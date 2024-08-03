Angels Notes: Logan O'Hoppe's Milestone, Anthony Rendon Update, More Mike Trout
The Angels lost to the New York Mets on Friday, 5-1, as longtime AL West foe Paul Blackburn shone in his Mets debut and Tyler Anderson struggled. The teams will hook up again in Anaheim Saturday as Jose Soriano gets the ball in the rare interleague matchup.
Here's all the headlines you might have missed Friday:
Logan O'Hoppe Hits a Notable Home Run
Logan O'Hoppe neared a significant record in Angels history by hitting his 15th home run of the season off the right-field wall at Angel Stadium on Wednesday. This achievement distinguishes him as the first Angels catcher to reach this milestone since 2009. His power display is nearing the top of a very short list of power-hitting catchers in franchise history.
Anthony Rendon Temporarily Sidelined, Again
Anthony Rendon, the Angels' veteran third baseman, has been placed on the injured list due to lower back inflammation as announced Tuesday. However, Rendon is optimistic about a swift return, expecting that his time away from the field won’t be extended.
Mike Trout Out for the Season: Ron Washington Responds
In more disheartening news, Mike Trout's season has abruptly ended due to a torn meniscus in a previously surgically repaired knee. This significant injury is a major blow to the team's lineup and Trout's historic career. Ron Washington shared his reaction with the media.
Davis Daniel's Strong Outing Overshadowed by Team Loss
Despite a commendable performance from pitcher Davis Daniel, who allowed just one run over five innings, the Angels' offense couldn’t capitalize, ultimately falling 2-1 to the Colorado Rockies. Ron Washington, the team's manager, pointed out several reasons for Daniel's individual success during this challenging game.