Dodgers vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 12
Does anyone need a win more on Tuesday than the Los Angeles Dodgers?
After losing to the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night, the Dodgers are just one game up on the San Diego Padres in the NL West and in danger of falling into the wild card hunt if they keep struggling.
Luckily for Dodgers fans, the Angels appear to be going with a bullpen game on Tuesday, and their ‘pen has an ERA pushing 5.00 this season and is in the bottom five in the league overall.
Meanwhile, youngster Emmet Sheehan is looking to build on his strong start to 2025, as he’s posted a 3.00 ERA in seven appearances for the Dodgers.
A win on Tuesday would hold off the Padres for at least another day, and the best betting sites have the Dodgers set as massive favorites in this game. Can they come through?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Tuesday night’s battle of Los Angeles.
Dodgers vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (-120)
- Angels +1.5 (-101)
Moneyline
- Dodgers: -187
- Angels: +152
Total
- 10 (Over -106/Under -115)
Dodgers vs. Angels Probable Pitchers
- Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan (3-2, 3.00 ERA)
- Angels: Victor Mederos (0-0, 4.50 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Angels How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 12
- Time: 9:38 p.m. EST
- Venue: Angel Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FDSW, SportsNet LA
- Dodgers record: 68-51
- Angels record: 57-62
Dodgers vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bets
Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Shohei Ohtani OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-130)
Ohtani is facing his former team on Tuesday night, and he’s been on a tear as of late, hitting .478 with four homers and six extra-base hits over his last six games. Dating back to two weeks ago, Ohtani is hitting .354 for the Dodgers.
Now, he’s getting to face an Angels team that is 27th in bullpen ERA and rolling with a bullpen game on Tuesday. I think that puts him in a great spot to pick up two or more total bases, a line he’s cleared in eight of his last 10 games.
Dodgers vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB best bets – Walk-Off Wagers – why the Dodgers are the bet to make with Emmet Sheehan on the bump:
The Los Angeles Dodgers have just a one-game lead in the NL West heading into Tuesday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Angels, but they're heavily favored in this matchup at the best betting sites.
I’m buying the Dodgers to win this game, as youngster Emmet Sheehan has a 3.00 ERA this season and has given up two or fewer earned runs in six of his seven appearances in 2025.
Not only do I like Sheehan in this matchup, but the Angels are going with a bullpen game as reliever Víctor Mederos is making the start – just his third appearance all season.
The Angels have one of the worst bullpens in Major League Baseball this season, ranking 27th in bullpen ERA (4.86). I can’t trust them to get through a whole game with the ‘pen leading the way, even against a struggling Dodgers team.
Los Angeles is losing ground to the San Diego Padres, but it still ranks 10th in OPS and 11th in batting average over the last 15 days. The runs (19th) haven’t been there for the L.A. offense, but I expect that to turn around in a favorable matchup tonight.
Pick: Dodgers Moneyline (-187 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
