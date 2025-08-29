Angels Manager Thinks Mike Trout is Distracted Amid Brutal Slump
Los Angeles Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery believes superstar Mike Trout's proximity to 400 career home runs is distracting him at the plate.
Trout hit the 398th home run of his career at Angel Stadium Aug. 6, and has been in a vicious slump since. He has batted .190 since Aug. 7, slugging just .207, and has a wRC+ of just 72 during that stretch.
“I don’t know how you couldn’t (be thinking about it),” Montgomery said. “It’s the elephant in the room, right? Those are milestones that very few ever even attain, let alone have a chance to.”
Trout, however, doesn't believe his struggles are due to distraction. He stated before the Halos' series against the Texas Rangers he's finding difficulty in “recognizing the pitch, just being on time.”
“The stuff I’m doing in the cage feels good, feels right,” Trout said. “Just the last few games just fell off in the game.”
Trout almost exclusively hit homers for the first month and a half of the 2025 season, crushing nine with a .185 batting average through the first 25 games of the season. He landed on the injury list after a month, suffering a bone bruise in his surgically-repaired left knee, and missed another month recovering.
He played well upon his return, batting .271 in his first full month back in the lineup and posting a .834 OPS during that time, though he started to cool down towards the middle of August.
The rest of the team has struggled as well, as the Angels lost the game in which Trout last homered, and have won just seven of their last 18 games since.
The cherry on top for the Halos came Wednesday night, when they lost by a score of, 20-3, against the Texas Rangers. An Athletics win later in the evening knocked the Angels into last place in the AL West on win percentage. They hadn't been last in the division since May 19, when Trout was still injured.
The Halos get a much needed rest day Thursday before heading into a three-game series against the Houston Astros, where they will look to turn their luck around.
