Angels Notes: Logan O'Hoppe's Milestone, Anthony Rendon Update, More Mike Trout

Aug 1, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe (14) hits a two-run home run in the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
The Angels lost to the New York Mets on Friday, 5-1, as longtime AL West foe Paul Blackburn shone in his Mets debut and Tyler Anderson struggled. The teams will hook up again in Anaheim Saturday as Jose Soriano gets the ball in the rare interleague matchup.

Here's all the headlines you might have missed Friday:

Logan O'Hoppe Hits a Notable Home Run

Logan O'Hoppe neared a significant record in Angels history by hitting his 15th home run of the season off the right-field wall at Angel Stadium on Wednesday. This achievement distinguishes him as the first Angels catcher to reach this milestone since 2009. His power display is nearing the top of a very short list of power-hitting catchers in franchise history.

Anthony Rendon Temporarily Sidelined, Again

Anthony Rendon, the Angels' veteran third baseman, has been placed on the injured list due to lower back inflammation as announced Tuesday. However, Rendon is optimistic about a swift return, expecting that his time away from the field won’t be extended.

Mike Trout Out for the Season: Ron Washington Responds

In more disheartening news, Mike Trout's season has abruptly ended due to a torn meniscus in a previously surgically repaired knee. This significant injury is a major blow to the team's lineup and Trout's historic career. Ron Washington shared his reaction with the media.

Davis Daniel's Strong Outing Overshadowed by Team Loss

Despite a commendable performance from pitcher Davis Daniel, who allowed just one run over five innings, the Angels' offense couldn’t capitalize, ultimately falling 2-1 to the Colorado Rockies. Ron Washington, the team's manager, pointed out several reasons for Daniel's individual success during this challenging game.

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Halos Today, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.' He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

