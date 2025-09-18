Wyoming High School Football: 3 Games to Watch in Week 3
The high school football season in Wyoming enters Week 3, and High School on SI Wyoming will have all the scores you need in one place.
While High School on SI Wyoming’s top-ranked team Star Valley gets the week off, there are several other high-profile matchups throughout the state. So, as we head into the weekend, here are three games to watch around the state.
No. 2 Cody (2-0) at Buffalo (1-2), 5 p.m. Friday
Can the Bison find a way to slow Broncs junior QB Cache McFadden, who has amassed 817 total yards and accounted for seven touchdowns?
No. 3 Sheridan (3-0) at No. 5 Cheyenne East (3-0), 5 p.m. Friday
Sheridan’s state-record 46-game win streak will be put to the test against the Thunderbirds, who boast senior QB Kaenen Zowada (409 passing yards, eight touchdowns).,
No. 10 Natrona County (2-1) at Campbell County (3-0), 5 p.m. Friday
The Camels are knocking on the door of the High School on SI Wyoming top 10 thanks to strong play from senior QB Coulter Lang, who won a preseason battle for the starting job and has 551 total yards and seven touchdowns through three games.