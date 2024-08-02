Angels' Anthony Rendon Doesn't Expect to Be On Injured List Too Long
Anthony Rendon has been placed on the injured list.
Again.
The Los Angeles Angels announced on Tuesday that the veteran third baseman has been placed on the injured list due to lower back inflammation. However, he doesn't think his stint will be too long this time.
This season, Rendon returned to third base but suffered a partial tear in his left hamstring on April 19, leading to his first IL stint. He returned to the team less than a month ago.
“It was a long time coming, but I’m ready to keep on going and finish the second half strong,” Rendon said on July 8. “The main thing I wanted to do was run every day, obviously, being a hamstring injury. I wanted to make sure I got out there, ran the bases and got moving every single day.”
Rendon has spent more time on the IL during his tenure with the Angels than on the field. The 34-year-old has not played more than 58 games in any of his five seasons with the Angels after signing a seven-year, $245-million contract.
The veteran third baseman had been on the IL for most of the season because of a hamstring injury and only played in 14 games. He was hitting .267/.325/.307 with three doubles, three RBIs, and three stolen bases in 19 games before he injured himself while trying to beat out a grounder for an infield single on April 20. Since returning from the IL, he was hitting .395/.449/.442.
Rendon has played in just 33 games for the Angels this season. Overall, he's batting .227/.289/.273 and has recorded only six RBIs with no home runs.
When healthy, Rendon hasn't been the same hitter he was with the Washington Nationals. In 2019, Rendon earned his first All-Star selection, won his first Silver Slugger, and finished third in MVP voting.
He had a decent start to the COVID-shortened 2020 season but his career has been on the steady decline ever since.
Rendon missed 104 games in 2021 due to three separate IL stints and ultimately needed season-ending hip surgery. In 2022, he missed 115 games after having surgery on his right wrist.
The right-hander missed another 134 games after fouling a ball off his shin. Team doctors initially diagnosed him with a bone bruise but an outside consultation revealed a broken tibia. He missed the rest of his season.
With Rendon sidelined, the Angels have called up Michael Stefanic. In his 10 games this season, Stefanic has recorded a .194/.286/.226 slash line, with six hits, one run, and four RBIs.