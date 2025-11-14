Wyoming High School Football State Championships: A Breakdown of 4A, 3A and 2A Title Games
The Cowboy State’s best teams converge on War Memorial Stadium in Laramie for the Wyoming high school football state championship games this weekend, and High School on SI Wyoming will have all the scores you need in one place.
Here is a quick glance at the championship matchups in Class 4A, 3A and 2A.
Class 4A
No. 6 Campbell County (10-1) at No. 2 Sheridan (11-0), Saturday
The Camels haven’t played for a state championship since 2015 and face a tall task against the Broncs, whose state-record 54-game win streak is the third-longest current streak in the nation, trailing only Marion Local of Ohio’s 75 and Garden City of New York’s 64.
That streak includes a 28-10 victory on Oct. 17 — Sheridan’s ninth in a row in the series — and the Broncs are vying to become just the second Wyoming school ever to win five consecutive titles, joining Worland (Class A, 1952-56). Senior RB Keegan Rager ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns in that matchup and leads the Broncs with 777 yards and seven touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Campbell County overcame the turmoil of having coach Orah Garst fired the day before its 22-19 semifinal win over Cheyenne East. The Camels will need big games from senior QB Coulter Lang (2,152 total yards, 27 TDs) and LB Carson Eischeid (13 tackles for loss, five sacks, four pass breakups) to pull the upset this weekend and win their first title since 2008.
Class 3A
No. 3 Cody (9-1) at No. 1 Star Valley (11-0), Friday
The granddaddy of 3A rivalries will again decide the state championship. This is the West Conference foes’ fourth consecutive year meeting in Laramie, with the Braves winning the first three — including 20-7 last year — as part of a 32-game winning streak that also includes a 14-7 victory in Week 6.
Star Valley coach McKay Young has led the program to six of its 15 championships and has one of the state’s top quarterbacks in senior Phoenixx Hovey, who’s thrown for 2,571 yards and 30 touchdowns despite sitting most of the second half of many games with the score out of hand. Senior WR Cooper Lancaster (34 catches for 633 yards and six TDs) is his top target.
Cody is led by dual-threat QB Cache McFadden, a junior who averages 251.8 total yards and has accounted for 25 touchdowns, but he was held to just 191 total yards in the Week 6 game. Broncs senior RB Kannon Grant has run for 1,190 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Class 2A
No. 5 Mountain View (11-0) vs. No. 4 Big Horn (10-0), Friday
These two 2A powers have met three previous times, all in the postseason, with the most recent coming in the first round of the 2022 playoffs, with the Rams winning 28-26 en route to the state title. They won it again last year — the program’s 10th all-time — while the Panthers last won it all in 2019.
Big Horn enters the game with 2A’s top scoring offense (52 ppg) and defense (6.3), with Mountain View second in both categories, scoring 45.5 per game while allowing just 13.9. One area that the Rams will look to exploit is the Panthers’ pass defense, 12th-best in 2A, with junior QB Tucker Wulff having thrown for 1,552 yards and 22 touchdowns with just two interceptions. Another junior, RB Cruz Hernandez, has rushed for a 2A-leading 1,357 yards and 25 touchdowns.
The Panthers counter with Utah Tech commit QB Justus Platts, who has thrown for 1,880 yards and 27 touchdowns with just four interceptions. His top target is Ashton Colangelo, a senior who is out for his first season of high school football — he is one of just two Wyoming receivers with over 1,000 receiving yards this season (1,081 on 51 catches) with 18 touchdowns.
–
Sign Up for High School On SI’s Free Daily Newsletters: https://www.si.com/high-school/newsletter