Skip to main content

Angels News: Halos Sign Free Agent Reliever Carlos Estevez

He's spent his entire career with the Rockies.

The Angels entered the Winter Meetings with a huge need in the bullpen, and they've already started to address it. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reported that on Monday, the team reached an agreement with free agent RHP Carlos Estevez. The deal is reported to be for $7 million over two years.

Estevez was one of the Rockies' best relievers last season. He had a 3.47 ERA and 1.76 WHIP in 62 games. He also struck out 54 batters, allowed seven home runs and even recorded two saves. In his career, he's recorded 25 saves.

The Angels needed to improve upon their 18th-ranked bullpen in terms of ERA, and 25th-ranked bullpen in terms of home runs allowed. Between Estevez and the other recent minor league reliever signings, the Angels are on their way to getting better.

This most likely won't be the last bullpen move the team makes, but it's nice to see GM Perry Minasian continuing to address the team's needs in free agency

Scroll to Continue

Read More

MORE ANGELS NEWS:

Angels Interested in Adding Another Top-End Starting Pitcher

Angels Could Trade for This Veteran Shortstop

Insider Predicts Angels Sign This All-Star Shortstop

All Angels Rumors From the Winter Meetings and More

In This Article (1)

Carlos Estevez
Carlos Estevez

USATSI_9963247_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Rumors: Halos Interested in Adding Another Top-End Starting Pitcher

By Noah Camras
USATSI_17062590_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Rumors: Carlos Correa, Finding a Shortstop, and all the Latest This Offseason

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19387744_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: MLB Insider Thinks Perry Minasian is Under Most Pressure at Winter Meetings

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18373693_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Halos Insider Predicts Who Will Fill the Sixth Starter Spot

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19223523_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels: Baseball Personality Suggests Shohei Ohtani Trade Could be Coming Next Summer

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18932155_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Rumors: MLB Analysts Think LA Could Trade for This Veteran Shortstop

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18931821_168396005_lowres-2
Angels News

Angels Rumors: MLB Writer Thinks LA Should Trade This Former First Round Pick

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18788838_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels: Potential Farm System Talent Gets Highlighted Heading into 2023 Season

By Staff Writer