East. / Wyoming High School Activities Association

The high school football season in Wyoming enters Week 3, and High School on SI Wyoming will have all the scores you need in one place.

While High School on SI Wyoming’s top-ranked team Star Valley gets the week off, there are several other high-profile matchups throughout the state. So, as we head into the weekend, here are three games to watch around the state.

No. 2 Cody (2-0) at Buffalo (1-2), 5 p.m. Friday

Can the Bison find a way to slow Broncs junior QB Cache McFadden, who has amassed 817 total yards and accounted for seven touchdowns?

No. 3 Sheridan (3-0) at No. 5 Cheyenne East (3-0), 5 p.m. Friday

Sheridan’s state-record 46-game win streak will be put to the test against the Thunderbirds, who boast senior QB Kaenen Zowada (409 passing yards, eight touchdowns)., 

No. 10 Natrona County (2-1) at Campbell County (3-0), 5 p.m. Friday

The Camels are knocking on the door of the High School on SI Wyoming top 10 thanks to strong play from senior QB Coulter Lang, who won a preseason battle for the starting job and has 551 total yards and seven touchdowns through three games.

Published
René Ferrán
RENÉ FERRÁN

René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.

Home/Wyoming