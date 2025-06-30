Angels Notes: Halos Could Have Made Franchise-Altering Trade, Zach Neto Injury Update
The Los Angeles Angels lost a brutal contest to the Washington Nationals in 11 innings on Sunday and fell to 41-42 on the year.
In other news according to a recent report, the Halos could have made a franchise-altering deal with the San Diego Padres back when Shohei Ohtani was still with the ballclub. Seeing how some of the talented players in the Friars' system have panned out — both in San Diego or for the teams they eventually landed with — knowing that the Halos could have had a part of that success must sting for fans.
Finally, Zach Neto had a positive injury update on his shoulder. Despite not starting in the eventual loss on Sunday, the star shortstop not only entered to pinch hit, but was back at shortstop for a few innings, as well.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
