Angels GM Not Thinking Ahead Regarding Ron Washington Returning Next Season
Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian chose not to speak about Ron Washington's future with the Halos after they announced he would not return as the manager this season due to health concerns.
Washington's contract with the Angels is up after the 2025 season, however there is a club option to keep him until 2026. Washington has coached across all levels of baseball since 1977, and has been in MLB since 1996, when he began as a base coach for the Oakland Athletics.
“I’m just worried about today," said Minasian.
More news: Angels Outfielder May Have Saved Career This Month, Says Insider
The Angels announced Washington would be out indefinitely on June 20, though stated he would still be around the team. After a team meeting Friday, they announced he would remain sidelined all season. Bench coach Ray Montgomery has filled in for the skipper and will take over Washington's post as manager for the remainder of the season, and infield coach Ryan Goins will fill in as the bench coach.
This is the second year of the Washington Era in Los Angeles, and it has gone much better than the first so far. In 2024, the Angels finished 63-99, setting a new record for most losses in franchise history and narrowly avoiding 100 losses, a mark untouched by the Angels since their integration into the league. This season, the Angels are playing competitive baseball, and are just one game under .500 heading into Saturday night's game against the Washington Nationals.
More news: Angels' Mike Trout Breaks Silence on Ron Washington Announcement: 'Bigger Than Baseball'
The Angels are tied with the Guardians in the AL Wild Card, and are just two games back of the Seattle Mariners, who hold the final spot in the Wild Card.
The Halos will undoubtedly keep Washington in their mind as they continue to push for their first postseason appearance since 2014.
“You see players in teams take the personality of the manager, and I believe this team has done that this season,” Minasian said. “We’ve been through some ups and downs. We keep fighting every night. It’s a resilient bunch. We play to last out as hard as possible. A majority of credit to that should go to Ron, what he’s instituted here, and what he preaches on a daily basis.”
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.