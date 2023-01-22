The Angels suddenly have one of the best outfields in all of baseball. Between Mike Trout, Hunter Renfroe and Taylor Ward, the Angels have three outfielders who the MLB Network ranked among the top 10 players at their position.

Renfroe was ranked as the No. 10 right fielder, while Trout was ranked as the No. 1 center fielder for the eighth season in a row. And most recently, Ward was ranked as the No. 4 left fielder in the MLB.

The casual baseball fan may not understand why Ward is ranked so high, as the Angels didn't get a lot of press last year at 73-89. However, Angels fans know that Ward's ranking is deserving.

Ward burst onto the baseball scene last year, setting career-highs in just about every category. He slashed .281/.360/.473 with 23 home runs, 65 RBIs, 22 doubles and 60 walks. He had an OPS of .833 and an impressive OPS+ of 135, earning himself nominations as a Silver Slugger and as a member of the All-MLB Teams.

Entering his age-29 season, Ward will look to continue this upward trend, and make himself even more known in the baseball world. It's not easy making a name for yourself in an outfield that features Mike Trout, but Ward has done just that. This year should be even better.