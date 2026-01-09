Angels Agree To Terms With Entire Arbitration Class Except Reid Detmers

This year the Angels had six players on their roster who were eligible for arbitration. Generally a player must have three years of MLB service time to qualify for arbitration. Teams and players must agree on a salary for the following season or they can each file a number they feel is fair and have an arbitrator determine the salary.

It is important to note that an arbitrator can not pick a salary that is between the two numbers. They must use either the figure submitted by the player or the one submitted by the team. Compromise is not possible.

The #Angels agreed to terms on contracts for the 2026 season with five of the Club's arbitration eligible players:



Jo Adell ($5.2 million)

Brock Burke ($2.325 million)

Zach Neto ($4.15 million)

Logan O'Hoppe ($2.625 million)

Fortunately for the Angels, they were able to come to terms with five of their six arbitration eligible players without going to an arbitration hearing. While players understand baseball is a business, hard feelings can arise when an employer outlines a list of reasons they do not wish to pay an employee.

Jo Adell turned his 37 home runs last season into $5.2 million. The 26 year old outfielder posted 1.9 bWAR in 2025. His power was obviously his strongest point but his center field defense and low on base percentage hurt his total value. Adell is eligible for arbitration the next two years before reaching free agency.

Zach Neto and Logan O'Hoppe's deals were previously announced and covered On SI. Neto looks to be an obvious extension candidate while O'Hoppe looks to recover his 2024 and early 2025 form after really trailing off over the second half last season.

Jose Soriano is a steal at $2.9 million.

Jose Soriano twirled 169 innings of 4.26 ERA ball last season, good for 2.4 bWAR. He showed flashes of brilliance but was inconsistent and generally a worse pitcher at home than on the road. The Angels are hoping the addition of pitching coach Mike Maddux can help the 27 year old reach his full potential.

Brock Burke is a solid bullpen arm. In 61.2 innings he contributed 1.5 bWAR so signing him for $2.325 is a great bargain for the Angels. He was the most consistent middle reliever on the Angels last year and represents one of the few holdovers for 2026.

Signing five of the six means there's still one case open.

The Angels will head to arbitration with LHP Reid Detmers. The Angels filed at $2.625MM while Reid Detmers filed at $2.925MM pic.twitter.com/CNBPsrhhM8 — Angels News (@AngelsNews27) January 9, 2026

Last year Detmers moved to the bullpen and really took off. He attacked hitters one at a time and turned into a reliable back end option for the team. He is currently slated to move back into the rotation this season. The only question now is his salary.

The Angels and Detmers may very well come to an agreement before a hearing. A difference of $300,000 is not all that large of a gap. But hearings have taken place over much smaller differences.

With most of the class signed and a maximum of $2.925 million heading to Detmers, the Angels now have cost certainty and can allocate any additional payroll space to free agents and extensions.