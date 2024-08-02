Angels' Ron Washington Opens Up About Mike Trout's Season-Ending Injury
The Los Angeles Angels received heartbreaking news on Thursday when imaging revealed Mike Trout tore his surgically repaired meniscus that was repaired earlier this season.
He won't be returning to a baseball field again this season.
"My reaction is we're gonna miss him," manager Ron Washington said before the Angels' series finale against the Rockies at Angel Stadium. "The team reaction is we're gonna miss him. It's unfortunate but we know what it is, we'll get it taken care of, and look forward to next year.
Trout suffered his first tear on April 29 against the Red Sox and spent months rehabbing after May 3 surgery. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on July 24 when he exited earlier due to discomfort in his knee.
“He’s devastated. I was too,” general manager Perry Minasian said. “I’m not the emotional type but being in the room and hearing the news with him was tough.”
The superstar received a clean MRI on July 25 but the pain persisted. He went in for a follow-up MRI which revealed a new tear, separate from the first one. It is unclear how Trout suffered the second tear.
“Since my initial surgery on May 3rd to repair my meniscus, my rehabilitation proved longer and more difficult than anticipated,” Trout said in a social media post. “After months of hard work, I was devastated yesterday when an MRI showed a tear in my meniscus that will require surgery again — ending my hopes of returning this season.”
Trout has dealt with injury after injury over the last four years. He missed 80 games last year with a fractured left hamate. He only appeared in 36 games in 2021 because of a calf strain and this season ends at 29 games because of his knee.
“Nobody wants to play more. Nobody cares about this building, this fan base, this team more than he does,” Minasian said. “He’s going to come back, have a normal offseason, and come back next season and hit 70 home runs and win MVP. Book it.”
Trout's teammates are also heartbroken for him. They know how badly he wants to be on the field with them.
“I think it makes us all speechless. You feel for him more than anyone,” said Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe, who spoke with Trout on Thursday. “He’s as pissed off as anybody and rightfully so. The guy can’t catch a break. He takes care of his body. It’s not like he doesn’t and then gets hurt and doesn’t do things the right way behind the scenes. He does everything in his power to prevent that. I think that’s the most frustrating part for him.”
While the news is a heartbreaking blow to the Angels, it is also upsetting for baseball. Trout is the face of the franchise and one of the best players in the league when healthy.
“I think he’s going to come back with a vengeance,” Minasian said. “I think he’s going to be as good as he’s ever been.”