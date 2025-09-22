Mike Trout Shares Emotional Message After Hitting 400th Home Run
After smashing his 400th career home run on Saturday night, Angels right fielder Mike Trout shared an emotional message for his family, friends and fans on social media on Sunday.
"400. Last night was surreal," Trout said, alongside a special video montage. "Blessed to play this game I love. Thank you to my teammates, family, and the fans for all the support. Let's keep it rolling!"
Check that out below:
The 11-time All Star's 400th career dinger, which was his 22nd of the season, came in the eighth inning of Saturday's game against the Rockies: a 485-footer to left-center field off a 98-mph pitch from Colorado reliever Jaden Hill. Later, Trout played catch with the fan who caught the ball.
"It's one of the things coming into the season that was on the list," Trout said of the achievement, per ESPN. "I'm just happy it's over. I'm enjoying it, obviously. It sucks the family wasn't out here, but they watched it on TV. My boys back home, my two sons, and my wife got to see it on TV. My buddies back home and my family back home in Jersey, they can stop texting me to hit the 400th. It means a lot to me."
Although the Angels won 3-0 on Saturday (a fitting present for Trout), they still finished the three game series 1-2, as the Rockies proved victorious on Friday and Sunday.
Next up, L.A. will host the Royals starting Tuesday, when Trout could add another homer or two to his already impressive tally.