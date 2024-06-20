Angels' Mike Trout Joins Chorus of Tributes to Willie Mays
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout is among the many mourning the death of Willie Mays this week. The New York/San Francisco Giants legend passed away at the age of 93, eliciting countless tributes since the announcement of his death.
A 24-time All-Star, World Series Champion, and a two-time National League MVP, Mays is considered to be the greatest of all time by many, and one of the greatest in the history of the league. Known as the "Say Hey Kid," Mays orchestrated one of the most famous plays in MLB history ("The Catch"), which showed off many of the skills that made him an all-time great. The play also led to the Giants' winning the 1954 World Series:
A Hall of Famer with his No. 24 retired by both the Giants and New York Mets, Mays finished his career with 3,293 hits, 660 home runs, 1,909 RBI, 339 stolen bases, and a batting average of .301.
While it's been more than 50 years since Mays last appeared in a ballgame and no current player had the chance to seem him play, his game has remained an inspiration for the many who have come after him. This included Trout, who shared a tribute to Mays on social media after the loss.
"I’m saddened by the passing of legend Willie Mays, one of the greatest baseball players of all time with a remarkable impact on the game. Thank you for everything you gave us, Rest in Peace! #24" Trout said on X.
Along with Trout, several other professional athletes, political figures, and icons have paid tribute to Mays including Ken Griffey Jr., Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Barry Bonds, Hunter Pence, John Fogerty, Buster Posey, former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, and President Joe Biden among many others.
Many fans have also paid their respects, with several leaving flowers at his status at Oracle Park.