Astros Add Two Much-Needed Power Bats in Day 1 of 2025 MLB Draft
The Houston Astros must have walked away from the first day of the 2025 MLB draft with their heads held high after they added two intriguing power bats to bolster their lacking farm system.
Despite losing their second-round pick due to the Christian Walker signing this past offseason, the Astros still had a nice day.
Here are the two players that Houston drafted during Day 1 of the 2025 MLB draft.
No. 21 - Xavier Neyens, Washington (HS)
Neyens is about as exciting of a player as the Astros could have gone with at that spot. Maybe a college arm or bat would have been safer, but this is someone with superstar potential.
The 18-year-old already has a 6-foot-4, 210-pound frame and is expected to fill out even more. If he adds more mass, he could end up as a future first baseman as well.
He has a fantastic left-handed swing and has true 40-home run power potential.
No. 95 - Ethan Frey, LSU
It doesn't seem like anyone could go wrong with taking a chance on an LSU player these days, and Houston drafted a slugger who carried their offense at times on the way to a College World Series championship.
Frey made just 88 plate appearances over his first two years in college and had shoulder surgery before last season, so the sample size isn't great. That could play into their favor, though, as his final campaign showed great promise.
The 6-foot-6, 225-pound outfielder posted a .331/.420/.641 slash line with 13 home runs and 50 RBI this past spring.
