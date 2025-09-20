Angels Have 3 Paths to Choose for 2026 Manager, Says Insider
The New York Post's Jon Heyman says the Los Angeles Angels have three options to pursue when choosing who will take over their managerial position for the 2026 season.
"The Angels have one of the more interesting managerial calls, as they have three paths," wrote Heyman. "They can bring back Ron Washington, healthy again after quadruple bypass surgery, stick with interim Ray Montgomery, who’s doing a creditable job, or opt for door No. 3 where a few interesting candidates could emerge."
Ron Washington took over as manager ahead of the 2024 season and steered the team to the worst finish in franchise history at 63-99, though it wasn't entirely his fault. He had a much better start to the 2025 season, but went on an indefinite medical leave June 20. The Angels announced he would be away from the team for the remainder of the season nine days later.
Bench coach Ray Montgomery took over for Washington in the interim, though things aren't going quite as well as when Washington was running the team. The Angels were just two games under .500 when Washington left, and currently sit 16 games under with eight games remaining in the season.
If the Angels are to pursue a different candidate, The Athletic's Sam Blum provided three names who could take the job over, the first of which is Albert Pujols. The former Halo is currently a special assistant to the Angels, and has been open about his intent to manage in the future.
“I always say openly that I want an opportunity here in the big leagues,” Pujols said in the spring. “I think being in Winter League and doing it this year, it gave me the experience that I needed. I think it prepared me for the big job.”
He has previously managed Leones del Escogido in the Domincan Republic, and will manage the Dominican Republic in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.
Blum also listed Orange County native Skip Schumaker, who won NL Manager of the Year with the Marlins in 2023, and is currently an advisor for the Texas Rangers.
The final name on Blum's list is Torii Hunter, who is also a special assistant for the Angels and has declared his interest in managing.
“If the opportunity (to manage) presents itself, I think that’s something I would definitely look into, a hard consideration,” Hunter said.
The Angels are spoiled for choices heading into 2026, and could realistically pursue any of these five options after suffering their 11th consecutive season without playing in October.
