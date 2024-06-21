Angels Notes: Jose Soriano Sidelined, Mike Trout Honors Willie Mays, Jo Adell's Confidence
The Angels were off Thursday, but there was plenty of news surrounding the team as it prepares to visit Los Angeles for two games this weekend against the Dodgers. Here are all the headlines you might have missed.
Angels Place Top Starting Pitcher on Injured List
The Angels will be without one of their key pitchers, José Soriano, due to an abdomen infection after putting him on the 15-day injured list. This will keep Soriano from pitching this weekend against the Dodgers, and at least the next two weeks.
Angels' Mike Trout Joins Chorus of Tributes to Willie Mays
In a heartfelt homage to the legendary Willie Mays, Angels' star center fielder Mike Trout expressed his admiration. This tribute underscores the impact Mays, who died Tuesday at age 93, had on baseball and the world at large.
Rojas: Angels' Decision About GM Perry Minasian's Future is Urgent
The Los Angeles Angels are at a crossroads concerning the future of General Manager Perry Minasian. According to Victor Rojas, a former Angels broadcaster, urgent decisions await the organization's leadership.
Angels' Jo Adell Reveals Source of Confidence Amid Struggles
Despite facing challenges at the plate, Angels' outfielder Jo Adell remains confident in his role with the team. With improved defense and a secure roster spot, Adell has been able to maintain a more positive outlook in situations that have led to his demotion in the past.