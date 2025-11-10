Wyoming High School Football Top 10 State Rankings - Nov. 10, 2025
The matchups are set for this weekend’s Wyoming high school football state championship games in Laramie. With that in mind, here is the High School on SI Wyoming Top 10 going into championship weekend.
1. Star Valley (11-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. No. 8 Lander Valley 37-3
Next up: vs. No. 3 Cody, Class 3A championship, Nov. 14
The Braves reached their fourth consecutive state final and won their 32nd consecutive game by overwhelming the Tigers, rolling up 669 total yards as Nathan Haderlie ran for 218 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries.
2. Sheridan (11-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Cheyenne Central 28-7
Next up: vs. Campbell County, Class 4A championship, Nov. 15
The Broncs earned a chance to become just the second Wyoming school to win five consecutive titles, winning their 54th consecutive game by scoring in all three phases, with Gauge Rodgers returning a punt for a touchdown and Breck Reed running for one score and returning an interception for another.
3. Cody (9-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. No. 7 Riverton 28-21
Next up: vs. No. 1 Star Valley, Class 3A championship, Nov. 14
The Broncs head to Laramie for a sixth straight year, looking to snap a three-game losing streak to their rivals from Afton and win a first title since 2021. Junior QB Cache McFadden ran for four touchdowns, including a 10-yarder on fourth-and-1 with 1:40 left to break a 21-21 tie.
4. Big Horn (10-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. No. 10 Hot Springs County 48-6
Next up: vs. No. 5 Mountain View, Class 2A championship, Nov. 14
The Rams will go for the three-peat this week after romping over the Bobcats, with sophomore RB Ryker Whyard stepping in for injured junior Cruz Hernandez to run for three touchdowns and catch a TD pass.
5. Mountain View (11-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Lovell 52-14
Next up: vs. No. 4 Big Horn, Class 2A championship, Nov. 14
Senior QB Justus Platts ran for 217 yards and four touchdowns while throwing for 155 yards and two more scores to lead the Buffaloes to their first state final since 2019.
6. Campbell County (10-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. No. 9 Cheyenne East 22-19
Next up: vs. No. 2 Sheridan, Class 4A championship, Nov. 15
The Camels overcame the turmoil of seeing coach Orah Garst fired 24 hours before their semifinal matchup to reach their first title game since 2015, with James Hahn running for 234 yards and scoring on a 1-yard TD run to complete their comeback from a 19-7 deficit.
7. Riverton (9-2)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Lost to No. 3 Cody 28-21
Next up: Season over
The Wolverines were positioned to reach their first title game since 1999 despite being without starting QB Blake Gantenbein (knee), school record-setting RB Hunter Saltsgaver (broken collarbone) and top defender Brayden Martin (knee). Junior Cameron Vincent’s 22-yard TD pass to TE Dane Cox with 6:27 left tied the game at 21-21.
8. Cheyenne East (8-3)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Lost to No. 6 Campbell County 22-19
Next up: Season over
Senior QB Kaenen Zowada threw for a touchdown and ran for another, and Keyshawn Brown returned the second-half kickoff 81 yards for a touchdown as the Thunderbirds built a 19-7 lead, but they couldn’t hold on.
9. Lander Valley (8-2)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Lost to No. 1 Star Valley 37-3
Next up: Season over
The Tigers notched their first playoff win in 21 years in the quarterfinals but couldn’t get anything going against the three-time defending champs, managing just 193 total yards, with their only points coming on a 47-yard field goal by Caleb Andrews.
10. Hot Springs County (8-2)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Lost to No. 4 Big Horn 48-6
Next up: Season over
The Bobcats fell short in their bid to return to the state championship game for the first time since winning back-to-back titles in 2009-10.
Dropped out
None
–
