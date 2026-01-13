Red Sox May Re-Engage Talks With Astros' Paredes After Losing Bregman

The Houston Astros have, more or less, completed most of what they set out to do in the offseason. They added depth to the starting rotation, a utility bat to replace Mauricio Dubon, and avoided arbitration with the bulk of their protected players.

Except for Isaac Paredes and Yainer Diaz.

Paredes' First Season With Houston

Paredes, in particular, was among the three pieces acquired in the 2024 offseason from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for five-tool player Kyle Tucker. The Astros had just let longtime player Alex Bregman go in free agency to sign with the Boston Red Sox.

After Bregman left, Paredes was perfectly slotted in at third base. The 26-year-old's first season with the Astros was an All-Star season, with a slash line of .254/.352/.809 hitting 20 homers and a 125 OPS+ in just 102 games before suffering a torn hamstring that sidelined him for over 2 months.

Could Boston Revisit Paredes Trade Talks?

Paredes is fully healed from his torn hamstring and will be ready to report to Astros spring training next month. That is, if he is still on the team. The Boston Red Sox, in need of re-signing Bregman, failed to match the offer Bregman wanted.

Ironically, he went on to sign a 5-year, $175 million deal with the Cubs, the team that nabbed Tucker from the Astros just last offseason. The Cubs signed the two-time World Series Champion, because Tucker is likely on his way out as well.

Now the Red Sox need a starting third baseman, and it's likely they revisit trade talks with the Astros that briefly surfaced around Paredes during the Winter Meetings last month.

According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, the Red Sox were inquiring about the Mexico native because contract talks with their former 3B in Bregman were at a standstill. Now with Bregman gone, Rome indicates this signing "could re-engage in its pursuit of Houston’s pull-happy third baseman."

Just like what Paredes did at Daikin Park, pulling balls to the Crawford boxes, he very well could find similar success at the Green Monster. However, multiple team sources have indicated the Astros have no interest in moving Paredes," Rome added.

I still think it's most likely that Isaac Paredes starts the 2026 season with the Astros. Houston is overvaluing the need for depth right now with how bad injuries were last year.



If a trade does happen, it would have to blow the socks off of the front office. — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) January 12, 2026

Paredes Headed To Arbitration

While that is good to hear for Astros fans, keep in mind, Paredes doesn't have an official contract. The Astros’ third baseman did not receive his initial $9.95 million demand and is now headed to arbitration after rejecting the club’s one-year offer of $8.75 million.

The Astros ' low-balling offer could indicate how they feel about his durability on the field. Rome adds [Paredes] "maintain he must get regular at-bats for Houston’s lineup to reach its full potential."

Astros first baseman Christian Walker, the ideal piece Houston should fork over, is not a piece the Red Sox needs. As a matter of fact, trade talks involving Walker remain "nonexistent."

The only way the Astros will bite if the Red Sox inquire about Paredes again is if they get a solid exchange in return, likely an exchange that favors the Astros winning the trade on paper. That's how important Paredes matters on the team. Hopefully Houston's front office and their All-Star hot corner each find a contract agreement.

