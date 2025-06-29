Angels Lineup vs Nationals: Mike Trout Surprisingly Out
Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout is out of the lineup on Sunday against the Washington Nationals.
It is likely a scheduled day off for the three-time MVP, but he will still be out of the lineup for the rubber match, per Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register.
Trout has been on a tear this season, hitting .290 with 13 RBIs and four home runs in the 27 games since his return from missing almost a month due to a bone bruise in his surgically-repaired knee.
Before missing extended time, Trout was batting just .179, but still showing the trademark power he wields with nine dingers in 29 games.
As the Halos sit at 41-41 on the year, there is still some work to do to try and break MLB's longest postseason drought. The Angels are currently just one game out of an American League Wild Card spot.
Another notable absence is star shortstop Zach Neto, who last started on Tuesday night, and has since made a pair of pinch hitting appearances.
He told Fletcher that Tuesday, July 1 is his target date, with Monday as an additional possibility, to get back in the lineup.
“I’m hoping,” Neto said. “I’m hoping I get a good night’s sleep today, tomorrow and Monday, and hopefully by Tuesday, maybe even tomorrow, get in the game. It’s all whatever [acting manager] Ray [Montgomery] says. And I’m going to be completely honest with him.”
As for Trout, he is still producing as designated hitter, but still has yet to return to the outfield.
He was moved to right field at the start of this season to limit potential injury risk after spending over a decade as the Angels center fielder. The hope is that the future Hall of Famer will return to the outfield soon, but there is no apparent need to rush the superstar back to a defensive position, especially given his production at the plate.
