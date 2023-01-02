No one would have questioned the Angels if they had a quiet offseason this winter. With Arte Moreno's impending sale of the team, it wouldn't have been a surprise if they focused on the future as opposed to the present. Instead, it's been the opposite.

The Angels have already set a franchise record in payroll, and could make it even higher over the next few months. Winning is clearly at the forefront for the Halos, which is not the norm for a team about to be sold. Their general manager Perry Minasian knows this isn't how it usually goes — and their owner deserves some credit for how he's gone about this offseason.

"I’m not oblivious to the fact that in these types of situations, I think if you look historically, maybe the team that’s exploring a sale is not as active as we’ve been," Minasian said. "So I think there’s something to be said for that."

It's nice that Moreno hasn't let the impending sale of the team affect how he owns them, and it could arguably be one of the best things he's done for this franchise in the last 20 seasons.

The Angels are hoping to be sold by Opening Day, which feels like the best case-scenario for this team. The quicker they can get a new ownership in, they better shot they have at focusing on their new future — and that starts with re-signing Shohei Ohtani long-term.