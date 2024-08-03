Logan O'Hoppe is First Angels Player to Accomplish Feat Since 2009
Logan O'Hoppe officially established himself as one of the most important players for the Los Angeles this season when he launched his 15th home run off the wall in right field at Angel Stadium on Wednesday night.
O’Hoppe became the first Angels catcher with 15 home runs in a season since Mike Napoli hit 17 in 2009.
Fifteen home runs doesn't seem like a lot but for catchers in this organization, it's a huge deal. The record is 22 and it was set by Lance Parrish in 1990.
O'Hoppe is now tied for the fifth-most home runs among catchers this season. He also ranks extremely well in a slew of other offensive categories. Among catchers with at least 150 plate appearances, O’Hoppe ranks third in wRC+ (124), fifth in slugging percentage (.466), sixth in OPS (.801), and is tied for eighth in fWAR (2.2).
That's not all the 24-year-old is good at. He threw out Charlie Blackmon attempting to steal second to end the top of the seventh inning, which was O’Hoppe’s 24th runner thrown out this season. He trails only Seattle's Cal Raleigh, who has 26.
O'Hoppe has emerged as a leader for an Angels team that has been without Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon for most of the season. He is young but he is highly respected by his teammates and coaches.
“He is our captain,” longtime Angels outfielder Taylor Ward told The Athletic on July 1. “I think he is the leader of this team. I believe wholeheartedly in him. He’s a leader. A born leader.”
The Angels have brought in veterans but O'Hoppe has become a stable presence on the field and in the clubhouse.
“He’s never taken this for granted,” Trout said. “He comes in every single day and knows he needs to work, work, work. Sometimes you’ve got to tone him down a little bit because he’s going crazy in there.”
O'Hoppe also loves to win and is putting this team on his back through a season of development. The franchise hasn't won a postseason game in 15 years and the backstop is trying to create a winning habit.
“I just want to win games, man, and in the postseason,” O’Hoppe said. “Whatever role that is, I’m down to do it. That’s the end goal. I don’t think about much outside of it. If you win at the end of the day, it’s a much easier sleep at night.”