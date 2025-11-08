Wyoming High School Football Coach Fired, Team Reaches Finals
A Wyoming high school football team has reached the Class 4A playoffs one day after firing their head coach.
Campbell County High School earned a 22-19 victory over Cheyenne East Friday night in the semifinals of the Wyoming High School Activities Association state football playoffs. They will now take on top-seed Sheridan on Saturday, November 15 for the state title.
And they will do so without head coach Orah Garst, who the school fired last Thursday.
Orah Garst Admits Wrongdoing, Not Planning to Fight Termination
According to a report by Cowboy State Daily, Garst had his contract terminated after an expletive-laden tirade directed towards a player during a 19-13 win in the playoff quarterfinals over Laramie.
“I yelled at a player and used profanity,” Garst told the site, “and you can’t do that. I deserve the consequences. I’m going to take the high road.
“The haters say that’s who I am, but those who know me know it was a temporary lapse in judgement. That’s the first time (an outburst like that) has happened in 17 years in coaching and the kid was recording it.”
Head Coach Was Terminated Day Before State Football Semifinal Round Game
The Campbell County School District effectively terminated the contract of Garst on Thursday, November 6, one day before the state semifinal game.
Garst, a graduate of Campbell County in 2006, led the Camels to 24 wins during his time as head coach. He is the first coach to lead the program to the state semifinals.
“I’m not going to do anything other than cheer (Campbell County) on from afar,” Garst said. “I’m super proud of them. They’re incredible kids having a great season.”
Campbell County Won One Game Year Before Fired Coach Arrived
Campbell County has won three straight since a 28-10 loss to Sheridan back on October 17. They will try to reverse that decision when they meet for the state title later this month.
The Camels went 9-2 a year ago and have recorded three consecutive winning seasons. They went 1-8 the season before Garst took over, having last won nine games in a season in 2016 before his arrival as head coach.