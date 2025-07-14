Is Jose Altuve Beginning To Heat Up for Astros?
The Houston Astros announced their "Player of the Homestand" and gave the award to Jose Altuve.
From July 7-13, the Astros faced the Cleveland Guardians and Texas Rangers. And even though they went 1-5 during this stretch, Altuve was spectacular.
He slashed .364/.400/.591 with one home run and six RBI. His last seven games have been even more impressive, with the Venezuela native slashing .385/.400/.692 with two homers, eight RBI and two walks compared to one strikeout.
Altuve has been on a tear during the summer months.
Over the last 15 games, he's getting on a base at a high clip through hits and walks, while also doing damage when he puts the ball in play, blasting five home runs with 18 RBI.
This is a good sign for Houston.
On the year, he’s been posting numbers below his career average, but the last 30 days have featured a turnaround for him.
He leads the team in RBI with 52, is second in hits and home runs and is third in slugging percentage.
The Astros were in desperate need of the All-Star break.
They have 16 players on the injured list and have started July with a 6-6, limping to the finish line with a disappointing homestand.
Even though they are 4-6 in their last 10, Houston still has a comfortable five-game lead in the American League West over the Seattle Mariners.
Once the All-Star break is over, they will go on the road to face the Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks, two important series for all teams involved.
For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.