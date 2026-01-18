Red Sox Beat Writer Has Curious Take on Potential Trade with Astros

The Houston Astros are a team this offseason that has made some additions to their roster for the 2026 season through trades and free agency, but there is still more that needs to be done. They have some players that other clubs would be interested in, and one of those teams is the Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox lost out in the Alex Bregman sweepstakes after he signed with the Chicago Cubs earlier this week. After Bo Bichette agreed to a deal with the New York Mets, Boston suddenly needs an infielder at either third base or second base. Third base would be the likely position chief baseball officer Craig Breslow would add.

They have been linked to Brendan Donovan of the St. Louis Cardinals, as well as Sterling Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Arizona has removed Marte from the trade market, but one phone call and the right offer can change things at a moment's notice.

As far as the Red Sox and Astros go, Boston has been linked to utility infielder Isaac Paredes. One Boston beat writer thinks Houston and general manager Dana Brown would still be open for business with Breslow.

Astros 'Would Jump' at Deal With Red Sox, per Beat Writer

Erik Williams-Imagn Images

According to Red Sox beat writer Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic (subscription required), Houston "would jump' at the chance to acquire some Boston players in a deal. One player she pointed out as to who Brown might have some interest is outfielder Jarren Duran.

"Houston would jump at a chance to acquire Duran in exchange for Isaac Paredes. Though Paredes has decent power with a 115 OPS+ in his career, his defense is below average, so that might be less enticing,'' wrote McCaffrey.

Although Duran would be a nice addition to the Astros lineup and outfield, the Red Sox have two young pitchers that, if Brown were really interested in, could be had. Youngsters Connelly Early or Payton Tolle are two left-handers who could be moved.

Starting pitching is one spot on the roster where Boston has a lot of after signing Ranger Suarez to a five-year, $130 million contract on Wednesday. That gives manager Alex Cora a deep rotation that is locked up for the future with Suarez and Garret Crochet. That makes either Early or Tolle potentially available in any trade to add a bat.

Houston could use some young pitcher and out of the two Boston has, Early would be the arm to target as he is more MLB-ready than Tolle. Early in the Astros' rotation would give it the length it needs. Whether it's Duran, Tolle, or Early, Houston really can't go wrong with a potential trade with the Red Sox.

More Astros On SI