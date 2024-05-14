Two Angels Set to Begin Minor League Rehab Assignments
A pair of Los Angeles Angels will start their rehab at the Arizona Complex League.
Angels relief pitcher Guillo Zuñiga and infielder Michael Stefanic, both sidelined for more than a month, are starting to play games for the Angels' Arizona Complex League team. The Athletic's Sam Blum reported the good news via Twitter/X:
The Angels placed Zuñiga on the 15-day injured list with a right pectoral strain in early April. He last pitched for the Halos on April 7 against the Boston Red Sox. In four appearances, the 25-year-old posted a 7.20 ERA, two strikeouts, and a 1.60 WHIP in five innings of work. The right-hander from Colombia was acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals in February in exchange for cash considerations.
As for Stefanic, he was moved to the 60-day injured list in late April due to a quadriceps injury that surfaced in spring training. The 28-year-old has yet to make his 2024 debut, and made only one Cactus League plate appearance for the Angels.
More recently, Stefanic had been fielding grounders, taking batting practice, and resumed a running program. In his career, the right-handed batter has a .244 average, .624 OPS, 30 hits, and 10 runs in 50 games of big league action.
The Angels have been plagued with injuries all season long, but it could look like a couple reinforcements might finally be arriving soon.