Astros First-Round Pick Xavier Neyens Wasted Little Time To Take Shot at Mariners
With their first-round pick in the 2025 MLB draft, the Houston Astros selected shortstop Xavier Neyens at No. 21 overall out of Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, Wash.
Originally committed to play for Oregon State collegiately, he plans on forgoing that commitment to begin his professional career with the Astros.
It will be an adjustment for Neyens, who is now going to be helping a team that he has disliked for his entire life.
More News: Astros Select Xavier Neyens With Pick No. 21 in 2025 MLB Draft
As a Seattle Mariners fan, he has watched his favorite team get tortured by his new employer for most of his lifetime.
When asked about what he knows about Houston’s franchise, he offered a funny quote, as shared by Chandler Rome of The Athletic.
More News: Astros' Isaac Paredes Won't Compete in 2025 All-Star Game for This Reason
It will be different cheering on a team that he has rooted against all his life, but at least he has a good reason for changing allegiance, as he will now be playing for Houston and trying to beat the team he grew up a fan of.
Neyens is someone the Astros have had their eye on for a while, scouting him extensively last summer and watching a lot of his games this spring as well.
A few weeks ago, he impressed during a pre-draft workout at Diakin Park, with a contingent present that included general manager, Dana Brown.
More News: MLB All-Star Break Could Not Have Come at Better Time for Astros
“He put on a show,” Houston scouting director Cam Pendino said, via Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. “He did his thing. It was pretty impressive what he was able to do, and we were fired up to get him.”
Neyens was able to showcase the impressive power potential he possesses from the left-side of the plate. If he can stick at shortstop defensively, he will provide the franchise with even more value.
With a 65 grade on the 20-80 scouting scale, the Astros have gotten themselves an impressive prospect who dominated this year in high school, recording an eye-popping .456 batting average with eight home runs, 10 doubles, 27 RBI and 49 runs scored in only 28 games.
For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.