Wyoming High School Football Coach Fired, Team Reaches Finals

Campbell County scored a semifinal round win day after head coach was fired

Orah Garst was fired as head coach of a Wyoming high school football team who will now play for a state title.
A Wyoming high school football team has reached the Class 4A playoffs one day after firing their head coach.

Campbell County High School earned a 22-19 victory over Cheyenne East Friday night in the semifinals of the Wyoming High School Activities Association state football playoffs. They will now take on top-seed Sheridan on Saturday, November 15 for the state title.

And they will do so without head coach Orah Garst, who the school fired last Thursday.

Orah Garst Admits Wrongdoing, Not Planning to Fight Termination

According to a report by Cowboy State Daily, Garst had his contract terminated after an expletive-laden tirade directed towards a player during a 19-13 win in the playoff quarterfinals over Laramie.

“I yelled at a player and used profanity,” Garst told the site, “and you can’t do that. I deserve the consequences. I’m going to take the high road.

“The haters say that’s who I am, but those who know me know it was a temporary lapse in judgement. That’s the first time (an outburst like that) has happened in 17 years in coaching and the kid was recording it.”

Head Coach Was Terminated Day Before State Football Semifinal Round Game

The Campbell County School District effectively terminated the contract of Garst on Thursday, November 6, one day before the state semifinal game. 

Garst, a graduate of Campbell County in 2006, led the Camels to 24 wins during his time as head coach. He is the first coach to lead the program to the state semifinals.

“I’m not going to do anything other than cheer (Campbell County) on from afar,” Garst said. “I’m super proud of them. They’re incredible kids having a great season.”

Campbell County Won One Game Year Before Fired Coach Arrived

Campbell County has won three straight since a 28-10 loss to Sheridan back on October 17. They will try to reverse that decision when they meet for the state title later this month.

The Camels went 9-2 a year ago and have recorded three consecutive winning seasons. They went 1-8 the season before Garst took over, having last won nine games in a season in 2016 before his arrival as head coach.

DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

