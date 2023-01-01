MLB insider Jon Heyman reports that the Angels, among other teams, could be interested in acquiring this All-Star if his team shows a willingness to trade him.

The Angels are still in the market for more starting pitching, and MLB insider Jon Heyman wrote on Thursday the Halos were in on Nathan Eovaldi before he ultimately decided to sign with the Rangers. According to Heyman, some executives are frustrated that "California wasn't viewed as a destination by many players." Texas, of course, has no state income tax, so a California team would have to seriously outbid the Rangers to match the actual dollars going into a player's wallet.

Having been rebuffed on the free-agent market, though, Angels GM Perry Minasian might attack the roster from a different angle. Heyman notes one specific name that would be quite interesting.

"Chris Sale is a pitcher they and others could look at. The Red Sox told teams early they had no intention to trade Sale, but they’re open to listening on starters now."

Sale was, at one point, one of the best pitchers in baseball, finishing in the top six in Cy Young voting in seven straight seasons from 2012-18. But he struggled in 2019 and missed time with injury, and he's made just 11 starts in the last three seasons. Sale has two years and $55 million left on his contract, and if the Red Sox are listening, he could be a valuable addition to an Angels team looking to make a splash in the American League West.

Heyman notes the good job the Angels did locking up Tyler Anderson early this offseason, because the lefty likely would have gotten much more if he'd waited until the market went crazy. The Halos have also made some under-the-radar moves to improve their position-player depth, trading for Gio Urshela and Hunter Renfroe and signing Brandon Drury.

Sale could be a nice topper on an excellent offseason for the Angels.