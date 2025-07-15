Astros Former Star Likely to Remain Put at Trade Deadline Amidst Red Sox Streak
A former Houston Astros superstar who is wearing a new uniform this year has been mentioned for a while now as a possible name to watch as the trade deadline approaches here in a couple of weeks.
When Alex Bregman left the Astros to sign with the Boston Red Sox, he did so on a lucrative three-year deal that was worth $120 million, but contained an opt-out after each season.
Though signing on for a guaranteed $40 million in one season would be tempting, Bregman started the season hot enough that the possibility of the lengthy nine-figure deal he was originally seeking this past winter looked in play for next offseason.
As the Red Sox started to fall in the standings, a legitimately possible reality emerged in which Bregman would only play for Boston for half of one season before being traded at the deadline in order for the team to salvage some value.
Over the last couple of weeks ahead of the All-Star game and eventually the trade deadline though, a funny thing has happened and the Red Sox have gotten it together.
Boston has won 10 consecutive games going into the break and 13 out of 15 since things looked like they were bottoming out following a six-game losing streak at the end of June.
As a result, they sit a full game clear in the second Wild Card spot and firmly within the playoff picture, even only three games back from the lead in the American League East.
A team that looked like it was on the brink of trading every asset it had is now in the conversation for favorites in the AL, if it can make the right moves at the trade deadline.
The addition of Isaac Paredes at third base made it unlikely that Houston was even going to entertain any attempt to try to bring Bregman back; however, the possibility of him being dealt again would be extremely notable.
Bregman dealt with some injury issues earlier this year but has now returned fully healthy in the last couple of weeks and is ready to slot in and help his team make the postseason.
Now that his status with the Red Sox looks as safe as can be, perhaps the possibility can be explored of what a playoff reunion and matchup between Boston and the Astros would look like.
Always a clutch performer during his time in Houston under bright lights, facing Bregman in October would be a tough pill to swallow.
The way things are going though, it could wind up being reality.
