Angels Skyrocket Up Latest MLB Power Rankings From National Outlet
The Los Angeles Angels cracked the top 20 of Newsweek Sports' MLB Power Rankings, rising to 19th from 23rd.
The Angels had ended the period between power rankings with a three-game sweep over the Boston Red Sox following a series loss to the Houston Astros. They went 4-2 during the stretch.
A shoulder injury kept shortstop Zach Neto out of the lineup on Wednesday and Friday, but in the prior five games of the split he batted .412 with two homers and three runs batted in. He currently leads the active roster in WAR and had a wRC+ of 277 through the six games.
No. 1 prospect second baseman Christian Moore broke out over the past week, hitting his first homer against the Astros June 20 before hitting two more homers while plating all three of the Angels' runs in a 3-2 win over the Red Sox.
Jo Adell's red-hot June continued, as he batted .308 against the Astros and the Red Sox. He also had two home runs, but led the team with six RBIs during that time. His batting average on the month rose to .266, and his OPS continues to climb over league average, now sitting at 119.
Mike Trout hit a rough patch and recorded just three hits across the six games, all of which were singles. He scored four runs during that time.
The Angels have gone 14-9 in June, and have inserted themselves into the WIld Card conversation as they pursue their first postseason berth since 2014. They are 7.5 games back of the Astros in the AL West, however they're two games back of the final spot in the AL Wild Card race.
Following their series with the Washington Nationals, the Angels hit the road for six games in two three-game series against the Atlanta Braves and Toronto Blue Jays.
